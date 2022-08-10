‘An impossible situation:’ Members leaving school boards amid politicization, divisiveness

Rick Grothaus graduated from Oconomowoc public schools in 1978.
He came back and taught in Oconomowoc public schools from 1984 to 1987.
After retiring from a school administrator position in a nearby district, he ran for the Oconomowoc School Board, winning one of two seats in April 2020. Soon after, his fellow board members elected him board president.
Less than 14 months later — not even halfway through his term — he and two of his colleagues resigned from the board together, citing a lack of good faith collaboration, the growing prevalence of “culture wars” and the majority’s response to the pandemic.
“At that point, we felt the only thing we had left to do is try and make a statement by resigning and hopefully help wake up the community to, ‘This is really what's going on; is this what you want?’” Grothaus told the Cap Times last month, nearly one year after the resignation. “Community, you’ve got to make this decision, because this is an impossible situation where there is no attention to school governance.”
Grothaus, Kim Herro and Dan Raasch are part of a growing number of school board members in Wisconsin resigning or choosing not to run again, with many pointing to the increasingly rancorous rhetoric around local school politics.
After COVID-19 led to disputes over in-person versus virtual learning and mask-required versus mask-optional, conversations in many places then shifted to critical race theory, curriculum transparency and gender-identity politics. National and statewide politicians, mostly Republicans and other conservative actors, have proposed legislation and pushed new rules on local schools on how to discuss the subjects in their communities.
Recall elections and party involvement in the nonpartisan school board races have played a part, especially on the conservative side. GOP gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch endorsed dozens of candidates in local races, and party branches donated to local candidates at unprecedented levels.
Former President Donald Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon was one of the conservatives who made the plan clear, saying on his podcast last year, “The path to save the nation is very simple: it’s going to go through the school boards.”
The campaigns of Kleefisch and fellow GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not respond to interview requests for this article. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign provided a statement via email in which he called parental involvement and school boards “critical to success of public education,” but stressed that public servants should not fear for their safety or that of their family.
“Whether it’s school board members or local election officials, these are our neighbors who are trying to do the right thing to keep our state moving in the right direction,” Evers’ statement said. “Instead of using our schools and students as political pawns, I’m committed to doing the right thing to increase funding for classrooms and give every student the tools they need to succeed.”
Troubling climate
The politicization has made the job of a school board member harder. Often considered as local as politicians get, board members set a school district’s budget, approve policies on topics like behavior and oversee the superintendent’s performance — all for a small stipend.
In Madison, there has not been much conversation about critical race theory, and even pushback against the longest mask mandate among school districts in the state was muted compared to some other communities. But in the spring election, conservative blogger and former County Board supervisor David Blaska, who has written about critical race theory on his blog, launched an unsuccessful write-in campaign that included discussion of the subject.
MMSD has also faced a lawsuit over staff guidance on how to work with students questioning their gender identity from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The lawsuit suggests the district is misleading parents and taking away their rights to raise their children, as it advises teachers not to use a students’ preferred pronouns for school with parents unless the student gives permission.
Initially filed in February 2020, the state Supreme Court recently ruled that the parents who are plaintiffs in the case can remain anonymous publicly but MMSD’s attorneys have a right to know their identities. Following that ruling, the case returned to the circuit court, which will consider the challenge to the guidance instead of the largely procedural disputes covered so far.
While the three school board members in Oconomowoc felt they had to resign, others have tried to see it through, even in the face of death threats. Eau Claire Area School Board president Tim Nordin won reelection in April, just a couple of weeks after receiving an email from someone threatening a shooting at the next board meeting.
“How are you going to continue to recruit people that care about public schools?” he asked in a recent interview. “My colleagues on the board, they've got to think now, ‘Do I want to potentially have to go through this the next time that my seat is up?’”
The charged climate has expanded the cracks in an already-challenged public education system in Wisconsin. With declining enrollment after a large drop following the onset of the pandemic, the politicization of the bodies that oversee the state’s schools is yet another challenge to a system enshrined in the state Constitution.
“We should be able to disagree and come to a place where we can disagree in a way that says we all know that we're coming to the table with the best intentions for our kids,” Nordin said. “Right now there is that group that wants to tear down our public schools, frankly, be rid of the public schools and privatize the whole system.
“And I'm not sure how we bring that together.”
COVID-19 divisions
Shortly after the Oconomowoc School Board voted for a hybrid approach to school in fall 2020, a group of community members attempted to impart a political price.
