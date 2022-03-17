The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is among 62 clubs in the United States that will receive part of a $281 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
BGCDC will receive a “seven-figure gift,” though a press release did not specify the exact amount.
“This gift is one of the largest individual donations in Boys & Girls Clubs of America 160-year history,” BGCDC president and CEO Michael Johnson said in the release. “We are appreciative of Ms. Scott’s enormous generosity and will use our portion of this unrestricted gift as a challenge grant to help us raise the needed funds for our McKenzie Regional Workforce Center which is scheduled to open in spring of 2023.”
The gift from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will be set up as a “challenge grant” as BGCDC and the Madison Area Builders Association work toward their $35 million capital campaign goal for the McKenzie workforce center. As of today, that campaign has raised $20.1 million, according to the release.
A challenge grant offers a donation matching the amount raised through other fundraising, offering a motivating pitch to prospective donors.
The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center board and BGCDC board of directors are finalizing details on the announcement of the donation, with the challenge grant and additional information released at a later date, according to the release.
The job training center will be located in the former Thermo Fisher Scientific building at 5225 Verona Road on the edge of Fitchburg.
“The center will provide Dane County’s young people with job training and placement in careers such as plumbing, construction, HVAC, welding, and wealth building,” Johnson said. “We are extremely thankful to be selected by MacKenzie Scott and her gift will be sent to the Madison Community Foundation towards our endowment to support an earmarked challenge grant to help with the sustainability of this transformational workforce project in the years and decades to come.”
Nationally, the total $281 million gift will “have an incredible impact,” Boys & Girls Clubs of America president and CEO Jim Clark said in the release.
“It’s a historic moment for our organization and the Clubs that received MacKenzie Scott’s significant support,” Clark said. “We know now, more than ever, that with the right support system, positive mentorship and opportunities, kids can thrive. Thanks to this generous gift, Boys & Girls Clubs can continue to reach even more youth, as we support millions of kids and teens on their journeys to great futures.”
Last summer, local developer John McKenzie, who bought the building and donated it to BGCDC to create the training center, told the Cap Times he was “very aware of the shortage of skilled workers.” At the center, MABA will provide kids with hands-on training in the trades and those students will be able to earn certifications and job placements.
Alan Branch, who will lead the center, told the Cap Times last month that there is “a huge need for, and gap, in skilled trades.” He hopes the center can help kids learn about “family-sustaining jobs” that they aren’t currently pursuing.
“You know, the baby boomers that are in that industry now are moving out and there are young people who might want to be carpenters, plumbers, electricians,” Branch said. “It’s going to be our mission to educate kids in those fields.”
He said construction was set to begin this month, and that “a big part” of the fundraising would go toward an endowment to sustain “the success of that facility for long after our lifetimes.” They hope to open around March or April 2023, Branch said.
“We have a ways to go,” he said. “We feel really good with where we are.”