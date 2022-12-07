A growing number of Wisconsin high school students are experiencing depression and anxiety, according to data from a 2021 youth survey.
The results of the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, taken on a voluntary basis in fall 2021, add more evidence to what many have already suggested happened during the pandemic with rising rates of mental health issues among youth.
“Our children and youth in Wisconsin are in crisis, and they have been for too long. It is past time to take drastic measures to do something about it,” State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a press release announcing the results. “We must focus our efforts on what will create the most impact, because our kids are hurting and what we have done as schools and communities has not been enough to prevent that.”
About one-third of respondents, 33.7%, reported they “felt sad or hopeless” almost every day for more than two weeks, “so they stopped doing some usual activities” at some point in the year before taking the survey. Among female respondents, it was 46.1%.
The 33.7% result is up significantly from a decade ago, when the same survey question had 22.7% of respondents report they had felt sad or hopeless for such a timeframe.
Nearly one in five respondents, 18.1%, “seriously considered attempting suicide,” including 24.6% of female respondents, while 8.5% of all respondents did attempt it one or more times in the year preceding the survey.
Both rates are also up from a decade ago, when the survey found 13.5% of respondents had seriously considered it and 6.7% made an attempt.
“We’ve essentially erased some of the positive trends in decreasing suicidality that took place in the early 2000s,” said Owen Tortora, a research and evaluation consultant with DPI who collected the survey data.
The numbers are specifically stark for lesbian, gay and bisexual students. Nearly half of students in those groups who were surveyed — 48 percent — reported they seriously considered or attempted suicide.
Schools and leaders have noted the increasing mental health challenges and directed some money toward efforts to help. The Madison Metropolitan School District, for example, added social workers this year, while Underly has proposed significant investments into mental health supports in DPI’s 2023-25 budget proposal.
“This kind of data that we’re looking at right now tells us why we need to make that funding happen,” DPI communications director Abigail Swetz said.
While Tatora said “DPI is cautioning against establishing a causal link between the mental health challenges we’re seeing and the pandemic,” school mental health consultant Monica Caldwell acknowledged that the pandemic created “an interruption in the normal development of kids.”
“Our systems of care, including school, that are often the first and primary form of mental health support were under-resourced and were tired,” Caldwell said. “So it's really important to start this conversation today to get an awareness of the problem and our role as caring adults to show up.”
Caldwell said the state has “some really good ideas about how to provide comprehensive mental health support to kids,” including things like creating trauma-sensitive schools, integrating therapists into schools, social-emotional learning and helping teachers recognize when kids are struggling.
“We have lots of resources within the department here that honestly communities that are approaching us to say, 'let's do this better,'” Caldwell said. “We have local communities’ attention, where the children are most known, loved and cared for.”
In the press release, Underly encouraged Wisconsin adults to consider the children in their own lives as they think about the issue of youth mental health.
“I implore you to picture a child in your life and consider that this is them, and if not, it very well could be their friend, or your neighbor’s child experiencing this hurt and isolation,” Underly said. “We must do better. Their lives literally depend on us as adults coming together to solve this crisis.”