Herro, Scott Roehl and Juliet Steitzer were three of five votes supporting that hybrid return to instruction. Shortly after, some community members targeted them for a recall, which was unsuccessful.
Steitzer said she wasn’t a big fan of the hybrid plan the administration brought, but felt it was the best option in front of them. Despite that, the recall that fall “did not take me by surprise,” she said, following a heated atmosphere at the board’s usually-quiet annual meeting, where residents vote to approve the tax levy.
“I’m very proud of the way I conducted myself compared to my colleagues who were amassing a mob, intentionally agitating in the community, using the pandemic for political ends instead of serving the community,” she said in a phone interview.
She only filed the paperwork to run for reelection about 15 minutes before the December 2020 deadline, she said.
“I hoped to win, but I didn’t really expect to win when I ran the second time,” she said. “I wanted to help bring awareness to the fact that politicizing our board was going to be overall a negative for the kids and I wasn’t wrong, it has been negative for the kids.”
She lost that spring, finishing fifth among six candidates. The three winners all received Kleefisch’s support.
“We really had an interest in running the schools, not running the politics,” Steitzer said. “We’ve lost that balance because the GOP has decided to basically run a ground campaign and insinuate that we were all indoctrinating children.”
Feeling 'isolated'
In September 2021, Wisconsin Association of School Boards executive director John Ashley released a statement expressing alarm at reports of “personal threats of violence and harassment directed at school board members across the state.” While acknowledging civil disagreement and protest as “cornerstones of our democracy,” Ashley suggested that intimidating board members and physically disrupting meetings was not acceptable.
“Being passionate about the well-being of our children is commendable and the public is welcome to voice displeasure or disagreement with their school boards,” Ashley said. “However, threatening to physically harm school board members or their family members, shouting profanities during school board meetings or attempting to prevent school boards from executing their constitutional governing role crosses a line and should not be tolerated by our communities.”
Around that same time, Nordin saw anger from some in Eau Claire over masking requirements. Soon after, he watched as it progressed from anti-mask protests to discussion of critical race theory and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.
“The same people that were leading and organizing the COVID protests are the same people who are coming, sending angry letters and talking at school board meetings about critical race theory, are the same people who are in on their so-called parental rights, which is really just an attack on LGBTQ (students),” Nordin said. “We know that the national right-wing media is pushing these narratives and encouraging people.”
By the spring, that morphed into what he called a mischaracterization of a staff professional development presentation. A slate of candidates opposing Nordin and two others took a piece of a slide that was part of a presentation about how to work with students questioning their gender identity and made it into national news.
“Remember, parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities. That knowledge must be earned," states a slide in the presentation. "Teachers are often straddling this complex situation. In (the Eau Claire Area School District), our priority is supporting the student.”
The presentation included further context, Nordin said, about how teachers should talk with students if a student comes out to them, including asking them if they’ve told their parents and possibly offering advice on how to have that conversation if they haven’t.
But the slide text spread, including on national right-wing news, and is still well-known enough that it was specifically mentioned in a question during the July 27 Republican gubernatorial radio forum. Nordin believes it likely contributed to the threat he received in his inbox in March.
“I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school board meeting for promoting the horrific, radical transgender agenda,” the email stated. “It’s now time to declare war on you pedos. I am going to kill you and your entire family.”
Nordin reported the threat to the police and left his house to consult with them and district leadership, he recalled. A California man who allegedly sent threats to other groups around the country was eventually arrested for sending the threat.
Though he had seen similar controversies play out elsewhere, Nordin described feeling “isolated” after being criticized by people with no connection to the community.
“You're so focused on defending the values of the district, defending the district itself, defending your teachers, defending our students and families,” Nordin said. “But then you start to feel like you're going through it alone.
“You don't have the capacity, the mental or emotional space to reach out to other districts where you've heard this attack, where some of these issues are coming and to try to make those connections and support one another.”
Party politics
Last week, Tennessee held its first slate of partisan school board elections.
Until Aug. 4, voters in Tennessee had assessed their local board candidates like residents in Wisconsin — news questionnaires, conversations with the candidates or their supporters and tuning into a debate or forum. Now, the “R” or “D” next to a name on a ballot is one more piece of information to inform a voter’s choice, though not everyone believes it’s a positive step.
