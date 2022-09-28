Fewer Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 the week of Sept. 19 than the week prior.
The district’s case count shows 212 new cases in its most recent week, down from 272 the week of Sept. 12, though above the first two weeks of the school year, which recorded 95 and 158 cases.
For the school year, the district has now had 737 cases. It didn’t reach that number in the 2021-22 school year until Nov. 24, the week of Thanksgiving, when the total number of cases rose to 745.
There are more than 25,000 students and 4,000 staff members in MMSD.
MMSD is one of a few area districts still publicly tracking COVID cases.
Many others discontinued the practice this school year, citing the growing prevalence of at-home testing and questions about whether they were offering a complete picture of the situation. Others said parents in their district suggested they didn’t find as much value in the public case numbers any longer.
Dane County is at a “Medium” community level — a metric which measures how the virus is affecting an area in terms of case numbers and hospitalizations — set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The current weekly case rate is 178.3 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Public Health Madison & Dane County data dashboard.
Last week, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email to the Cap Times that “the district and its medical advisors foreshadowed a potential rise in cases during the first part of the school year, and this has turned out to be the case.”
“MMSD, historically, has gone far and above what other agencies and school districts are doing to identify, track and report positive COVID cases, and these numbers reflect this excellent work,” LeMonds wrote. “This success can be attributed, in part, to MMSD providing an abundance of access to COVID testing, the assistance of a very effective screener process and the district's persistence to closely monitor COVID conditions in schools.”
Totals so far this school year show the large high schools, unsurprisingly given their enrollments, have had the most cases. But West and Memorial, with 105 and 103, respectively, are well ahead of East and La Follette, which have had 56 and 50, respectively.
At the middle school level, Hamilton has had the most cases so far with 26. Three others have also reached double digits, with Black Hawk at 14, Spring Harbor at 11 and Sennett at 10.
Among elementary schools, 13 have reached double digits, with two over 20: Olson has 27 and Randall has 22.
Earlier this month, LeMonds told the Cap Times that any changes to mitigation strategies, including a return to a mask mandate, would “require a multitude of factors and not (be) based on case counts alone.
“In addition to case counts, our metrics team and medical advisors would consider community conditions, attendance rates, staffing levels (and) hospitalizations,” LeMonds wrote.
The district’s mitigation measures this year include asking students and staff to stay home when they’re sick, routine cleaning, reminders of good hygiene practices and improved ventilation.
Masking, however, is “strongly recommended,” not required, as it had been through the entire 2021-22 school year.
It is required for anyone who is on days six through 10 of an isolation period after testing positive for COVID or anyone experiencing respiratory infection symptoms. Students and staff are allowed to return to school on day six if they are no longer experiencing symptoms, per CDC guidance.