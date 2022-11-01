Alida LaCosse received an email earlier this year asking her to “dream about what you would need for your room and for your students.”
“I came up with a huge list. I ordered brand new cellos, violas, violins, snare drums, guitars, all kinds of stuff, trumpets, trombones, flutes, piccolos,” the Wright Middle School band teacher said. “I would say I probably ordered close to $70,000.
“I would’ve put a baby grand piano had I known they were going to fulfill all of it.”
The purchases for LaCosse’s classroom were a fraction of the approximately $1.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding that the Madison Metropolitan School District spent on new instruments for every K-5, middle and the four mainstream high schools. She remembers the moment she found out her entire request was approved: “Oh, I screamed.”
“I still have the invoice,” LaCosse said. “I took it in the office and I screamed, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god.’ It's just amazing.”
The supply chain has delayed the arrival of some purchases, but Memorial High School band teacher Ben Jaeger said it’s great to see the district investing in the arts. Memorial received $98,000, he said.
“It warms your heart,” he said.
It makes a significant difference for students picking up a new instrument to see something that’s not dented or missing parts, LaCosse said, and a “functional” piece of equipment can bring out talent that was capped with an improper instrument.
She pointed to a story she read about a student in a public school who had played on an old clarinet, who was “really good, but was never quite good enough, couldn’t get to the next level.” That student eventually wanted to go to college for music.
“The person looking at the instrument that this older teenager had realized that it was counterproductive because it was making that child work harder without seeing any benefits,” she said. “That student got a new instrument and was phenomenal, had technique well beyond anybody else’s.”
Fine arts teacher leader Randy Swiggum compared using poor musical equipment to asking a kid to play basketball in shoes that don’t fit or to do computer work on a machine that isn’t working properly. Just as importantly, though, he said outdated equipment sends a signal to students, “and attitude is everything” when trying to get a student to take a risk and try a new instrument.
“When they open a case and the instrument won’t stay in the case because the securing tabs and everything are broken or the case lining is really dirty or it's 40, 50 years old, or the instrument’s all nicked up, it says something to the kid,” Swiggum said. “They look at that and they’re like, ‘Yeah, I guess I’m not important or this is not important.’”
Jaeger pointed to the perspectives from a pair of students who are playing on new instruments: One said the new bassoon “made him feel like he could play anything” and another's new trumpet has helped bring “exponential growth.”
“It's just amazing watching how excited he is about learning music,” Jaeger said.
Newer instruments also require fewer repairs, which means Jaeger and other teachers have more time for instruction instead of interrupting rehearsals to work on a single student’s instrument.
Jaeger encouraged the public to push for a more systematic approach to replacing instruments every five or 10 years rather than relying on a major purchase like this. Swiggum has the sense that “this is only the beginning” of a broader conversation about the arts in MMSD.
“This doesn't solve our systemic problems with arts education in the district, but it definitely was a signal that arts are going to get some attention,” he said.