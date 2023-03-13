Blair Feltham wants the Madison School Board to understand what it’s like inside of classrooms.
That’s a perspective the candidate for Seat 6 can bring, having worked in Madison schools for eight years before moving to her current position as an administrator in the Sun Prairie Area School District. Feltham is an equitable multi-level system of supports coordinator who helps staff implement equitable supports for students.
“I know what schools are like and I think that people who know what schools are like should be part of the governance of them,” Feltham said.
Feltham faces challenger Badri Lankella in the April 4 election to succeed Christina Gomez Schmidt, who decided not to run for reelection after her first term on the board. Nicki Vander Meulen is running unopposed for a third term in Seat 7.
The election comes at a key time for the Madison Metropolitan School District. Whoever wins will be part of choosing the next superintendent and making difficult budgetary decisions amid the ongoing staffing shortage.
Voters can hear from the candidates at a series of upcoming forums, including one hosted by the Cap Times and Simpson Street Free Press on March 21 at East High School.
The timeline calls for the board to approve a consultant to assist on the superintendent search at what would be Feltham or Lankella’s first meeting on April 24. From there, that firm will guide the board through its selection process and help determine finalists to visit the community.
Feltham said she would like to have a superintendent “who knows the Madison context” and focuses on student voice.
“I would love to see someone who is skeptical of flashy initiatives, who really has a laser focus on the day to day classroom experience,” she said.
Feltham believes that while data matters and can “indicate to us something important about what’s happening in schools,” decisions need to be made based on more than just quantitative measures.
“The experience that students have is not based on how they fit into a trend, it’s based on who they are as people,” she said. “I don’t forget that because I’ve been in the classroom with 1,000 young people doing that day-to-day work, and once you experience that, you can’t forget it.
“It almost feels like magic.”
On school safety, Feltham said “we have a way too narrow perspective on what that means.”
“School safety is way, way, way bigger than how many students get into a fistfight in a given year,” she said. “Students and adults, coming out of the pandemic, we have such mega, major social emotional needs, such major mental health needs … one of the things that, to me, decides if a school is a safe place or not is if we are actually meeting students’ emotional needs, which is for tenderness and softness and space and slowness.”
That means, she said, there aren’t “technical fixes” to the issue, including the presence of school resource officers, which the School Board removed in a summer 2020 vote.
“There’s a lot of drive for technical fixes, like ‘Oh, is this going to be a level two on the (Behavior Education Plan) or a level three on the BEP?’” Feltham said. “I fundamentally do not think that is what makes school safe at all.”
Feltham sees a few options for the board to address staffing shortages that have plagued MMSD and schools around the country in the midst of the pandemic, leaving some students shortchanged on required services. The most basic, she said, is budgeting for a full cost-of-living increase for staff each year from the beginning of budget development.
Further, she suggested following through on staff, student and community input with action to improve collaboration, and better focusing on changes that affect classroom-level experiences while being “skeptical of the types of changes that are going to create a good spreadsheet.” That includes not micromanaging teachers in a profession that is “creative, uncertain, intellectual, interpersonal.”
“Staffing shortages and teacher shortages are about working conditions inside of school; those working conditions that teachers and staff experience are the learning conditions that students are learning under,” she said. “So when we talk about staffing, I think it’s really important that we don’t separate that from the learning conditions that students are in.”
She believes that there is “a lot of room in Madison for really clarifying the role of the board,” but that her experience in schools would bring value in assessing initiatives and purchases aimed at helping student experiences.
“It is hard to tell the difference if you don’t know how schools run between a quote-unquote solution that’s straight up going to line the pockets of venture capital people and an actual thing that will improve the experiences that students have in school,” she said. “They make it really hard to tell the difference, and the only thing that you can bring to tell the difference is experience.”
While MMSD faces plenty of challenges, Feltham said the best solutions come from those experiencing the schools on a daily basis.
“I have lots of lived experience in public schools, which is a perspective that I think is important if you’re talking about governance,” Feltham said. “There are not easy, straightforward answers about what to do in school; if there were, we would be doing them.
“I’m hoping that I can bring that lived experience, that perspective and that real, deep knowledge how schools actually work to the board.”