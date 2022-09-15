While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall.
According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff reported a positive test the week of Aug. 29, which featured the first two days of the 2022-23 school year. The week of Sept. 5 brought another 158 reported new cases.
“These most recent case counts continue to reflect how COVD conditions in the community are normally in alignment with COVID conditions in our schools,” district spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email. “The MMSD metrics team did anticipate a slight increase in positive cases as students and staff returned to school, and this has proven to be the case.”
It took the district four weeks last school year to reach 227 cases, and no week reached the 158 number until the 251 reported the week of Dec. 27, 2021, amid the early Omicron outbreak. That wave led to a winter break extension and two days of virtual learning before students returned in January.
“Although we would like to see no positive COVID cases in our schools, the numbers we are experiencing currently are not particularly concerning,” LeMonds wrote.
This year is the first without a mask mandate in place in Madison school buildings since the pandemic began. MMSD was the only Wisconsin school district to have a mandate in place every day of the 2021-22 school year, much of that following a larger mandate from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
PHMDC let that mandate expire in March; MMSD continued its own until the summer. The district announced in mid-August that it would remain mask optional for this school year.
“For there to be a shift in our COVID mitigation protocols, it would require a multitude of factors and not based on case counts alone,” LeMonds wrote. “In addition to case counts, our metrics team and medical advisors would consider community conditions, attendance rates, staffing levels (and) hospitalizations.”
Dane County is currently considered at a “low” community level under the national Centers for Disease Control thresholds, with a weekly case rate of 164.5 cases per 100,000 people, according to the PHMDC data dashboard. New cases remain below the peaks of the Omicron surge and a May wave earlier this year.
Most of the MMSD cases are at the high school level, with 39 at West, 38 at Memorial, 21 at La Follette and 12 at East over the first two weeks of the school year. There have also been 12 cases at Hamilton Middle School and eight at each of Van Hise and Midvale elementary schools as well as among staff at the Doyle Administration Building.
The rest of the schools had too few cases to list the number, according to the district’s privacy standards.