While Wisconsin doesn’t put party affiliation on the ballot, political parties have become increasingly involved in school board elections over the past couple of years. That includes candidates for the state’s highest office.
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson, who left the race on July 5, led workshops on critical race theory around the state to tell residents what to look for in their local school curricula and suggest ways to approach the topic with their community.
Kleefisch touted her efforts during a pre-primary debate on July 27.
“Thank goodness for the brave men and women who stood up and ran for school board,” Kleefisch said. “I was even out there knocking on doors for school board candidates in this last April election because we need to take back control from the local level all the way up to the state level.”
In her March announcement of local candidate endorsements, a press release stated Kleefisch “spent significant time during the last two years recruiting and training conservative candidates for elections up and down the ballot.”
Last summer, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson called upon Republicans at the state party convention to do just that, encouraging them to "Take back our school boards, our county boards, our city councils.
“We will take back our culture. We don't have to fear this anymore," Johnson said, advocating the concept of "trickle-up elections."
Historically, a partisan connection could have been a political loser for the Republicans. For years, polls consistently showed the electorate trusted Democrats more than Republicans on education.
But recent polling released by Democrats for Education Reform shows that in 62 congressional battleground districts, more likely voters indicated they trust Republicans than Democrats on the subject.
Months before Bannon’s May 2021 podcast comment on school boards, conservative activist Christopher Rufo had made clear the endgame of bringing the issue of critical race theory to the forefront.
“We have successfully frozen their brand—’critical race theory’—into the public conversation and are steadily driving up negative perceptions. We will eventually turn it toxic, as we put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category,” Rufo tweeted.
Walking away
Headlines around the state over the past two years show what is often the result of such a divisive atmosphere.
“The Wauwatosa School Board president has abruptly resigned after he said he received a threat to him and his family,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in May.
In February, the Ozaukee County News Graphic reported, “Cedarburg School Board member Jennifer Calzada resigns due to harassment,” even amid a reelection bid in which her name would still appear on the ballot.
“Teifke resigns from Fond du Lac school board amid discussion on school mask policy,” reported the Fond du Lac Observer in August 2021, making him the second member to resign within a week.
And earlier that month came the letter from the three board members in Oconomowoc.
The Wisconsin Association of School Boards doesn’t have a precise number of resignations, and even if it did, board members resign regularly for reasons unrelated to the political climate: moving out of the district, a new job that requires more time or family reasons. The organization does track how many board seats turn over each year, though.
From the April 2019 spring election through March 2020, roughly 224 seats changed hands out of the approximately 2,800 board seats statewide. The following year, the first of the pandemic, the number jumped to 298.
But from April 2021 through March 2022, it ballooned to 426. And already this year, including the spring election, there have been 409.
The three former members of the Oconomowoc School Board who resigned said none of them felt good about making that move.
“In my retirement I thought, ‘Here’s an opportunity for me to give back and help my local school district in this fashion,’” Grothaus said. “That’s what I was hoping to be able to do, but the opportunity was taken away.
“It just devolved into political culture wars; that is not school governance.”
Herro, a business owner who described the district administration and board as an “old boys’ club” prior to her first election in 2016, recalled being cast as “so far left” politically.
“I am more Republican than anybody in that room,” she said. “But I'm not a fake Republican. I'm a real John McCain Republican.”
She agrees with the criticism, often brought by those mentioning critical race theory or curriculum transparency, that schools aren’t serving their “customers,” even – but she considers those customers the students, not the parents.
“Let’s really pick the brains of our students, because those kids are pretty bright,” she said.
Herro “didn’t want to” resign, but she knew both Grothaus and Raasch — the two board members she considered allies in governance — were resigning, and didn’t believe she could stand staying on the board without them. Raasch said it was necessary to make the community consider what kind of leadership they wanted on their school board.
“My whole life was education, helping other people, and it's come to this point where the only way to get that message out would be to take a stand,” Raasch recalled.
More recently, Ka Lo resigned from the Wausau School Board this summer, two-and-a-half years into her term. In spring 2021, three candidates endorsed by Kleefisch won election, providing a conservative majority.
Lo, who was moving out of the district, said there were “many times” she considered resigning due to the board’s atmosphere following that spring 2021 election. It got so bad that she “for the first time in my life, really felt unsafe,” she said.
“There were people who were in the audience that were actually heckling me,” Lo said. “Nothing was done about it. There was no decorum at all during those meetings.”
