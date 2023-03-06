An effort that began in summer 2021 to gauge the Madison Metropolitan School District’s equity work found that students, parents and staff are aware of some district efforts toward diversity, equity and inclusion but want more involvement and more communication with district administration.
The district partnered with Jerlando Jackson, now the dean of the College of Education at Michigan State University, for the work, which included interviews of 380 people. Jackson was the director of the Wisconsin Equity & Inclusion Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Madison until last summer when he left for MSU.
On Monday, Jackson presented the findings to the Madison School Board along with seven recommendations:
• Develop and disseminate a DEI strategic plan
• Create systems of rewards and accountability for MMSD DEI efforts
• Generate a strategy for hiring and retaining teachers of color
• Engage families in DEI efforts
• Review and standardize DEI curriculum and implementation efforts across the MMSD
• Emphasize and advance diversity in all its forms
• Provide transparent, accessible, and safe opportunities for feedback to MMSD leaders
District officials and School Board members suggested changes in response to the audit must work in conjunction with changes resulting from the recent human resources report and the ongoing strategic framework recalibration process. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said moving toward equity will require a “collaborative effort” with the board, administration and community involved.
“This has got to be all in,” Jenkins said.
A recurring theme from multiple groups, which resulted in the last of the seven recommendations, was that there is not a way to offer feedback to district administration.
“It could be something as simple as regularly occurring town hall meetings for parents at different times, different modalities,” Jackson suggested. “It could mean some communication channel, and email or phone number, to share perspectives.”
The executive summary, which provides bullet points illustrating themes from each group interviewed, noted that students felt there was a “lack of listening from the district, lack of feedback opportunities to district leaders.”
Teachers, meanwhile, reported they “feel as though their needs are not heard by administration” and there are few opportunities outside of school-based leadership teams to provide feedback.
Building leaders also suggested that they have a “shortage of opportunities to provide feedback to district administrators.”
Families and students were unaware of initiatives the district has toward DEI, in some cases, though those that were aware said they were useful. Both groups, as well as teachers, noted that teacher diversity varies by school, with parents unaware of any efforts to recruit and retain teachers from diverse backgrounds.
Teachers also expressed concerns about a lack of a full strategic plan on DEI, suggesting that there is “lip service” paid to it without enough follow through. At the district administrator level, there was “disagreement over whether a DEI-focused strategic plan exists,” according to the summary, and a “lack of shared understanding of what DEI is and how efforts are being operationalized.”
Board members expressed appreciation for the information and asked for whatever further data Jackson could provide, as well as any recommendations on policy they can put in place to help move in the direction of equity. Board member Nicki Vander Meulen requested data on how many students with disabilities and their families were included in the report.
Jackson said interviewees want to “be more involved in the process” of making the district more equitable.
“There’s some really good momentum and opportunities in place for the school district to really make advancements at the building level,” he said. “There was obvious progress that was seen across the board.”