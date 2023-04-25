Early last year, a few student services employees for Madison schools noticed their pay didn’t line up with the Employee Handbook.
They should have been making a few thousand dollars more based on their reading of the language.
When they called the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Human Resources Department about the issue, the department fixed it for them, bumping up their pay to where the handbook technically said it should’ve been.
Others who inquired after that initial group, however, did not receive the same increase. In addition, longer-time employees in some cases are paid less than their newer colleagues in student services, which includes social workers, psychologists, counselors and therapists.
At issue is a process that began more than two decades ago.
Madison Teachers Inc. Executive Director Jeff Knight called the situation “basically the unintended consequences of trying to do a good thing” in raising starting pay.
At a time when school staff are under increasing stress and staff retention is key, some worry the pay inconsistencies and the district’s lack of response to the concerns could have longtime employees considering work elsewhere.
“It’s hard because I know that I could probably get more money if I moved,” one longtime district social worker said. “I also love my job and want to stay.”
All of the student services staff interviewed for this article asked to remain anonymous because of concerns about retribution for speaking out. Others have spoken publicly at School Board meetings and public input sessions in March.
In response to a request for an interview with district officials, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that “there is not a lot I am going to be able to say” on the subject.
“The salary compression issue is something the district is in the process of working on to address,” he wrote. “Due to this being a personnel and payroll matter, and to uphold the integrity of the review of this issue, the district is currently unable to provide comment.”
He did not respond to a follow-up requesting more information on how the district was “working to address” the issue. Staff members told the Cap Times they felt that the district was, in fact, not working on the issue at all, ignoring their requests for information and not providing answers at a listening session on the subject earlier this school year.
“I think the district, obviously they see the big dollar sign (cost of this) so they’re kind of burying their heads in the sand and just putting us off, saying we’re going to fix this all in two years,” another veteran social worker said.
Knight estimates that adjusting all of the student services staff to the correct scale would cost $5 million to $6 million.
How the MMSD salary schedule evolved
The district’s salary schedule outlines how staff members in various employee groups can expect their pay to increase year-over-year.
According to MTI, the teachers union, a new teacher or student services hired in 1999 started at Level 1 on the schedule. Each year, if they were a full-time employee, they would move up one level to receive higher pay.
Over the next 19 years, though, decisions to increase the starting pay for new employees had another effect on those who were already working in MMSD.
In 2000, the district eliminated Level 1 for new hires, starting people at Level 2, which meant an employee hired in 1999 now in their second year in MMSD was making the same as a first-year employee in the same position.
A few years later, the district moved it again, starting new hires at Level 3, and up to Level 4 the next year.
Then, in the mid-2010s and post-Act 10, the district jumped the starting point on the schedule two levels at a time, twice. Eventually, that had new hires in the teacher unit, which includes student services, starting at Level 8.
A couple of years later, the district once again changed the schedule, renaming Level 8 to Level A, as it was the beginning step on the schedule.
At the time — and now — the Employee Handbook states that “Social Workers, Psychologists, Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, Guidance Counselors, and Speech and Language Clinicians” must not start below the eighth level of the salary schedule. Previously, Knight said, it was understood that meant Level 8 (now Level A).
With letters instead of numbers and a schedule that had cut off the bottom seven levels as they existed in 2000, the counselors who advocated for higher starting pay seemingly had the language on their side.
As a presentation Knight created on the subject of salary compression shows, an employee hired in 2014 would be at the same level on the schedule as one hired in 2016. Both would be one level ahead of a person hired in 2019.
District response misses point, staff say
One high school social worker who has been in MMSD for a few years worked with her colleagues last fall to start an email campaign to the School Board and district administrators, sending messages “every single day” on the subject.
The social workers said Senior Executive of Staff Richard McGregory, who supports the superintendent with coordination and communication, told them the district was going to do a compensation study, which was not satisfactory to those who had been advocating.
“That’s not what we’re asking for,” the social worker told the Cap Times. “We don’t need a compensation study to know what’s happening, and a districtwide compensation study isn’t addressing the issue that we’re bringing to you.”
HR held a listening session, but the social worker said the leaders present did not offer any solutions or respond to questions, instead only listening to concerns.
Another social worker who has been in the district for more than a decade knows one new hire making more than her and others who are paid within a few thousand dollars of her. Those who spoke with the Cap Times made it clear that they are happy to see their newly hired colleagues being compensated well.
“We are super excited that we’re bringing in all these qualified, talented people who want to work in the district,” one high school social worker said. “And we also want to stay in the district.”
First-year employees question scale, too
Some of the first-year employees benefitting from the higher starting pay said it still concerned them that the district had allowed salaries to compress like this over the years.
One social worker new to the district this year said she “wasn’t sure what to expect salary-wise” when she applied to Madison and a few other districts in the area.
She recalled that those other districts, which had lower offers, said they couldn’t negotiate because they were aware of how that would compress the salaries in their districts. She assumed MMSD was considering the same, and the higher offer indicated everyone in MMSD was simply paid on a better scale.
“I was like, ‘Oh, that speaks highly of the district,’” she said, only to find out that wasn’t the case.
A school counselor new to the district this year said she was “shocked” to find out about the salary compression from a more experienced colleague making less than others, especially as she and others asked questions of and learned from that experienced colleague.
“To hear that a district that claims to be so forward thinking wasn't really willing to cough up the money that they owe to their employees with experience was disappointing, especially when they were talking so much about the staff shortages this fall and they were on the news for that and working so hard to hire people,” the new counselor said. “I'm like, ‘Well no wonder you can't retain people.’”