When Sarah Branch started her business, Earthly Temptation, in 2020, she wanted to sell natural products that would provide healing and restoration to her clients. Throughout her life, she has struggled with depression and self-esteem, and wanted to give Madison’s Black community a space to access body care and holistic healing products specifically for them.
“I knew I had to open the store as I began my journey of healing,” Branch said. “I was buying crystals and such online, or I was going into some of the stores around Madison. And I just didn't really feel welcome. I knew that I needed to create a space for us.”
She realized most of the products she was using were filled with chemicals. Instead, she began creating natural products in an effort to relieve stress and anxiety in her community.
Branch began selling products including oils and butters for moisturizing, lip balms, beard oils and butters, goat’s milk soap and bath salts. Her inventory also includes crystals, jewelry, seasonal arts and crafts, teas and room sprays.
She built up her customer base by vending at events and markets including the Ujamaa Business Market, Madison Night Market and at Black Women’s Wellness Markets.
Two years later, Branch and her partner RR Moore opened their storefront Earthly Temptation and Moore Books n Mugs, located at 1812 S. Park St. After three months of operating her physical store, Branch said she is excited to sell products that directly benefit and support her community.
“I wanted to learn how to make products that I can use for myself and my family, so that we can just have a better life,” Branch said. “After I got done making things, a few of my friends suggested that I start selling them to the community. And that's what I did.”
Three of the products she loves the most in her shop include a goat’s milk soap bar, body butter and a healing bracelet with crystals, which she put together in a self-care kit to sell during the Christmas season.
Also in the shop, Moore sells books and mugs uplifting and promoting images of Black culture. Moore has self-published over 12 books, including Goddess Talk 3, a collection of poems written by Black women. Branch has also written poems for a couple of the books, which are available online at lulu.com.
The mission of Earthly Temptation is to help people embrace self-love and radiate true confidence, well-being and healing.
Through offering mindful products, Branch hopes to evoke a sense of peace, love and joy so that her customers feel connected with their inner selves. She hopes her products help people start on their self-care journeys and learn to love themselves more.
“The business is more geared towards healing and then natural-based products,” Branch said. “I decided to move into the storefront just because I finally grew my business enough and I believed that I was able to have a store. I just wanted to be more accessible in the community.”
Branch talked about some of the struggles she's endured through the process of opening and operating a storefront, including finding trusted sellers to purchase crystals and other products from. She said the support from community members has been one of her main successes.
“We have ongoing customers from when we were vending and we have newer customers who are coming in and shopping with us as well,” Branch said. “Being in the heart of the community, I feel like that makes us accessible. That's been going really well for us.”
Branch is looking forward to what is next for her as a business owner. This year, she plans to get trained in reiki, a form of energy healing, and in sound healing.
“I love having a Black space where we can come and shop,” she said. “And feel supported and feel love and good energy. I also enjoy making products that I know people love and use. I have a few customers who are regulars that come in like, 'Oh, I gotta come and get my soap. I gotta come and get this and that.'
“I love that. I'm able to fulfill a need. I'm not just offering a product, it’s an actual need. And I really love that.”