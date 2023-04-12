Asian students want their culture represented in Wisconsin classrooms

In ninth grade, Angela Miller learned about Wong Kim Ark.
Miller, now a Verona Area High School junior, recalls the lesson about Wong’s lawsuit that affirmed birthright citizenship in the United States as her first experience learning in-depth in school about an Asian American.
“It was huge for me to be like, ‘I’m learning about someone who looks like me now,’” Miller said. “It was ninth grade, that’s nuts. I would’ve loved to learn about someone who is Asian American and looks similar to how I do at a younger age because it makes me feel like I am seen and valid.”
In recent years, school board elections around the country and state have become increasingly divisive, often over politically manufactured controversies around how schools teach history and talk about race. But one group is often left out: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, or AAPI, a group that includes a plethora of cultures, histories and ethnicities.
Last year, Wisconsin legislators proposed a law change to fix the problem, requiring K-12 schools to teach AAPI history as part of a law that already requires teaching history of other minority groups. Even though the bill was proposed by Republican Rep. Patrick Snyder and had bipartisan support, it never received a hearing with the Assembly’s Committee on Education and went nowhere.
Legislators plan to try again this year. One hurdle may be out of the way, as the committee chair who did not bring the bill for a hearing is no longer in the Legislature.
A staff member for Snyder, Sam Hope, wrote in an email that Snyder had plans to “reintroduce the legislation this Session,” and a memo for co-sponsorship went out in late March, but Hope did not make the representative available for an interview. Snyder represents a Wausau-area district with a large Hmong American population.
“We are currently working on ironing out all the details with the legislation with our legislative colleagues,” Hope wrote. “We hope the bill becomes law this Session.”
The state’s first Asian American legislator, Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, knows how important the legislation is personally.
“Having a statewide initiative and policy really helps to legitimize and create visibility around the importance of this issue,” Hong said, calling the current state of AAPI history education in Wisconsin “in flux.”
The Cap Times spoke with more than 20 AAPI high school students in the Madison area, none of whom could recall much, if any, Asian American history they had learned in school. Many said changing that would help them feel more connected to their education and to the community.
What some did recall were stereotypes about them and their peers, from assumptions that everyone who looks Asian is Chinese to peers pulling at the edges of their eyes in a racist gesture.
Verona teacher Kabby Hong, a 2022 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year and member of the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin, said it’s important for all students to have an inclusive curriculum, not just those who don’t see themselves represented.
“This is actually even more important for our non-Asian American kids because when you see that this country is built upon a multicolored, multidimensional group of people who have bought into the American dream and ideal, it strengthens our bond as a country,” he said.
“That is something that we need more of, not less.”
‘Invisible’ AAPI
Kabby Hong doesn’t blame other teachers for the lack of Asian American representation in their classroom lessons.
“For most teachers, we grew up with Asian American history being invisible in our own schooling,” he said. “We’re all sort of going through our blind spots that we have in our professional lives, and I think this is one of those blind spots that we have because it just wasn’t a part of our curriculum.”
According to high school students, Asian American history and culture still aren’t. When the Cap Times asked multiple groups of Asian American students at different schools whether they felt their stories were represented in classes, almost all of them responded with a unified “no.”
At a recent lunch meeting of La Follette High School’s United Asian Consortium, one student said, “The closest thing is just immigration.”
“And the Vietnam War,” added another.
“Yeah, but they don’t mention Hmong people at all. They just talk about the Secret War,” a third chimed in, referring to an anti-communism CIA operation in Laos that relied on Hmong people.
That’s despite a population that has grown over the past three decades in Madison’s schools. In the 1987-88 school year, the Madison Metropolitan School District had 921 Asian students — just under 4.5% of the district’s roughly 20,700 students. This year, there are 1,944 Asian students, or 7.6% of about 25,600 total students.
The number is down from a peak of around 2,400 Asian students for two decades from 1998-99 to 2018-19, but it’s still a substantial portion of the student body. That makes their districtwide population larger than the enrollment at either La Follette or East high schools.
According to the district’s 2021-22 student climate survey, Asian students who responded were the least likely of any minority group to say they “see my history and culture reflected in my school,” with 59% either agreeing or strongly agreeing with the statement. That leaves two-fifths of the respondents disagreeing.
The challenge is far from unique to Madison, though.
