Downtown Madison neighbors 'being blasted' by Essen Haus' music, they say

Amplified outdoor music is coming to an end at the Essen Haus, Come Back In and Up North restaurants at 574 E. Wilson St. in downtown Madison.
During a tense neighborhood meeting on Monday night, Robert Worm — the owner of the three businesses — and management from the Up North, agreed to shut down amplified outdoor music following neighborhood complaints and daily calls to the Madison Police Department for noise issues.
Worm and his attorney Robert Proctor voiced frustration with the process after Worm received a warning letter from the city requiring him to bring the outdoor area of Essen Haus/Come Back In back into compliance with the site plan and permitted uses.
The biggest violations were for tables/seating set up in the parking lot on top of marked handicapped parking stalls and nightly, seven-day-a-week outdoor amplified music that frustrated nearby residents.
Essen Haus does not have an outdoor amplified music permit except for during Oktoberfest and six other events per year.
The neighborhood meeting was called in hopes that a compromise could be reached by Worm, city attorney Jennifer Zilavy, city of Madison zoning administrator Matt Tucker, MPD and neighborhood residents.
But during the meeting, it was clear that all sides were too heated to come to an understanding. Proctor will meet with Zilavy and Tucker on Tuesday to further discuss interpretations of Essen Haus’ liquor license and entertainment license.
Zilavy indicated that the bottom line is that Essen Haus is in such complete violation that there isn’t much to compromise over.
“It seems clear to me that what is currently happening in terms of amplified music is that there is no authority in the conditional use for that to be happening,” Zilavy said. “The idea for this meeting was to come up with a reasonable compromise for what could continue. But the activity is just not authorized at this time.”
Essen Haus has had outdoor amplified music daily since the pandemic began, and therefore, even under the most generous interpretation by the city, are way past six outdoor events.
“Seven nights a week is excessive in terms of amplified outdoor music, especially given the residential units nearby,” Zilavy said.
‘Blaring us out of our house’
Area residents say they have had it with the noise. Neighbors who spoke at the meeting said they’ve given up trying to interact with the restaurant owner and staff.
“The bottom line is we are being blasted,” said Juli Wagner, who spoke at the meeting. “We have to close our windows, we have to close our doors. ... We all like music. But acoustic, so it’s not blaring us out of our house.”
Another neighbor, Bob Judy, said he went to the Essen Haus recently with a decibel reader and his reader maxed out at 84 decibels.
“I do want to support our small businesses,” Judy said, “but we have to live in this neighborhood together and I don’t think that’s possible right now.”
Worm said during the pandemic he wanted to provide music that customers could enjoy while feeling safer by being outdoors. He also said he’s had outdoor music several nights a week for more than 25 years without facing complaints.
But neighbors say the music has gotten louder over the past year.
“That noise has not been here,” Wagner said. “I’ve been here since 2007, others longer. This has not been the case since 2007. So when you see the cops show up… it’s because we’ve tried and we’re really out of options.”
Teresa Hardy, who works at the Up North Bar, said the businesses are simply trying to give customers the experience they seek.
“It wasn’t because we wanted to ruffle feathers, it’s because people wanted music,” Hardy said. “People didn’t feel good coming inside for music. For us, we’re hoping that we can come up with a compromise. If we can do that in a way that keeps all the neighbors happy, that’s what we want to do.”
City attorney Zilavy said that even after Essen Haus/ Come Back In/ Up North was made aware of neighborhood complaints they did not address the concerns.
Hardy said that as the music manager at Up North, she has tried to do things to soften the noise.
“We did go out and get a decibel reader so we can make sure that we can keep it down. We moved our time to earlier so it wasn’t going too late. We moved our tent. Never in any of this were any of us trying to be disrespectful or not think about our neighbors,” Hardy said.
But Zilavy pointed out that all of that was moot because it’s not legal for Up North to have outdoor amplified music in any case.
“The Up North has a condition that they’re not allowed to have amplified music at all,” Zilavy said.
This sparked another back and forth between Zilavy and Worm’s attorney, Proctor, about what the meaning of an entertainment license for the Up North is if it can’t have outdoor music.
Ald. Brian Benford had heard enough. He pointed out that this was not the first neighborhood meeting about the noise. Residents had come to Essen Haus along with Benford to talk to Worm about the music a month ago.
