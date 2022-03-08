Madison School Board members got a read Monday on district administration’s recommendation for the next Madison Metropolitan School District literacy curriculum.
The board is expected to vote on the final curriculum to adopt at its March 22 meeting. The selection will guide what materials and professional development teachers receive to help them teach students how to read — a longstanding challenge for MMSD, especially for students of color, whose literacy rates have trailed their white peers, contributing to the longstanding gap in achievement.
At Monday’s presentation, administrators offered two recommendations for the board to choose from. One would use a single vendor for all schools, while the other would have one vendor for schools with dual language programming and a different one for schools with only English language arts.
The mixed recommendation would cost approximately $4 million for its curricular materials, while the single-vendor option would cost approximately $3.2 million, according to the presentation. Board members did not generally make their preferences clear Monday.
“It’s really important that we understand the impact that we’ll be making in this investment and understand how we’re going to be accountable to our community in terms of producing results that demonstrate that this is a shift from what we’ve seen in the past,” board president Ali Muldrow said. “Being able to speak to how we will measure the impact of this investment is really important to me in terms of my ability to vote on these materials.”
The materials selected will be implemented in grades K-5 in the 2022-23 school year.
“I want to pick something where kids are going to love reading every single day and be excited about literacy every single day and grow up to be readers,” board member Cris Carusi said.
The work toward a new curriculum went hand-in-hand with the recent Early Literacy Task Force, a joint effort between MMSD and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education to evaluate how students are taught to read as well as how future teachers learn to teach reading. The group produced a report earlier this year including recommendations for moving forward.
The options come after a group of 38 school staffers met last month to evaluate proposals from six national vendors. A smaller, 13-member committee, took the research from the larger committee and made its selection recommendation.
Benchmark, one of the six vendors, is included in both recommendations. In the option that would use two vendors, Open Up would provide the English language arts curriculum, while Benchmark would provide the curriculum for dual language immersion and developmental bilingual education schools.
Three MMSD educators offered support for the Open Up curriculum through public comments Monday. That set of materials has been piloted for implementation at a few schools here in recent years, providing a head start for some if that vendor is chosen.
Staff listed three “burdens” for Open Up in the presentation: Available in only English; recommended literacy instructional time is more than current allocation in MMSD; and recommended professional development time “might require collaboration with building level leaders and MTI for full engagement.”
The benefits, according to the presentation, include that it is closely aligned with the science of reading, a method of teaching reading focused on phonics that has gained public support among district leadership in recent years, including from superintendent Carlton Jenkins.
Benchmark, meanwhile, also “supports the tenets of the science of reading,” according to the presentation, and is available in both English and Spanish. It would require some supplemental resources for certain activities, though, according to the “burdens” list in the presentation.
Choosing only Benchmark would allow more consistency across the district, which would lend itself to professional development, planning and collaboration throughout more classrooms, while the two-vendor option would require some staff in the district to accommodate multiple instructional tracks, including for data and assessment and professional development.
While board members generally did not make their preferences clear, some did mention support for Open Up.
Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said that it “stood out, specifically looking at the foundational skills in English.” She added that she had concerns with some pieces of the Benchmark proposal and was concerned that while it would work across both English and DLI/DBE schools, it wouldn’t be the best option for either.
“I do think one of the burdens that didn’t get listed on those is we could potentially choose a curriculum that isn’t stellar for either one and it would not move our reading levels for students and our literacy in the way that we want to,” she said.
Carusi also said choosing two curricula could create flexibility for the district.
“I want to stay open to the possibility that adopting two different curricula might actually make us more agile in terms of our ability to meet the needs of the very diverse learners who speak a lot of different languages that we have in MMSD,” Carusi said.
Board members suggested that pairing the curriculum and materials with effective professional development and ultimately good teaching in the classroom will be key to any gains for students.
“A lot of this comes down to the instructional quality of individual teachers standing in front of the children,” board member Savion Castro said.