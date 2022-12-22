Before Ben O’Neill graduated from Memorial High School in 2001, he had the opportunity to work with a nationally renowned artist on a public art project.
More than two decades later, O’Neill called Bradley McCallum during the pandemic to suggest they revisit the project.
The Path of Voices exhibits, which stand outside each of the city’s four comprehensive high schools, originally included a series of stones paired with audio gathered from Madison residents about how violence had affected their lives. Now, that audio is no longer working, but O’Neill wants to make sure future generations can learn from the artwork.
“Now more than ever is just a wonderful time to revisit this project,” O’Neill said. “We're going to be able to engage the next group of students but also breathe life into this to all the people that were a part of it.”
The group is raising money for the renovations, which will begin with West High School’s installation. McCallum said the goal is to raise $35,000 for the West project, which he hopes can set up “a really good model” for the subsequent schools.
“We’ll make it happen no matter what, but we want to make sure that we do this right and do this in a way that’s sustainable for generations,” he said. “What we do at West will set the template for what can be done at each of the other schools.”
McCallum asked Daniel Abrahamson, a West graduate, to make a contribution to the project. Abrahamson said he was glad to be involved with something that connects his work as a social justice attorney with his hometown, which he’ll be moving back to sometime in 2023.
“I was really honored and pleased to be able to participate in sort of the 2.0 version, to rejuvenate it in a way that makes it even more timely for today and for next generations,” Abrahamson said.
Abrahamson, the son of the late state Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson, and his family have sponsored other art projects in the Madison area in the past, including presenting the "Monument to the Unelected" in November 2020.
Ideally, they'd debut the renovated work during West’s Fine Arts Week in May, though they’re still at the beginning of the process, McCallum said. Those interested in donating can do so through his nonprofit Conjunction Arts, he said.
West principal Dan Kigeya said the project is an opportunity to focus not only on the victims of gun violence, but also the people who it affects — from emergency doctors to students and staff who have to think about what would happen in a school shooting situation. He noted the school’s recent lockdown drill and its effect on stress and anxiety.
“Over time, the people that led that work have come and gone and now there's this monument here in a circle and there's a structure here, it doesn't really work, and people aren't really sure what it's all about,” Kigeya said. “I think in light of what we're seeing in our community here in Madison, that we need to bring this back up and highlight this issue.”
While the improvements to the sites will involve “slightly different physical restoration” at each place — including things like landscaping and upgrading the audio playback equipment — McCallum said the most important part of the plans are the “pedagogical connection” with faculty and students who want to lead the work.
The renovated monuments will feature both the original audio and updated audio from current students, McCallum said, mentioning the possibility of a podcast — a word that didn’t have meaning when the original work debuted. That, he hopes, will allow current students to take ownership of the project “in a way that is really expansive.”
“We have a lot to learn from our students and our youth,” McCallum said. “If we can create a space to listen to them and understand how they are seeing and perceiving the world, we will be in a better place.”
Kigeya said students need to be allowed to guide the conversation on gun violence, adding that “they’re a lot brighter than I was in high school,” and it’s important for adults to give them the space to lead.
“We need to hear their perspective on this,” he said. “I am a believer that if we take the time to step aside as adults and allow our students to provide us with their input and their feelings around gun violence, we're going to come up with some thoughtful solutions.”
McCallum also sees the work as a tribute to his late mentor, Don Hunt, a former ceramics teacher at West.
“There are multiple reasons for me to come back and invest energy or time into trying to make sure that this work lives up to its potential, which currently in all honesty, it’s not,” McCallum said. “It’s a shadow of what it can be.”
O’Neill wants the renovation to be a community project.
“I want there to be a place where people can share thoughts and feelings and ideas and know that it's going to be preserved like those stones, and I don't want those other people's voices to be lost either,” he said. “So I want to keep growing this and be a part of it and be a part of this community.”
He also hopes the project can change the world, saying “there’s no winning in violence.”
“One of the thoughts that's come to me quite a bit as I think about this project, and I sort of think bigger, when I was a kid, I felt like world peace was something that was talked about, and I just feel like everybody just sort of rolled over and accepted violence in our world,” O’Neill said. “I’m a dreamer, I really do believe that the power of humanity, us working all together is just so large, there’s so much there, and I just really hope for us all that we can live in a more peaceful world.”