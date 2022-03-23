Noticing a lack of spaces for Black artists to showcase their talents in Madison, Shasparay, then a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, launched the Black Arts Matter Festival in 2019.
The festival began at the Madison Public Library, where Elizabeth Snodgrass attended as a spectator. When she later took a position as the Wisconsin Union Theater director, she saw an opportunity to bring Shasparay’s vision to the university’s performing arts center.
Now in its third iteration, and its second in partnership with the Union, the Black Arts Matter Festival is returning to campus at the Memorial Union Wednesday through Saturday. The lineup includes a national poetry slam, musical guests, dance performances and theater — all aimed at highlighting Black voices and modern urban arts in Madison.
“It’s an opportunity for not only Black artists to receive work and have a platform in Madison, but also for the community to learn from the different artists,” said Shasparay, who serves as artistic director of the festival. “The education that happens from the arts is super important, so this is for the community and for the artists that it was created by.”
Snodgrass said the Black Arts Matter Festival falls in line with the Union Theater’s mission to bring more attention to performing arts “with a social justice priority at its core.” The event was made possible through the André De Shields Fund — named after the award-winning Broadway star who graduated from UW-Madison in 1970 — which supports artistic projects created by people of color.
“We don't see enough diversity around here and it’s stunting, to be frank,” Snodgrass said. “With Shasparay’s expertise and her curatorial talents, she is bringing artists to us and in our space that we would not have access to or knowledge of without her.”
This year’s poetry slam will feature 28 poets from around the country to compete in spoken word starting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Judges are randomly selected from the audience, which Snodgrass said makes the event interactive and builds community.
“Having a level of interaction between audience and artists that is not just passive is really interesting to me,” she said.
After three rounds of competition, the top four poets will receive cash prizes, with the first place winner taking home $2,500.
Shasparay said the poetry slam will be high energy, and the crowd is encouraged to respond to the work happening on stage. Plus, she added, “the work that goes up is super beautiful and important.”
Throughout the festival, local artists will also perform, including drag performer Anya Knees, stand up comedian Craig Smith and musicians Adem Tesfaye and Zawadi Carroll. Dance acts from Ciara Hart and the Dynamic Badgerettes majorette group will additionally be featured.
For the first time, Shasparay will also step away from the behind-the-scenes of Black Arts Matter, taking center stage on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Play Circle for a one-person performance titled “Body Politics.” The show will touch on themes of fat phobia, illustrating Shasparay’s personal experience with body image and identity.
Following “Body Politics,” Sami Schalk, a professor in the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, will facilitate a panel discussion about the performance, allowing those in the audience to “talk back” about their reactions to the show.
Grammy-nominated artist CHIKA — a 22-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter and poet — will then close out the festival in Shannon Hall at 8 p.m. with a concert that is free to the public. Attendees must RSVP in advance.
“The type of performances that people will hear and see during the festival is different from what we normally do,” Snodgrass said. “This is really Black contemporary urban art, which is part of what Shasparay’s festival is designed to present.”
For Shasparay, this year’s event feels especially exciting after COVID-19 pushed the festival to an entirely online format last year. “This is kind of like a family reunion,” she said. “We are getting to see each other face-to-face for the first time in a long time, and the community being able to be in this space is really special for me.”
Snodgrass added that she hopes people will walk away from the event with a wider appreciation for art created by underrepresented communities.
“We want people to know that we celebrate and are excited about everything that we're presenting, and that there's more of that available,” she said. “This is just one opportunity for us to highlight the beauty that comes with Black art and artists.”