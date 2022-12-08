Ahead of a Thursday Board of Regents meeting at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, 11 students from UW-Platteville Richland Center handed a petition to UW System President Jay Rothman in an effort to save their campus.
The petition, which has about 1,400 signatures, comes after Rothman ordered UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich in November to cease in-person degree programs at its Richland Center campus. Declining enrollment at the branch campus left Rothman with no other choice but to end Richland’s in-person instruction starting next academic year, he said at the Regents meeting.
Rothman seemed intent on continuing that plan, despite the Richland students’ plea. In remarks to the Regents, he said the branch campus has a current enrollment of 60 students and is “not financially viable,” leaving students without the college experience they “deserve.”
“The Richland campus is being repurposed to better serve the needs of the community as well as to maintain our fiduciary responsibility of ensuring that university operations are financially sound,” Rothman said.
Richland Center’s enrollment has dwindled since 2014, when the campus had 567 students. The petition, created by Richland County Board Supervisor Shaun Murphy-Lopez, cites some factors that led to the school’s low enrollment.
That includes a 2018 merger which consolidated the UW System’s 13 branch campuses, once standalone schools, with its 13 four-year universities. The move was issued by then-UW System President Ray Cross, who hoped to keep the two-year campuses open after financial shortcomings and declining enrollment.
The petition argues budget cuts and the Regents’ restructuring “slowly dismantled” Richland Center, gutting its financial support while cutting faculty, staff and administrative positions.
“We’ve lost our dean, most professors, our international coordinator, our continuing education program, and certainly most damaging, our recruiter,” said former UW-Richland faculty member and Richland County Board Supervisor Linda Gentes in a press release.
The petition additionally calls for Rothman, Gov. Tony Evers, state Sen. Howard Marklein and state Rep. Tony Kurtz to collaborate with the Richland community on ways to save the campus. Students also proposed Rothman shift oversight of the Richland campus from UW-Platteville to UW-Madison.
At the Regents meeting, Rothman said a “UW presence” will remain at the Richland campus through enrichment programs, online degree courses or online courses for adult learners.
He added current Richland students will be able to complete their degree at UW-Platteville’s main campus, its Baraboo campus or another UW System school.
Meanwhile, enrollment challenges persist at the majority of UW System’s four-year universities and branch campuses. In initial enrollment estimates, branch campuses reported a 9% decrease overall since last year.
The branch campus with the steepest enrollment decline was UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, which has 397 students this fall, a 25% decrease from last year.
UW-Platteville’s Baraboo campus had the second lowest enrollment this fall, behind Richland Center, with an estimated 176 students — an 18% decrease from 2021.
“I know there are questions about whether the other two year campuses may face similar changes (as Richland Center) in the future,” Rothman said. “We are watching those trends closely.”