“It bewilders me,” Benford told Worm. “You heard the folks in the last meeting. I thought you were going to come back in good faith knowing that this music was bothering the neighbors. I will always fight for the sanctity of where people live. I care about my constituents and where people lay their heads at night.
“I can’t even imagine the devastation the pandemic has caused in the hospitality and restaurant industry. But I don’t think we can use that as an excuse to bombard neighbors with noise.”
“You could have reached out to constituents and neighbors,” Benford said. “This wasn’t meant to be a gripe session. But there was never meant to be a mini-Summerfest below people’s houses.”
MPD has shown up most nights to the Essen Haus over noise complaints but had not been issuing citations because there was a belief that Monday’s neighborhood meeting would settle the dispute.
“I think I’d walk away from here a little disappointed,” said MPD Captain Harrison Zanders, who supervises the district Essen Haus is in. “We are way over what the calls for service were in 2021. I’m faced with a real decision. Am I enforcing noise ordinances with them? Is that where I’m heading?”
Hardy said she will make sure the Up North does not do any more amplified music, saying she had no idea residents were so upset.
Worm said he could cut the music out but that the impact to his business will be profound without it and the ambiance of his outdoor service.
“I’m not fighting mostly for the music,” Worm said. “I’m fighting for my business outside. If you enforce this I can’t even have my tables outside. I can cut the music out. That’s never been our problem. But I want to know if I can serve food out there.”
Licensing and permitting issues
Music outside the restaurants is permitted if it is not amplified. A folk singer with an acoustic guitar is not going to disturb the peace of neighbors, for example. Furthermore, businesses don’t need to have a permit for something like that. It is the amplification that makes the music louder and requires permitted use.
Worm provided the Cap Times with copies of his liquor and entertainment licenses, as well as Essen Haus’ conditional uses permit. The permit allows for 30 tables outside and six outdoor annual events or festivals.
Zilavy said that the six outdoor events (as well as Oktoberfest) are the only times Worm is permitted to have amplified outdoor music. Proctor disagreed, saying that wasn’t explicit in the conditional uses permit (which was from more than 25 years ago).
“The conditional use permit is from like 1996,” Proctor said. “No one other than Bob Worm was there or remembers it. He said that in order to get outdoor music he had to have the entertainment license. Then he got the entertainment license and it has a checkbox literally saying outdoor music. Now, 25 years later, it defies imagination that for 25 years there’s been outdoor music that everyone knows about and now suddenly it’s not allowed… obviously that’s unreasonable and will end up in litigation.”
Zilavy said that the license is renewed every year and the six events allowing amplified music are always on the renewal. Proctor didn’t buy it.
“I assume that the city’s reasoning is that since it doesn’t say amplified music in a two page letter from 25 years ago, it shouldn’t be allowed. That’s unreasonable,” Proctor said.
Zilavy said the rules are clearly stated and understood from the documentation that continues to be provided for Essen Haus’ licenses.
“There is another document here that Worm submitted that says there will be no additional amplified music,” Zilavy said.
Essen Haus received a warning for zoning violations for more than just the amplified music. There are outdoor seats and tables set up in the parking lot in front of Essen Haus. Many chairs and tables are set up on top of clearly marked handicapped parking stalls.
“These are handicap stalls that have a sign on them,” the city’s Tucker said. “These are mandatory parking stalls that have to be put in. So that’s one example of something that’s clearly inconsistent with our approvals on file… every event that occurs out there is in violation and we are noting them, as the police are. These are daily violations.”
“So, I’m in violation by serving food out there?” Worm asked.
“No, Bob, you have your plan that includes serving outdoor food. But you can’t put tables on top of parking spaces marked handicapped, Bob,” Tucker said.
Fighting to stay afloat
Worm is worried that losing this outdoor entertainment will be yet another blow to his 40-year business at Essen Haus. Essen Haus is located right in the middle of a major road construction project that Worm says isn’t great for business.
This is on top of the pandemic, which was devastating for all businesses, particularly local ones.
“You see our street out here,” Worm told the Cap Times pointing to the street construction. “We’re struggling with that street. We struggle with COVID problems. We struggle with inflation. The music is not for me, it’s for the customer. I’d hate to tell my customers tomorrow that they can’t have what they got accustomed to.
“Some will be devastated because we’ve had music here for a long time. I think it’s unfair that I am being punished. My penalty for loud music is all of this. That’s a helluva punishment.”