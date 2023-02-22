Exactly one week after announcing how it would make up for the two previous snow days this school year, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced Tuesday night that there would be no school on Wednesday amid poor weather forecasts.
The district already changed a previously scheduled day off in May to a school day and extended middle school days by five minutes for the rest of the school year.
Wednesday’s snow day — and the potential of another on Thursday, with weather conditions expected to continue to be bad — means there will be more time to be made up, though what that will look like is still being determined.
“Much like we did after the first two snow days this year, we will be working to determine how to add back the instructional time from today in the upcoming days,” MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Wednesday morning. “We will be keeping you and our families informed of our plans when information becomes available. “
Wisconsin requires 437 hours of direct instruction to kindergartners, at least 1,050 hours of direct instruction in grades one through six, and at least 1,137 hours of direct instruction in grades seven through 12.
The district previously closed schools Dec. 15 and Feb. 9.
"Each year, we attempt to build in a surplus of instructional minutes into our school calendar to prepare for unanticipated closures," MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email last week. "To minimize the impact on families and staff from updating the calendar mid-year, the district's calendar committee, which includes MTI leadership, will work to build in an additional surplus of instructional minutes to upcoming school year calendars."
Other districts in the area face similar challenges.
The Verona Area School District, which also closed on Feb. 16 while MMSD remained open, already had one makeup day on Feb. 17, which had previously been a day off. VASD used Wednesday as an “asynchronous learning day” rather than a true day off, as asynchronous learning time can be counted toward required instructional time.
That was MMSD’s solution last year, when the district was short on the state's required instructional minutes following the extended winter break amid the early days of the COVID Omicron outbreak. The district added afterschool asynchronous learning time for a few weeks at the end of the school year after the state Department of Public Instruction denied the district's request for a waiver from the minutes requirements.
Similar to Verona, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is having students in grades 9-12 learn virtually even as buildings are closed Wednesday. The Oregon School District is also having K-12 students learn at home for the day.
The Sun Prairie Area School District, in a message to website visitors Wednesday, wrote that it would “work on a plan to make up instructional hours and communicate that to staff and families soon.”