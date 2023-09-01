Lu and Anora Senatus walked down School Road early Friday morning, holding hands and listening to music.
It was hard to tell who was more excited. Anora, about to begin her first day of 4-year-old kindergarten at Mendota Elementary School, or her father Lu, dropping his oldest daughter off at school for the first time.
“I’m excited that I might make new friends,” Anora said. “And I’m excited to meet my teacher.”
When asked if she knew anyone else in her class, she pointed out the obvious: “No, it’s my first time!”
Lu called it a “new stepping stone for her,” and said he was excited for her to tackle a new part of life.
“She wanted to walk, we don’t live too far so we can make that work,” Lu said, adding that he plans to walk her to the school every day he doesn’t have to work.
Friday began the 2023-24 school year for the Madison Metropolitan School District, as 4K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth graders arrived at school buildings. The rest of their peers will join them on Tuesday, when every grade returns.
Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad, who was at Mendota and Schenk elementaries to greet students, parents and staff, said it’s an important opportunity for students to get to know a new building.
“It’s their day to experience school for the first time, they get to try things out, they get to meet people, they get to get comfortable in their spaces, and it’s really important that we give them their own start,” Kvistad said.
At Schenk, Gov. Tony Evers joined Kvistad and other MMSD leaders to greet families and visit classrooms. After stopping in every classroom that was filled on the partial first day, Evers told the Cap Times “some magic happens” with the beginning of the school year.
“A lot of energy and a lot of positive vibrations,” Evers said. “Obviously not every minute of every day will be like that for the rest of the year, but it’s a really special time, especially when it’s parents dropping them off for the first time and (they’ve) not been to school before.”
Earlier this year, education funding was front and center in the budget conversations between Evers and Republican legislators. They eventually reached a compromise that included cuts to many of the governor’s original proposals.
He said being in a school with students and staff Friday was a “night and day difference” from the politics of those conversations.
“You’re seeing some of the things that you accomplished come to fruition, but at the end of the day I walk out of here thinking we did not get enough money for mental health and we did not get enough resources for something else,” Evers said. “But the staff here, it happens every year no matter what happens in the Legislature, they just take a deep breath and move on and do the best job they can.”
One of the students Evers met that morning was Demba Jallow, entering kindergarten at Schenk. His mother, Mariama, said her son was singing all morning as he got excited about starting school.
Fellow Schenk kindergartners Santiago and Rosalinda Rodriguez, who are cousins, took a photo with the school’s mascot before walking inside. Evonne Villarreal, Rosalinda’s mother, said it was an emotional morning as she dropped her youngest child off for her first day.
“She’s the baby of the family,” Villarreal said. “I’m hoping that she makes a lot of friends, she learns a lot, she has a lot of positive experiences here and then she just has a great time.”
Earlier in the morning at Mendota, Scott Burclaff and his daughter Clara approached the school feeling “great” as she walked toward the school for 4K, though Clara said she was also “a little bit scared.”
“She’s just such a big girl all of a sudden,” Burclaff said. “I think she’s going to make so many friends and learn so many new things.”
Nearby, AJ Barlow and Marissa Peck took turns getting photos in front of the Mendota sign with 4-year-old daughter Scarlett Barlow. AJ said it was “definitely a strange feeling” to be dropping her off at school “with her being with us for pretty much four years straight, every day.”
“I’m excited for her to get out and socialize and meet a whole bunch of new friends and people her age and learn and start reading,” Peck said.
As Kvistad said hello to each family walking by, with one student wearing a “First Day of Pre-K” t-shirt, she called the first day of school “the best part of the year.”
“Everyone is ready and everyone feels confident,” she said. “It’s nerve-wracking, the first day, but I get this sense of confidence and excitement and it’s a really good mix; I’m really proud of people.”