Dietram Scheufele has a “nightmare scenario” for next year’s election.
Just days before Election Day, “we’re going to see some piece of deep fake or really well-produced piece of information” based on artificial intelligence that influences voters enough to change the outcome of the election, only to find out it wasn’t true a week later.
“There’s no instant replay, there’s no rules like there are in the Super Bowl,” the University of Wisconsin-Madison professor told a room full of attendees at Memorial Union’s Tripp Commons Monday night. “It’ll just be the wrong call and we’ll all have to live with that.”
Scheufele, the director of graduate studies in the Department of Life Sciences Communication, was joined by Assistant Professor in Computational Communication Kaiping Chen and Burgess Chair of Journalism Ethics Kathleen Culver, both also of UW-Madison, on a panel for Cap Times Idea Fest. Moderated by Cap Times State Government and Disinformation reporter Erin McGroarty, the three panelists discussed “Journalism In The Age Of AI: Who Tells Us What’s Real?”
Culver pointed to the ways AI already “exists in our lives all over the place.”
She cited a recent example when she asked Spotify to create a radio station for music similar to a Cat Stevens song — something it does with generative AI. Nearly 90 minutes later, she heard the first song on that station by a female artist, noting the bias the algorithm demonstrated.
“Yikes. I mean, come on, think about the women of that era who I should’ve been hearing,” Culver said. “It’s generating a list based on what’s happened in the past. What has happened in the past? A lot of sexism and misogyny in the music industry.”
Culver suggested that “bias is built into” artificial intelligence, as is the possibility of it presenting something as a fact in the current day based on what’s happened in the past, even if it’s not true at the moment.
“We have this kind of naive notion that there is inherent objectivity in technology, and there’s not,” she said. “Our technology builds on the biases we have built into it and that’s something that should be of great concern in journalism.”
Those biases, when built into algorithms that eventually begin to build on themselves, can be “pernicious and are really hard to get out of the system even if we want to fix them,” Scheufele said. But, he suggested that in some cases there might be more motivation for companies to do so — facial recognition’s racial biases, for example, make it less useful for police departments to purchase.
“I do think there’s a commercial interest in fixing it, which is why I’m more optimistic it will get fixed, at least in some areas,” he said.
Those biases, when considered in how people get their news, make “human-powered journalism even more important,” Culver said, though she acknowledged the risk of potential damage to trust in journalism at an already challenging time for the industry.
One example Scheufele sees of potential use to journalists: sorting through exceedingly large databases or sets of emails obtained through open records requests, with the technology able to “extract patterns that can serve as the basis of solid journalism.”
Chen said one of her major concerns is who is coming up with the rules around AI and its use. Right now, it’s mostly politicians and technology companies themselves having the conversations.
Instead, she suggested, there needs to be some way “to put the public back into this dialogue.”
“The citizen is missing in this conversation,” Chen said.
To help those citizens navigate the mis- and disinformation around them, Culver said journalism organizations need to “set aside the competitive nature of journalism” and work together “to share what they know” with readers and viewers.
She also stressed that politicians and those who peddle mis- and disinformation are as responsible for rooting it out, especially in campaigns.
“Ethics ain’t just for journalists,” she said. “These candidates have an ethical obligation to the truth, they don’t have an ethical obligation to win.”
“They owe a duty of care to the public,” she added later. “If we let them off and say, ‘That’s just the dirty business of politics,’ shame on us.”
While there were some suggestions of government regulation, there are also challenges around the potential ideas. Chen’s suggestion: better education to teach people how to listen, think critically and act ethically.
“How should a citizen hold themselves and each other accountable for the information they share?” Chen said. “That is something that is more positive, more feasible.”
Asked what news consumers can do to smartly scrutinize information, Culver suggested considering how a piece of information makes you feel and finding content that “can actually make you feel empowered as a citizen.” Scheufele suggested it’s important we examine our own “willingness to believe misinformation if it fits” our existing worldview.
Chen had the simplest suggestion: “Sometimes, don’t always be online.”