The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled race-conscious admissions unconstitutional, effectively ending affirmative action policies that aimed to diversify enrollment at colleges and universities across the nation.
Voting 6-3, the justices ruled in favor of the nonprofit Students For Fair Admissions. The group sued Harvard University and University of North Carolina, arguing schools that considered race in admissions are discriminatory against Asian Americans.
Writing for the conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said the universities’ admissions programs use race “in a negative manner” and “involve racial stereotyping.”
In Wisconsin, the decision will likely have the largest effect on the University of Wisconsin System’s most selective campus, UW-Madison. While the school has long struggled to attract students of color, it recently ushered in its most diverse freshman class in the institution’s history. About one-third of last fall’s freshmen, or 2,695 total, identified as students of color.
“The full implications of today’s ruling — both nationally and on our campus — will not be known for some time,” said Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin in a statement. “UW-Madison and UW System attorneys are now carefully reviewing the Court’s opinions and monitoring the potential release of additional guidance from relevant federal agencies.”
UW-Madison to modify its admissions practices
In higher education, some schools consider race when deciding to admit a student, using the practice known as affirmative action. Proponents argue it’s a necessary tool for colleges to diversify their student bodies, while some critics say it benefits underrepresented groups at the expense of white and Asian students.
UW-Madison uses a holistic approach to admissions, in which a student’s academic record and grade point average weigh heavily. But UW-Madison also considers race in admissions among other factors.
“The ruling will require some modifications to aspects of our current admissions practices; we will, of course, adapt our practices to comply with the law,” Mnookin said. “At the same time, I want to reiterate that our commitment to the value of diversity within our community, including racial diversity, remains a bedrock value of the institution.”
The university has seen a roughly 50% increase in underrepresented undergraduate enrollment in the past five years, but its demographic makeup lags behind many peer schools.
What will be the effects at UW-Madison?
Anthony Hernandez, who teaches educational policy studies at UW-Madison, fears the court’s decision will make it even more challenging for the university to recruit diverse students.
“I would say that we are robbing society and we are robbing our students of the opportunity to benefit from diversity,” he said. “I think the consequences will be felt for decades.”
Schools may look to the nine states that already prohibit race-conscious admissions at their public universities as a sign of what’s to come. Michigan’s and California’s flagship universities, for example, saw declines in enrollment among Black undergraduates after banning race-conscious admissions.
At worst, Hernandez said, the loss of affirmative action could dissuade underrepresented students from seeking out college altogether.
“They may think more deeply about other alternative opportunities for themselves,” he said.
A focus on college application essays
Near the end of his majority opinion, Justice Roberts added a caveat: “Nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university.”
Yet he said universities can’t use application essays as another way to admit students based on racial categories.
In other words, the ruling shifts the consideration of race away from college admissions departments and onto students who write about their personal identities, said UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber.
“Schools can't have a specific policy of taking race into account, but schools can take race into account in as many individual cases as they like,” he said. “What this really means, in practice, is that the burden is now on students and college counselors to write essays that effectively exploit this possibility.”
Still, that could have other consequences, Schweber said.
“As usual, the students who will lose out the most are students who go to schools that are too poor to have college counselors, or students who can't afford tutors to help them write their admissions essays,” he said. “It's another kind of class division … in which well-off minority students who go to well-off schools will still be able to get an advantage by virtue of their racial identity, whereas poor minority students will not.”
Other alternatives to improve diversity
UW-Madison and other colleges could also consider race-neutral strategies to improve diversity, including “top percent” policies, Hernandez said.
In Texas, high schoolers who graduate in the top 10% of their class are guaranteed admission to all state-funded universities. Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin recently introduced a similar bill that would automatically admit state high schoolers who graduate in the top 5% of their class into UW System schools.
Such programs, however, are not as effective as race-conscious admissions in diversifying enrollment, Hernandez said.
Another option is to look at an applicant’s ZIP code. Admissions staff can focus recruitment on geographic areas where students are underrepresented at UW-Madison.
“This is really going to be a test for colleges and universities to try to think about exploring some alternatives that increase diversity,” Hernandez said. “But I think that it's going to be difficult for the university to create a diverse student body, given these restrictions.”