Growing up, UW-Madison doctoral student Tony DelaRosa recalled, he remembers learning about Asian American history only “in relation to war.” He pointed to a scholar whose interviews with teachers around the country showed they most commonly thought of the Vietnam War, Japanese internment and the Korean-American War when thinking about “the most salient aspects of Asian history and narratives.”
“It’s either not taught about at all (or) if it’s mentioned, it’s mentioned within the realm of us being subjected to something,” said DelaRosa, who is pursuing his Ph.D. in education leadership and policy analysis.
Legislation returns
DelaRosa, who received a bachelor’s in Asian American Studies from the University of Cincinnati, has tracked AAPI teaching requirements in states around the country for an informational brief to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on the subject.
According to his research, eight states have adopted Asian American or ethnic studies requirements for pre-kindergarten through grade 12 schools. Another 14, including Wisconsin, have AAPI coalitions advocating for passage of a policy.
Snyder, Hong and four other state legislators will file proposed legislation again this session.
In a March 30 memo seeking cosponsors, they noted to their colleagues that Wisconsin is home to the third-largest population of Hmong Americans of any state and that the Asian American population here has grown 82% since the 2000 Census.
“This legislation will ensure that the unique history and experiences of Hmong Americans and all Asian Americans are included in the instruction given in our schools by making a very simple change to state statute,” they wrote.
The bill would amend Act 31 to add “Hmong Americans and Asian Americans” to an already-existing list of groups that schools are required to teach about to grow “an understanding of human relations:” American Indians, Black Americans and Hispanics.
At the 2022 Wisconsin Association of School Boards meeting, representatives from the state’s school boards approved a resolution supporting implementation of a state model curriculum on AAPI history.
Even if the legislation became law, it wouldn’t guarantee the lessons are implemented well across the state. DelaRosa said that will take robust community and administrative work to help guide districts and teachers, though there also needs to be flexibility for local communities to highlight the history in a way that’s most relevant to them and their students.
“We have plenty of time to do the right work,” DelaRosa said. “Let’s not rush it … and then let’s take some time to just sit down with the community and ask them, ‘What do you think is needed? What is out there already available to us?’”
Kabby Hong expressed a similar idea of patience, if the legislation passes.
“It’s not going to be a light switch; it’s going to be a dial,” he said. “It’s going to take years of professional development, of making resources available to teachers, of purchasing or allowing teachers to purchase diverse books.”
Hmong immersion one solution
One solution MMSD has attempted in recent years is the implementation of the Hmong language immersion program at Lake View Elementary School on Madison’s north side. Next year, the program will expand to middle school for the first time, with plans to house it at Black Hawk Middle School.
Although students attending any school in the city can apply to enroll in the Hmong language program, the geographic limit leaves many families still wanting, as evidenced by speakers at a School Board listening session at Memorial High School, many of whom spoke through a Hmong translator.
“Our children are losing their Hmong identity,” said speaker Sonny Thao. “Without this, how can they actually be college, career and community ready?”
The program also requires families to sign up, an “opt in” decision that doesn’t satisfy the need for the wider student body to better understand AAPI history and culture.
Students said schools should take multiple approaches to teaching diverse histories, both incorporating them into the general classroom curriculum in required history classes as well as offering opportunities for deeper dives with classes focused on a specific culture.
“This is probably the only time during someone’s day or even life that they’re going to learn about (Asian history and culture), because if they’re not interested, they’re not going to spend their free time learning about this,” Memorial High School junior Mika Kern said. “If it’s mandatory to learn in history class, they’ll actually get some exposure to this.”
Memorial High School junior Ben Arnoldussen said classes like Advanced Placement African American history or AP Chinese can make long-term differences in how people react to diverse political candidates or community leaders, because students with those experiences will find it easier to connect with people of varying backgrounds.
“It is good to have a push for more culturally connecting classes and just more human connecting classes,” Arnoldussen said. “These days, computers just do all the work for us, but computers can’t make human connections.”
He said he’s learned more about Asian culture and politics through social media or personal discussions than he has at school. That sort of experience is what made Miller’s ninth-grade lesson about Wong so important to her.
“It was really powerful for me as a ninth grader to be learning about that,” Miller said. “I never learned or heard about someone who had made such a huge impact in our political system who is Asian American. It was mind blowing, honestly, to realize that, ‘Oh, Asian Americans have done a lot for this country.’”
