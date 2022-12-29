As many residents in 2022 have noted, Madison continues to build at a rapid pace. New construction is appearing throughout the city and Madison has undergone a big push to add more housing over the past few years.
That push will continue in 2023 as some key developments go before approval bodies like Madison’s Plan Commission and others that have already broken ground will perhaps finish construction.
Housing won’t be the only thing being constructed in 2023. Cultural and community centers such as the Center For Black Excellence and Culture and Centro Hispano’s new building Calli are expected to begin construction as well.
Here are some developments readers should keep an eye on in 2023.
Bayview Townhomes: The first phase has been completed as part of a major redevelopment of the existing Bayview Apartments across from Brittingham Park at 601 Bay View Drive.
Construction that was part of the first phase was completed in September and 48 households were able to move into their new homes.
In 2023, the second phase is expected to be completed which will include a 25-unit apartment building, 13 townhouses (two buildings) and a state-of-the-art, 11,500 square foot community center.
The third phase will take place in 2024.
The Bayview Foundation used a community-based model to plan this redevelopment. It used a robust public engagement process during which Bayview residents helped map out the type of architecture, features and landscaping residents would like to see in their new homes.
Bayview is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Madison and the Bayview Townhomes will be one of the most affordable housing developments in the city.
The Moment: The Moment, from local developer T. Wall Enterprises, is a proposed development that would replace the building that was the home of the now-shuttered Paisan’s restaurant.
The 12-story office building that included Paisan’s is structurally compromised and has been forced to close by the city.
If Wall’s proposal is approved, the former Paisan’s building will be demolished and a new apartment building will be built on the site.
The Moment would be 15 stories with 263 units and 257 underground parking stalls at 131 W. Wilson St. The building would include retail and commercial space on the first floor and feature larger penthouse units on the 15th floor.
The Moment is expected to go before Madison’s Plan Commission in early 2023.
Oliv Madison: Oliv is currently under construction on the 300 block of State Street. It will be a stepped-back 10-story, 386-unit building tailored for students and will include affordable housing.
Oliv will have 1,001 beds that will be leased out individually, including 112 beds that will be set aside for affordability.
Madison Public Market: Getting the Public Market off the ground has been a yearslong and controversial undertaking.
In 2023, the city of Madison will contribute $4.5 million towards the Public Market which, combined with $1.5 million from Dane County, should be enough to push the project forward after facing a jeopardizing budget gap in September.
Now that the city has added new funding, the entirety of the project will undergo a review by the TIF (tax incremental financing) Review Board for authorization early in 2023. The process of amending a project plan typically takes from three to four months as required by state statute, according to the city.
The Public Market will be located at the corner of First and East Johnson streets. It is expected to feature a lot of local produce and have vendors from traditionally underrepresented communities.
Lake Monona Waterfront: In January, an ad hoc committee called Friends of Nolen Waterfront will select a conceptual design from one of three internationally renowned design firms to move forward.
The firms presented initial design ideas to redevelop 1.7 miles along the Lake Monona waterfront this fall.
The three finalist design teams are known for their work creating welcoming and innovative public spaces. Agency Landscape + Planning worked on the Riverwalk in Chicago. Sasaki provided the design and urban planning for the Olympic green at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And James Corner Field Operations was the project lead for the High Line in New York City, a former elevated railway line transformed into a public park and space for art and food vendors.
The Friends of Nolen Waterfront will choose the final design during an event on Jan. 26 at Olin Park.
That design will then make its way to Madison’s Plan Commission and City Council for approval.
Cultural and community centers
South Madison is expected to see the construction of several state-of-the-art community centers in 2023. Millions of dollars have been poured into multiple community centers designed to provide cultural enrichment, history, resources, economic development and new technology to communities of color in Madison.
Calli: Centro Hispano’s new community center, Calli, will be at the corner of Hughes Place and Cypress Way. It will more than double Centro Hispano’s capabilities in terms of serving a fast-growing local Latino community.
Karen Menendez Coller, Centro’s executive director, has said things are on schedule for the new building and that construction could begin as soon as February 2023.
Black Business Hub: The Hub, which was developed by the Urban League of Greater Madison, is already under construction in the Villager Mall on South Park Street. The Hub will serve as a place for Black businesses of all sizes to have access to resources, co-working space, training and technology.
Center for Black Excellence and Culture: The Center will be a place dedicated to a Black renaissance in Madison. It will be on the 700 block of West Badger Road.
It will offer spaces for people to come learn about the history of Black culture, meet and mingle with successful Black professionals, and host art exhibits that demonstrate Black excellence.
Construction on the Center is expected to begin early in 2023.
Allison Garfield contributed to this report.