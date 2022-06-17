Asian international students say they’re on edge after a series of allegedly violent attacks near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
In incidents described to the Cap Times, two Chinese international students said they were randomly targeted by a group of strangers near State Street on Tuesday night.
While the students said the attacks could be racially motivated, UW-Madison Police and the city of Madison Police departments are still investigating. Madison Police say they have “no information that leads them to believe this attack is racially motivated at this time.”
In a Wednesday post on Chinese social media app Weibo, UW-Madison doctoral student Wentao Zhou said a group of "very fit" young men suddenly assaulted him and dragged him to the ground near Blue Lotus Tattoo on the 400 block of West Gilman Street.
“The first guy ran towards me and punched me in my face,” Zhou told the Cap Times. “They kicked me and pulled me to the ground. They didn’t try to rob me at all, they just tried to hurt me.”
Zhou said he was initially “stunned” when he was attacked but then called for help, at which point bystanders at a nearby bar ran to assist him and alerted the police.
According to Zhou, Madison Police arrived on the scene five to 10 minutes later.
The attack left Zhou with bleeding cuts below his left ear and chin as well as a smaller abrasion to the left of his nose, according to photos posted to Weibo.
Madison Police released an incident report Friday confirming Zhou’s account. The report also says the attack against Zhou is the third battery of this type to occur in the past two weeks. Detectives believe the same group who attacked Zhou may be responsible for all three batteries, the report says.
Another Asian international student also said a group of people attacked him on Tuesday around the same time and vicinity as Zhou.
Chinese international student Yichen Wang told the Cap Times in an email that a group of people chased him and threw a banana at him multiple times around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Library Mall, injuring his back.
“They just continued laughing and said something I couldn’t understand,” said Wang, who reported the incident to university police Wednesday morning. “I felt extremely painful at that moment.”
UWPD spokesman Marc Lovicott confirmed the department received Wang’s call and investigated the case. According to Lovicott, UWPD did not find enough evidence to suggest the incident was racially motivated.
Surveillance images released in the Madison Police incident report on Zhou’s case show the individuals who allegedly attacked Zhou were holding bananas, matching Wang’s description. The fact that two Asian men were targeted might not be a coincidence, Zhou said.
“We somehow are the perfect target because we are Asian,” he told the Cap Times. “I’m short. I’m the perfect target, the perfect prey, because I don’t have enough power. I don’t have enough energy to fight back.”
UW-Madison said in a statement Thursday that it is aware students from Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American communities “have faced increased threats to their safety, well-being, and sense of belonging.”
“We are deeply concerned by these reports. UW–Madison is committed to making our campus and nearby downtown areas safe for all,” the statement said.
Zhou said he has met with university officials to discuss the incident and feels encouraged by their support as well as those who helped him at the scene.
“I still believe that there are always more people who have common sense, who are nice to each other,” Zhou said. “I just don’t want this to happen again, and I want to raise attention for the university and other people living in Madison.”
“No one expected this horrible thing to happen in Madison,” he added, saying he chose to attend UW-Madison because he heard it was a safe place. “I think this is really, to some extent, a wake up call for Asian students.”
In response to the attacks, international students and other campus organizations are planning two protests “in pursuit of unity and love.” The first "snap-protest" will take place on Friday at 4 p.m. on the Capitol Square. The second, aimed at prompting action from government officials, is scheduled for June 24 at 4 p.m. in front of the Capitol building.
“We need to speak out for him,” UW-Madison international student Luhang Sun said of Zhou. “Honestly, most of the time, the Asian community is invisible both on campus and in Madison.”
A ‘disturbing’ trend on campus
Some Asian international students viewed the attacks as part of a national rise in hate incidents against Asians since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The recent spike of anti-Asian hate crimes is deeply disturbing,” said Steven Shi, a UW-Madison international student. “As a member of the Asian communities, I feel heartbroken.”
During the 2021-2022 school year, Asians made up nearly 8% of the student population and international students made up about 14% of the student population at UW-Madison.
Sun said she is disappointed with how local officials have responded to the safety concerns of Asian students.
“I believe both our university and police need to do more,” she said. “They need to mention more explicitly about what’s happening to Asian students.”
Sun first saw the Weibo post through a WeChat group with over 400 UW-Madison international students, many of whom said they felt angry about the violence.
“We were also shocked by this news because many international students chose UW-Madison because Madison seemed much safer than other big cities like New York City or Los Angeles,” she said. “But we know this victim was not the only Asian student who was targeted on campus.”
UW-Madison has had other recent anti-Asian bias incidents. In January, a Badgers fan was removed from a Northwestern basketball game after making racially insensitive gestures toward an opposing fan of Asian descent.
Two men were also charged with anti-Asian hate crimes this past fall in separate incidents, according to reports from the Wisconsin State Journal. Both crimes occurred on West Dayton Street near the Nicholas Recreation Center.