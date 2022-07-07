19 MMSD schools to have new principals this fall

More than one-third of the Madison Metropolitan School District buildings will have a different principal in the 2022-23 school year than the person in that role last fall.
Among the 19 of 50 principals who left the school they were at last fall are six who left their building mid-year, while the rest finished the school year but left this summer. At least two of them retired, six will be principals at a different MMSD school, five will be principals at schools outside of Madison, one has taken a central office position in a nearby district and one left for a role with the state.
The Cap Times could not determine what the next step is for four of the people who left the principal roles they were in to begin last school year. They did not respond to messages on social media and a search of LinkedIn profiles and news reports did not indicate their new role.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that over the past 13 years, the average principal turnover rate “for school districts similar to MMSD” was 23.1%, citing the state Department of Public Instruction. The turnover rate from last fall to this fall is 38%, though some of those leaving their positions are staying in the district.
“During the 2021-2022 school year, Wisconsin school districts anticipated a pandemic-related surge in school leadership turnover,” LeMonds wrote. “Although a ‘surge’ in principal turnover has yet to materialize, we believe effects of the pandemic to be among contributing factors for some principal departures this year.”
LeMonds also noted that “all but one” of the principal vacancies filled so far have been filled by people already working in MMSD, calling that internal growth “encouraging news.”
Four schools — Toki and Sennett middle schools and Sandburg and Lapham elementary schools — still remain without a principal for the upcoming school year. LeMonds wrote that the district “anticipate(s) announcing new principals for these school communities in the upcoming days.”
The changes come amid turnover within the district's central office, as well, with former chief academic officer Marvin Pryor leaving this spring, chief of high schools Nelson Render leaving this summer and director of food and nutrition services Nichele Smith also on the way out.
School shifts
Three of the district’s six high schools will have a different leader than the person in charge to begin last school year, with former East principal Sean Leavy leaving earlier in the year, former West principal Karen Boran retiring and former Capital principal Quinn Craugh leaving for a principal role in the Verona Area School District.
Leavy, who left East in controversial fashion following student demonstrations, was announced to families and staff as Craugh’s successor at Capital, though the school’s website does not include a message from him as many other schools with new principals have on their sites. Mikki Smith, who took over for Leavy on an interim basis last fall, is now the full-time principal at East.
Four middle schools will also have a new face in the principal’s office from last September. Hong Tran left Badger Rock Middle School during the school year, while Kyle Walsh left Toki at the end of the school year for a principal role in the Sun Prairie Area School District. Interim Jamie Domini will take over at Badger Rock.
Susan Abplanalp retired from her role at Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Kigeya will move from Sennett to take over for Boran at West. Melanie Thiel is the new Jefferson principal.
Twelve elementary schools have a new leader from last September. Three — Amanda Harvey at Kennedy, Benjamin Ketterer at Henderson and Britta Hanson at Crestwood — left the district during the school year. Kelly Lawler moved from Chavez to an interim role at Crestwood mid-year, as well, where she’ll now take over full time. Ketterer left for a role with the Department of Public Instruction, while the others are unknown.
Former East assistant principal Rachellee Bly will take over at Kennedy while former Gompers principal Jackie Smith will move to Henderson. Cathy Prozanski, who led Lapham, will become Gompers principal.
At the end of the year, Mark Dax left Emerson for an unknown role and Amy Engelkins left Schenk to become director of academic services in the Verona Area School District. Brett Wilfrid left Sandburg for a principal job in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, Angela Montpas left Huegel for a principal job in a Virginia school district and Sally Parks left Marquette to become the director at a pair of Verona charter schools.
Kristi Kloos is moving from Franklin to Huegel, remaining a principal and filling the vacancy left by Montpas. Emily Powers will take over for her at Franklin. Becky Peterson, who served as an interim this year at Kennedy, will take the principal role at Marquette.
Jessica Awe will fill the principal seat at Emerson and Amy Tranel will take over at Schenk. Tranel, LeMonds wrote, is the only current external principal hire.
In April, the district announced a slate of school leadership updates, with multiple school principals moving from interim to permanent roles, as well.
Report on turnover
A Wisconsin Policy Forum report from February found that principal turnover through the beginning of the 2020-21 school year was below average compared to the previous 12 years.
“Encouragingly, we find that Wisconsin has yet to see an exodus of school and district leaders in the months following the onset of the pandemic, and recent turnover among principals in the state appears to be at or below national rates,” the report states. “However, the full impact of the pandemic on leadership turnover remains to be seen.”
The report also found that low-income students and students of color experienced the highest levels of principal turnover. Schools serving more than 50% students of color, for example, saw an average principal turnover rate of 23.1%, well above the 16.5% at schools with less than 50% students of color.
“The overall effect in Wisconsin from 2009 to 2021 was that the state’s most vulnerable students experienced the most principal turnover,” the report states. “Given national research cited... suggesting that students at high-poverty schools may benefit most from stable and experienced leadership, such rates of turnover may have exacerbated racial and economic achievement gaps.”
Among the elementary schools with a new principal this fall, Sandburg and Schenk had the highest percentage of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, a proxy for income levels, with 61% each in the 2021-22 school year. Sandburg had the highest percentage of Hispanic students among all elementary schools last year at 47% of its enrollment.
Three of the middle schools that will have a new principal had more than half of their students eligible for free and reduced-price lunches last year, while East and Capital had the highest percentages of eligible students among high schools.