Experiences of racism
Kern remembers learning briefly about Asian American history in elementary school. But it’s not a positive memory.
“The times that I’ve heard representation of Asian history, it’s not necessarily in a good light — it’s always like Pearl Harbor, stuff like that,” Kern, who is half-Japanese, said.
Kern recalled learning about Pearl Harbor in elementary school and people “glaring at me, making mean comments.” That summer, she went to Japan and visited the Peace Memorial at Hiroshima, on the site where the United States dropped the first atomic bomb, a part of the war she wouldn’t learn about in a classroom until high school.
“I had felt like people were right to blame me and blame Japanese people,” she recalled. “But I had never even known all this damage happened.”
Kern said as she’s considering applying to colleges, she always looks at the diversity statistics to ensure that the campus will be safe for someone who looks like her.
“I’m afraid of experiencing hate crimes, because that’s so prevalent right now,” she said. “If I was white, that wouldn’t happen.”
Miller, in Verona, shared her own experiences of discrimination, and said students need education on how much pain they can cause with things they might consider a joke.
“The amount of microaggressions I’ve experienced in high school is wild, just being an Asian American,” Miller said. “People don’t even realize, even joking saying that I eat dogs for dinner; that’s not funny, it’s rude and it’s offensive. Pulling your eyes back and being like, ‘Oh, I’m being you,’ that’s a microaggression.
“I think that’s something that people need to be educated on because they don’t realize they’re doing it, but it’s really hurtful for those of us that do realize what’s going on.”
Kabby Hong, the Verona teacher, said the increase in hate toward the Asian American community during the pandemic highlighted the issue of the lack of education about people like him.
“First and foremost, I think the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and viewing Asian Americans as perpetual foreigners is directly connected to our invisibility in schools and in our culture,” he said. “Too often, these perpetrators of these hate crimes right before their attack tell the victim to go back to where they came from, to go back to your own country, and the premise behind that is that somebody with an Asian face is not an American and I think that is hugely problematic.”
He remembers a lesson in his AP English class “at the height of anti-Asian hate incidents” during the pandemic, about two years ago, in which he taught an essay written by an Asian American author sharing her experiences. After he’d left for the day, Hong got an email from a “very quiet, very thoughtful” student.
“He thanked me for the lesson and he said that he had never heard about this issue, and that there are very few times in his schooling that he’s ever been completely shocked by something that he didn’t know,” Hong recalled. “To me, that really showcased for students, they want to be able to talk about issues that are really happening in our society today and the importance of having these conversations.”
Stereotypes
One of the most important lessons people should know about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders: The group is, in itself, large and diverse.
“It’s definitely important for us to learn about Asian Americans because we kind of all have different histories (of) how Asian Americans first came to America,” Madison East High School junior Logan Moua said. “We’re very generalized as a stereotypical Asian, like ‘we’re all good at math.’”
Those generalizations can make AAPI heritage even more complex to teach about, especially for teachers who are unfamiliar with the culture. But the misinformation also adds to the importance of doing so to combat the stereotypes of Asian people.
One of the most prevalent is the “model minority myth,” which suggests that Asians are universally successful and academically strong. DelaRosa called stereotypes “stories that are incomplete,” and education can complete them.
“We’re taught as a monolith of Asian American and the model minority,” DelaRosa said. “If we had Asian American history, we could solve that and we can have better, nuanced conversations and potential alliances within our group.”
Francesca Hong, the state lawmaker from Madison, said the way to teach with that nuance about the varied cultures and histories within the Asian American community is to let students bring their personal experiences into the classroom and connect them with the curriculum.
“Because of the diversity or vibrancy of what constitutes the Asian American experience, it’s really important that the curriculum provide opportunity for students to bring their own stories into it,” she said. “Oftentimes you don’t think about who the narrative is for, whether it be in the media or our textbooks, and for students to see history that is Asian American reflected in their books, I think it gives them agency and pride to be able to share how their own upbringing or their experiences connects to something that is standardized for all students.”
While it’s admittedly a big challenge ahead, Moua, the East High junior, said teaching about the full spectrum of AAPI experiences “builds appreciation and community.”
“Even though we can’t learn everything about Asian Americans’ history or their culture right now because there’s so many different types of ethnicities and cultures and groups, I would just like to see a bit more appreciation of our struggles and our successes in America,” he said, “as well as how we differ from each other.”