By the time she resigned this summer, she had experienced plenty of meetings that she simply did not want to attend.
“As a board member, I just felt like I wasn't going in there to do my job anymore,” Lo said. “I was really going in there to counter someone else and it really shouldn't be like that.”
Campaigning versus governing
The minutiae of school board work provides a much different environment than a campaign trail where one or two issues can drive an election.
That’s why the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, itself heavily involved in the school “culture wars” through litigation and public threats of litigation, created model school board policies, WILL director of education policy Libby Sobic said.
“We’ve seen this massive shift of parents getting really involved in their local school districts through a variety of different ways,” including becoming candidates for the board, Sobic said. “But once those candidates get on the school board, there isn’t a lot of pro-parent, pro-transparency policies that really address the issues they ran on.”
James Wood took over as the Oconomowoc School Board president following the 2021 election, in which he was elected to a second term after receiving Kleefisch’s support. The board voted 4-3 to choose him over Grothaus, who had served in the role for the year prior.
Wood described his campaign as “giving our schools back to our parents and to the community members.”
“I felt we needed to get back to listening to the community and representing the community and being actual trustees,” he told the Cap Times.
He and three other board members had a majority on the board and began focusing on the issues they felt addressed those deficiencies — but that left Herro, Grothaus and Raasch out of the structure.
“The way I look at this governance is, we do what the board majority wants to do,” Wood said. “They're like seven people with seven good ideas, but we can't go in seven different directions.”
But for the three who resigned, that meant a radical shift from years of work to improve the district’s governance models.
“We found ourselves in a situation where now a majority of the board, through all of their efforts in the community, absolutely refused to engage in any kind of collaborative work,” Grothaus said.
Wood argued it was an appropriate time to pause the governance work as the district looked to hire a permanent superintendent. While he acknowledged the politics of campaigning for any elected role, he suggested those politics end when you join an elected body.
“You've got to get a group of people to support you, otherwise you're not going to be up to begin with,” Wood said. “So that will always be political. Once you're on the board, it should not be political, it should be, ‘Try what's best for kids and the community.’”
The press release announcing the resignation painted a much harsher picture of the board’s situation, calling board work “toxic and impossible to do.”
“School Board work is supposed to be non-partisan,” the three members who resigned stated. “Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. The OASD Board has now been dragged into partisan culture wars by some members of the Board and the narrow, minority hyper political group to which they have identified and by whom they are influenced.”
'The real crisis'
None of the former and current board members who spoke with the Cap Times for this article saw a simple path back to effective, collaborative school board governance.
Raasch said it’ll take “layers” of work, including stressing the importance of candidate forums held at neutral locations, with “really piercing questions to understand the candidates’ positions” and with an impartial moderator.
“Breathing new life into the candidate forum would be a real positive step,” he said, to “help voters understand who they’re voting for.”
Grothaus said counteracting the “divisive” tactics being used will take a return to communities caring about each other, working toward “the common good” together and respecting differences.
“How do you counteract those other unsustainable, destructive tactics that are so prevalent today, that are so ingrained in minds and belief systems? How do you turn that around?” Grothaus asked. “That’s tough, and that’s the challenge before us right now, is to figure out what we can do to weather the storm.”
He suggested the “universal and timeless” principles that build community “will come back,” but it won’t be easy.
“We’ve got to identify those things and start just having the conversations and keep that alive,” he said. “Keep voting… eventually it will become obvious that these other approaches are so destructive.”
WILL’s Sobic doesn’t see a return to what was considered normal at all. While saying public schools “have an important place in our education world,” she said the path forward is to resolve tensions through strong policies and creating more ways for parents and schools to interact.
“This is the shift, to have parents coming to every meeting asking questions, submitting open records requests,” she said. “I don’t want to downplay that that shift isn’t hard on public schools, but I’m of the belief and WILL is of the belief that this is a positive thing that will ultimately result in better schools and better local control.”
In the meantime, students and teachers will be at the behest of the political winds.
“It also tears down our teachers’ morale, to hear people say, we don't trust you, that you are untrustworthy, that you would do something to harm our kids, that you would hide,” Nordin, from Eau Claire, said. “I’ve had so many teachers over these last several months come to me and say, ‘We're beat down, these things that they're saying about us, we hear them; it's not just political discussion at a forum, it's not just emails that go back and forth.’
“That's the real crisis; we already have a teacher shortage. And as we continue to tear down our teachers, where are we going to get more?”