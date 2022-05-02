The Madison Metropolitan School District received 42 proposals for names for Thomas Jefferson Middle School on the city's west side as officials consider a renaming.
Four suggest keeping it as “Thomas Jefferson Middle School” and another would make it simply “Jefferson Middle School,” though the submission makes it clear the author wants it to still be named for the third president of the United States.
Proposals included names with connections to Jefferson. One would name the school after Sally Hemings, one of Jefferson’s slaves and the mother of some of his children, while others suggested Eston Hemings Jefferson, the youngest son of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings whose grave is in Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.
“Many are displeased at the loss of the name of Thomas Jefferson for the school related to his contributions to this nation,” the Sally Hemings proposal states. “To name the school for this woman who bore his children and who was the half sister of his late wife restores some of the history which is fascinating and recorded in historical documents published in Madison.”
A few others focus on honoring concepts, with Free Speech Middle School and Voting Rights Middle School among the suggestions. Other proposals include naming the schools for well-known environmentalist and founder of Earth Day, former Sen. (and Wisconsin governor) Gaylord Nelson and Shirley Abrahamson, the pioneering state Supreme Court judge and one of the longest-serving chief justices in Wisconsin.
Two proposals would honor local leaders. One suggestion is for Odell Taliafaro, who began Madison’s first NAACP chapter, while another is for longtime disability activist and MMSD alumnus Jeff Erlanger.
“Jeff was a leader on behalf of disabled Madisonians and was certainly widely known as such during his lifetime,” the proposal for Erlanger states. “Naming the school after him, would keep him and what he personified prominent.”
The list does not include the proposals that were deemed to not meet board policy, which allow buildings to be named after a prominent national or local figure who is deceased, a locally significant geographical site, a place of local significance or an idea or concept that represented a “broadly respected civic virtue.” At least one is not likely to receive serious consideration — Woke Middle School — while some do not meet board policy, according to the district, including Dwayne Johnson Middle School, Donald J Trump Middle School and Carolyn Stanford-Taylor Middle School, all of whom are still alive.
The renaming process formally began at the Feb. 28 School Board meeting, where principal Sue Abplanalp requested the board consider a new name for the school. The public was able to submit proposals for new names from March 7 through April 8.
The board established an ad hoc committee in March, though it has not met yet.
According to the renaming web page, the ad hoc committee will hold its first meeting May 10 and meet a second time May 24. The meetings will be broadcast live on the board’s YouTube channel.
Ultimately, the board will make a final decision on whether to rename the school and if so, what to name it, after it receives a recommendation from the ad hoc committee.
If Jefferson is renamed, it would be the fourth Madison school in the past two-and-a-half years to receive a new name. Each of the last three have been named for a prominent Black woman.
In January 2020, the board approved renaming the former Glendale Elementary School for the late Virginia Henderson, a longtime psychologist at the school and in the district. One year later, the board renamed Falk Elementary School for Milele Chikasa Anana.
Finally, in November, the board approved renaming James Madison Memorial High School — next door to Jefferson — to Vel Phillips Memorial High School.
Below is the list of proposals submitted for Jefferson. Some were submitted multiple times, with the number of submissions reflected in parentheses:
• Thomas Jefferson Middle School (5)
• Steve Irwin Middle School
• Maya Angelou
• Charles Darwin Middle School
• Ezekiel Gillespie Middle School
• Sally Hemings
• Gammon Middle School
• Parkwood Middle School
• Eugene Parks Middle School
• Eston Hemings Jefferson Middle School (6)
• Senator Gaylord Nelson
• Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
• Mary Lasker Middle School
• Shirley Abrahamson
• Fifth of May Middle School
• John Wayles Middle School OR John Wayles Jefferson Middle School
• Free Speech Middle School
• A1 Middle School
• Four Lakes Middle School
• Odell Taliafaro School
• Frederick Madison Roberts
• Woke Middle School
• Hugo Blue Middle School
• Jeff Erlanger
• Voting Rights Middle School
• Bayard Rustin Middle School
• Pride
• Anna Julia Haywood