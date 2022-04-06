Bill Nye the Science Guy — whom millennials may remember as the man on TV during their elementary school science classes — will be at the University of Wisconsin-Madison later this month.
The science educator and television personality was originally slated to speak at UW-Madison in April 2020, but COVID-19 put a pause on the event.
As part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Distinguished Lecture Series, Nye has been rescheduled to give his free talk, called “Let’s Talk Climate Change,” on April 25, at 7 p.m., both virtually and in the Kohl Center.
The event — in partnership with the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Center for the Humanities — will also include a Q&A segment following Nye's remarks.
All are welcome to attend, but signing up for a general admission ticket is required. Current UW-Madison students can register for tickets beginning April 11 at 10 a.m. All others can begin registering on April 13 at 10 a.m.
Those looking to take part in the virtual livestream can register online starting today.
In a statement, the Union said Nye will shine a light on the global warming crisis. He has long helped people understand and appreciate science — from 1992 to 1998 he hosted the education show “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”
The show, with a catchy theme song saying "science rules!", was popular among children and adults alike, winning 19 Emmy awards.
Now CEO of the nonprofit Planetary Society — which researches and advocates for space science and planetary exploration — Nye has also written eight science-themed children’s books, as well as two bestselling nonfiction works on evolution and the environment.
From 2017-2018, he also hosted three seasons of “Bill Nye Saves the World,” a Netflix talk show which included experts and celebrities at Nye’s lab exploring scientific issues.
“Known by many as part of their childhood education, he’s now trying to reach the people he spoke to as children with his message that climate change is real and serious,” the Union said in its statement.
The committee for WUD’s Distinguished Lecture Series, which is student-run, chose Nye as one of several speakers in its lineup of events designed to encourage thought-provoking conversations. Based on the public’s nominations collected online, the committee chooses which “intellectual heroes” to bring to UW-Madison.
“Many people grew up watching Bill Nye, but his scientific lessons for all of us are not over; he’s helping people around the world continue to think scientifically and creatively,” said Evanka Annyapu, WUD’s vice president of external relations, in a statement.
This year, activist and former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning spoke for the Distinguished Lecture Series about transgender rights and government transparency. Author and former journalist Helen Zia also spoke about unifying America’s multicultural communities.