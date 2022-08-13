Water access advocates are pushing the Madison Metropolitan School District to include more specific metrics about water in its wellness policy.
The Madison School Board is considering an update to the policy, with a vote expected later this month or next. Monday, the board discussed the administration’s proposal, which features updates to a host of items in the policy, including some of the language advocates have asked for — but not all.
“I actually put as I was registering that I was opposed to the wellness policy, which felt weird because I’m a huge supporter of the wellness policy and it’s been a big part of my work over the last year,” Shawn Koval, the Healthy Schools Coordinator for the Healthy Kids Collaborative, told the School Board Monday. “I just really feel it lacks specificity in the policy section in key areas, and water access is just one of them.”
Koval was one of 11 people who registered to speak on the wellness policy during Monday’s public comment.
The Healthy Kids Collaborative (HKC), which includes representatives from a variety of Madison-area groups, has gathered input on water access from students and pressed the district and School Board to be explicit about water access in the policy. While the policy draft presented Monday includes pieces of the language suggested by the HKC and is more detailed than the existing wellness policy, it doesn’t include some of the specific metrics HKC has asked for.
That includes a statement that students and staff will be allowed to carry refillable water bottles, as well as minimum standards for water bottle filling stations throughout buildings for new construction or remodeling:
• A minimum of one (1) water bottle filling station per 200 building occupants.
• A minimum of one (1) water bottle filling station on each floor and wing of each school building.
• A minimum of one (1) water bottle filling station in all school food service areas.
• A minimum of one (1) water bottle filling station located in or near gymnasiums, outdoor recreation spaces, and other high-traffic areas
The current draft policy guarantees "access to free, safe, unflavored drinking water during mealtimes" and throughout the school day, but does not set minimums like those above.
School Board members asked administrative staff about the possibility of delaying a vote from the end of this month to next to allow more time to consider the public feedback. District general counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb said that they could likely delay it to September.
Board member Nichelle Nichols noted the contrast in the water language included in the draft policy and the public comment urging more, asking staff to explain why some items were included and others were not. MMSD physical education, health and wellness coordinator Ashley Riley said the feedback from the most recent district’s Wellness Advisory Council hadn’t yet been included, but acknowledged that water bottle access, specifically, was discussed, including that it’s allowed at some schools and not at others.
Terrell-Webb said she asked district associate superintendents to review the proposal and “indicate where there might be a conflict” between policy and what is practiced in buildings.
“We will go back and look at it again,” she said, suggesting they have to find language “that works for everyone.” “I don’t want to be in a position where we say, ‘Everyone will have a water bottle,’ that was one suggestion, because then that assumes that the students will actually carry them or that parents will try to force them to carry water bottles or that we will provide water bottles.”
School Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt pointed to a policy in another school district that states schools will “allow” students and staff to carry a refillable water bottle without implying the district would provide the water bottle, suggesting that could be good language to consider.
Sophia Jiang, a rising junior at Memorial High School, also spoke to the board Monday about the importance of water access. In June, she told the Cap Times that it had become a “big issue” for her classmates with water fountains shut off, and her newly formed student group Children For Future took it up as an advocacy item.
“A lot of my friends often complained about it, and if they forgot their water bottle, they just went the entire day without drinking any water,” she said. “That was a really big problem because then they’d start to feel tired and their academic performance would decrease.”
Vehicle for advocacy
Jiang and others found the wellness policy as a good entry point to advocacy.
She connected with Koval and the Healthy Kids Collaborative to send a survey to Memorial students about water access. A majority of respondents supported improving water access in the wellness policy, Jiang said, so the club contacted School Board members and advocated on social media.
“I learned that you really need to have a passion for (what you’re advocating for),” she said. “You really need to convince people that this is something that’s really important to you.”
Baltazar De Anda Santana, the executive director of the Latino Academy of Workforce Development, also worked on the water access advocacy as part of the HKC. He said in an interview in May that the subject provided an easy path into advocacy for his constituents, given that everyone drinks water.
“When I talk to students about the importance of water, I don’t have to explain too much, they know that,” he said. “That brings it to a level where people can learn to advocate based on something that is very common.”
Monday, three speakers offered their thoughts in Spanish through an interpreter to the School Board.
Similarly, Ben Van Pelt, the SSM Health director of government affairs, said in May that the local nature of school policy is a great gateway for new policy advocates.
“The School Board is really a great place to have advocates bring an idea and change a policy intervention or policy solution because they're impacted in their own backyards,” Van Pelt said. “They're impacted in their own neighborhoods by policies that the School Board takes on.”
Koval said he found it “fun” and “exciting” to work with a group including students, parents and community members on advocating for water access, and Jiang was glad to work with HKC.
“I’m really grateful that there are outside organizations that are willing to partner with the youth to advocate for solutions,” she said. “We need the entire community to come together to help support students (and) teachers.
"It’s an entire community effort.”