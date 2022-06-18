A major development proposal for 121 E. Wilson St. would bring high density and a number of restaurants and publicly accessible space to the waterfront of Lake Monona.
Quad Capital Partners, a Michigan development company, is proposing a 14-story, 337 unit building with 17,000 square feet of commercial space at the foot of Lake Monona along Wilson Street.
Perhaps the most interesting part of the proposal is plans for a promenade two stories high and 34 feet wide, which would bisect the building from Wilson Street all the way to a plaza overlooking Lake Monona.
Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents District 4, said the promenade would give “outstanding” access to Lake Monona and is, according to him, the most exciting part of the project.
“My greatest excitement about this is the public access that the developers have promised in terms of use of the lake,” Verveer said. “So their public promenade concept is outstanding as is the fact they have agreed to open up the building so it is not just restricted to restaurant customers.”
The plans were presented officially to the public during a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday night but the development team has already had multiple meetings with area residents, the neighboring Marina Condo Association and other downtown groups.
Given that outreach, there were not many questions during the meeting. Some residents asked basic questions about what the effect will be on area traffic, how move in/out will be handled and zoning code questions.
“I should point out that the reason there weren’t as many questions is that the development team has worked very hard with the stakeholders before the meeting,” Verveer said. “I have met with them probably a half-dozen times.”
One neighbor, Lori Grapentine, asked how certain the development team is that the first-floor dining and retail will be able to happen. Grapentine pointed to previous attempts by other developers to propose similar projects in the same space.
“We are committed to doing that,” said Seth Martin, Quad’s CEO of dining and retail. “That is something we are going to do. What we’re talking about is our own private development. I cannot imagine us changing the way we’ve laid out that ground floor.”
The promenade would be accessible to the public as well as to all of the residents in the new building.
The project will have 73 studio units, 164 one-bedroom units, 85 two-bedroom units, and 14 three-bedroom units. It will also have approximately 280 parking stalls underground and the 10,400 square foot first floor terrace which may feature coffee shops and food halls.
The development team made an informational presentation to the Urban Design Commission on June 1. The team plans on having additional neighborhood meetings until August when they expect to submit an official land use application.
If the company makes a land use application in late summer, developers expect to go through the approval processes at the Urban Design Commission and Plan Commission in the fall.