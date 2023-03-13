Badri Lankella wants to serve his community.
Right now, the computer engineer working with the state Department of Natural Resources believes the best way he can do that is running for Seat 6 on the Madison School Board.
“Every issue, I look at the details,” Lankella said. “I’m going to talk to everyone. I’m the collaborator, I’m going to talk to teachers, I’m going to talk to the union, I’m going to talk to the administration.”
Lankella faces challenger Blair Feltham in the April 4 election to succeed Christina Gomez Schmidt, who decided not to run for reelection after her first term on the board. Nicki Vander Meulen is running unopposed for a third term in Seat 7.
The election comes at a key time for the Madison Metropolitan School District. Whoever wins will be part of choosing the next superintendent and making difficult budgetary decisions amid the ongoing staffing shortage.
Voters can hear from the candidates at a series of upcoming forums, including one hosted by the Cap Times and Simpson Street Free Press on March 21 at East High School.
Currently, the timeline calls for the board to approve a consultant to assist with the superintendent search at what would be Lankella or Feltham’s first meeting on April 24. From there, that firm will guide the board through its selection process and help determine finalists to visit the community.
Lankella believes his experience hiring leaders as a board member of nonprofits would help, as he already understands the process “instead of learning as we go.”
“I'm going to be looking for a collaborative leader, that's the number one thing. I'm going to be looking for the most experience on the collaboration side,” Lankella said. “With the community, with the schools, with the administration, with the parents … especially with the board.”
“Collaboration” is one of “three Cs” central to Lankella’s campaign, with “competitive” and “capital” the other two.
His experience with budgets, including taking his neighborhood association from the red into the black, will help him in a School Board position, he said, and he’d hope to see a similar expertise from a new superintendent, given the importance of the budget in the coming years.
“I have really strong policymaking and budget management experience and I think I would like to see similar qualities in the superintendent as well,” Lankella said.
His interest in local politics began when he saw the problem of an unsafe busing situation in his west side neighborhood, with kids required to cross six lanes on South High Point Road. He ran for City Council in District 7 in 2019 with the goal of fixing it, but lost to Donna Moreland.
He later joined the city’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board and the Joint Campus Area Committee, among other groups, and has been involved in his children’s education through coaching a LEGO League and being part of the parent-teacher organization.
He’s worried Madison is losing to other districts in the area that have newer facilities and stronger advanced learning opportunities. He's seen through his own children how important advanced learning can be to keeping them engaged in school, citing a teacher at his children's elementary school as especially helpful in their education.
“That is the number one goal that I have is to make the school system more competitive,” Lankella said. “(I don't mean only) competitive in the courses that we’re taking or the clubs we’re doing, I’m saying competitive in every aspect.
“We need to be the best funded school, we need the best teachers.”
Part of attracting the best teachers is making sure they are able to positively affect students and receive a competitive salary, he said.
“When (teachers) see their kids are getting successful, teachers get that satisfaction,” Lankella said. “It’s their achievement.”
Lankella said closing the significant historic gaps in school achievement between white students and their peers of color will require recognizing that each student is unique.
“This issue is all about identifying each kid has a specific potential,” he said. “The achievement gap is not one solution for all.”
Ultimately, though, his campaign rests on those three “Cs." He hopes he can help bring people in various roles in the schools together after years of conflict.
“My goal is to make sure as a board member all of these wounds get healed,” he said, noting it will require focusing on the “whole system” rather than any individual piece of the puzzle.
“I want to work as a collaborator to work with them. Everybody has the same goal: to make the best schools for the next generations … but they’re all fighting against each other. We won’t get anywhere by doing that.”