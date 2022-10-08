Linda Thomas-Greenfield grabbed a raspberry off a bush outside of the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center Friday morning.
“When I was growing up I ate blackberries, but we didn’t have raspberries,” she said after enjoying the small piece of fruit.
The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Thomas-Greenfield visited BRNC Friday to see how the center, its partner Rooted and Badger Rock Middle School are working together to fight food insecurity. Following a tour of the gardens and the building’s kitchen, she joined four community members for a brief panel discussion.
“One of those crises that we're dealing with on a daily basis is food insecurity, and how to address the global issue of food insecurity but also how to deal with food insecurity locally in our communities,” she told the small group assembled at the neighborhood center.
Joining her on the panel were local food producers Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, Kingsley Gobourne, Sara Parthasarathy and Hedi Tepp, the deputy director of South Madison Programs for Rooted and BRNC director. The panelists explained how the center’s community gardens had helped them and how they got started.
“Everything that we do here is co-created with the community,” Tepp said.
Kilfoy-Flores spoke about her experience as a disabled single mother who has gotten to experience gardening with her children and teach them about healthy eating.
“Having a raised garden gave me accessibility to be able to garden here,” she said.
Thomas-Greenfield said she was glad to think about the scale of food insecurity during her visit.
”Food insecurity is not just the global problem, it is a local problem,” she said. “And here I discovered that they have a solution, working with communities and teaching young people how to address food insecurity issues.”
Having attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Thomas-Greenfield said she was “overjoyed to be back.”
“Madison is such an amazing, warm, welcoming place that I have really great memories of,” she said.
What she saw at Badger Rock only added to the experience.
“Being here in this location with young people, seeing the kinds of activities that they are engaged in that will make a difference in their lives in the future, but also the lives of others,” she said. “They’re being given life skills that they can use forever.
“I’m really feeling excited, I’m feeling optimistic about the future because if the five young people I met here today are any example of what else is out there then we have nothing to worry about.”