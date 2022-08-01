Each summer, hundreds of grandparents and their grandchildren land at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, equipped with their own “majors” and a jam-packed schedule of classes.
At Grandparents University, the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s intergenerational education program, learners young and old enroll for a taste of campus life, the chance to learn from college instructors and an opportunity to spend time with their loved ones.
“It's an engagement opportunity for grandparents and their grandkids to bond and get to know campus through a whole different perspective,” said program coordinator Teri Grein. “They get to see so much of what the student experience is like while also having that special memory-making time together.”
For Pat Giesfeldt and her 13-year-old grandniece Eleanor Reuhs, the ultimate college experience included art classes, overnight stays in Smith Residence Hall and waking up early to the sweet sounds of campus construction.
The program, which offers educational activities for older participants and kids aged 7 through 14, has become Giesfeldt’s well-loved tradition. So far, she’s completed seven years of Grandparents University with her siblings’ four grandchildren. Her oldest grandniece, now an incoming freshman at UW-Madison, even wrote her admissions essay on the experience.
“Seriously, it is a great opportunity for some one-on-one time with my great-nieces and great-nephews,” Giesfeldt said during a lesson on mixed-media assemblage at the Chazen Museum of Art. “Because they live in Chicago, I don’t get to see them that often. I don't have as much interaction with them when their parents are around, so I’ve enjoyed the program a lot.”
‘The spice of life’
Grandparents University got its start in 2001 with just four majors and less than 100 participants. Now with nearly 1,100 attendees in its 20th in-person year, Grein said the program has also been adapted by over 20 colleges across the country.
As the participants age, some have had more than three generations of family complete the program, passing the tradition down to their great-grandchildren.
“There’s something for everybody,” Grein said of this summer’s camp at UW-Madison. That includes 26 majors to explore, from music and nursing to the sciences of meat, soil or the South Pole.
Each academic focus comes with its own set of curriculum and field trips around campus. During the limnology program, students hopped aboard a 28-foot research boat to collect water samples from Lake Mendota. In the meteorology major, participants headed to the top of UW-Madison’s second-tallest building to get an aerial view of the city’s landmarks.
“My wife is an artist and I’m a scientist — yet she put me in the art program while she’s at meteorology with our other granddaughter,” said David Rice as he fidgeted with a wire mask self-portrait during Thursday’s session, attaching a red button nose. “I guess variety is the spice of life.”
Working alongside him was his 11-year-old granddaughter Ashlyn Rice, who traveled from Colorado to Madison for Grandparents University and offered some encouragement.
“Don’t be too hard on yourself!” she reminded him.
A ‘magical’ experience
On the other side of campus, 10-year-old Ryan Shepler and his grandmother Joan Gillman shook up vials of liquid as part of their experiments for the biotechnology major.
Shepler said he chose the major because of his interest in science, and his favorite project was learning how to extract DNA glop from wheat. Instructor Tom Zinnen, who has been teaching at Grandparents University since the program began, walked participants through the activities, sprinkling in “dad jokes” and scientific questions to keep the students engaged.
“If you had the choice between having a plate full of cookies on the one hand, or the recipe cards for cookies on the other hand, which would you take and why?” he asked the class. “Because this is college, I don't want just your opinion. I want pros and cons for each.”
Last week, Gillman also attended the social robotics major with her other grandson. After working together to successfully program a robot to emulate social characteristics, the 12-year-old was elated.
“He was so excited. He was just over the top,” Gillman said. “I got a video of it. I told him, ‘Any time you’re sad, just turn on this video.’”
That ability to reach people in both childhood and adulthood is what makes Grandparents University unique, added Tod Pritchard, the director of media and public relations for the Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association.
“Intergenerational learning is magical,” he said. “Everyone’s learning here — young and old.”