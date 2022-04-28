Over 16 years working in Machinery Row, Susan Schueller has made the right-hand turn from South Blair/John Nolen Drive onto Williamson Street just once. She called it a “suicide turn.”
“That was a hard turn,” said Schueller, the general manager and wine director at Sardine. “First off, you’re backing up traffic. You have to count on people coming from John Nolen and headed east not to make a right turn on red, and sometimes they do.
“You have to jump the bike path without killing anyone. And you have to process all of that in three seconds.”
The four streets that intersect on the east side of the Capitol — John Nolen Drive/South Blair Street and East Wilson/Williamson streets — are such a tangled mess, they’ve earned the nickname “the hairball.” For nearby businesses and drivers alike, the lack of a left turn lane and bike path bottleneck have caused headaches and woes for years.
The city completed part of the work on the intersection in 2019 in anticipation for the larger detangling happening now, the impetus for which was safety improvement for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
“There’s been a pretty significant vehicle crash history, and also a lot of concerns with pedestrian and bicycle conflicts with ... the intersection crossings,” said Jim Wolfe, a Madison city engineer who specializes in street and path design. “A lot of the intersection changes are about safety improvements, primarily adding left turn lanes in general.”
Currently the northbound lanes of South Blair are completely closed, and southbound South Blair is closed except for a single lane during morning rush hour, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
‘As complicated as it can be’
Wolfe has been involved in the project since its inception, and the “hairball” intersection is among the most challenging to unravel he’s seen.
“From the city’s perspective, it’s probably about as complicated as it can be,” Wolfe said. “With all the different modes of traffic that you have coming through the intersection, including the railroad, and it being right in the middle of downtown where you don't have so many parallel streets, it is really challenging.”
Construction this summer will include invisible-to-the-public changes (sewer mains) and very visible ones (pavement improvement, pedestrian lighting, safety updates). Wolfe said the city is replacing old infrastructure, but also trying to enhance capacity, to set the area up for future development.
A construction project this big doesn’t come without its own set of challenges. The first couple of weeks were rough, according to Dan Bauknecht, a project development engineer with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The city is working with WisDOT on the project, and both have received mixed feedback so far.
“Initially, people were just asking how they can navigate through,” Wolfe said. “Other than some traffic back-ups, it seems like people have found their alternate routes as we’re moving into construction season.”
But while drivers are figuring it out, some businesses say they’re struggling. Construction has already had an impact on Poké Poké, a casual restaurant in the Gateway Mall that has seen its lunch business fall by more than 50% since early April.
“We 100% support the construction, as we did in 2019,” said Mike Wang, who co-owns Poké Poké. “It will benefit the neighborhood. But we hope the city can provide some help for nearby businesses.”
Parking pros
The businesses most affected by the construction are those in Machinery Row, including the restaurant Sardine and Machinery Row Bicycles. Gateway Mall, a shopping plaza that includes Double 10 Mini Hot Pot, Rufus DuMonde Pet Salon, Bandung Indonesian Restaurant, Poké Poké and several others, is also in the crosshairs of the hairball.
Construction season is tough for any business stuck behind orange cones, but this area does have an advantage.
“We are really promoting that we have a parking lot,” Schueller said. “When there was construction on Monroe Street and East Johnson, you could barely get to those businesses. Even the sidewalks were blocked. There was nowhere to park.
“That’s one blessing we have ... this mammoth parking lot.”
Parking lots behind Essen Haus, the Hotel Ruby Marie, the Come Back In and a small bar called the Up North have an entrance just off South Blair. Joshua Paffel, managing innkeeper at Hotel Ruby Marie, has been sending emails a few days ahead of each guest’s reservation to give them alternate routes. That seems to be helping, he said.
“Due to signage that construction has up, it is a little confusing for guests,” he said. “But we haven’t had anybody completely give up, just throw their hands out and walk out on us. A few have been frustrated.”
The biggest challenge has been for Roseline’s Café, he said. The owners of Lakeview Bakery and Deli renamed their café after Roseline Peck, one of the first white settlers of Madison. They were hoping for more foot traffic, to have a “rebuilding year,” Paffel said.
“Those attempts are being dampened on top of coming out of COVID,” Paffel said.
Wang echoed that concern, in part because of how long the project is set to last. The city and state estimate that construction for John Nolen Drive, South Blair Street, East Wilson and Williamson streets will be completed in late fall of 2022. But planners say more road construction on East Washington Avenue will stretch into October 2023.
“We’re really frustrated,” Wang said. “Just surviving from COVID ... business started to pick up a little bit, and construction is going to affect the business a lot.”
The city is trying to help businesses in the area, Wolfe said. The only example he gave was the addition of food pick-up parking spots for 5 Star Korean BBQ, 605 E. Washington Ave., so drivers don’t need to enter the construction zone.
“We’re trying to accommodate whoever we can,” Wolfe said. “If there are specific areas of concern that people have, we’re certainly willing to do what we can to help.
“We understand that construction can be painful, especially for the folks right on it, so we want to make sure that we're doing what we can to get the project done safely and on time.”
Future tense
Even those feeling the squeeze from construction are happy overall that it’s happening. Schueller called the intersection “dangerous.” The worst times, she said, are around rush hour when people are trying to leave Machinery Row across an extremely active bike lane.
“Madison has always been biking, but over the last five years we have seen that go up even more,” she said. “The corner for pedestrians and bikers around Machinery Row is awful. Anything that can make this safer is important.”
Neale Hansen, the manager of Essen Haus tavern at 514 E. Wilson St. for 30 years, has been putting out as much information as he possibly can to customers. Essen Haus is posting yard signs, updating Facebook and its website, and telling people who call that access is a little tricky right now.
“We’re happy to see (the city) making the improvements,” Hansen said. “The confusion caused by that intersection ... it needed improvements. But it does present its own set of challenges.”
Over at Gateway Mall, Wang has begun to see people driving the wrong way down the one-way alley behind the building, as well as taking shortcuts through their parking lot.
“That does cause some trouble in terms of our operation,” he said.
Sardine, on the other hand, found a small benefit from construction. The easiest way to get in to that lot has always been from John Nolen Drive, eastbound. Now, a “No U-Turn” sign posted for westbound traffic at the Monona Terrace parking entrance has been removed, making it easier for drivers to flip one (legally).
Wolfe, with the city, said that sign won’t be put back up after construction. That legal U-turn allows anyone who got confused or made a wrong turn to easily course correct.
“That’s a good thing!” Schueller said. “This morning I was delightfully able to have a green arrow and no signage telling me I would get ticketed.”
High hopes
The city updates the project website with the latest information on road closures and traffic patterns. But it can be challenging to estimate when things will clear up at such a tangled intersection.
“We’re constantly pivoting,” said Jesse Schreiner, an engineer contracted through WisDOT. “We're always in a different quadrant. As soon as one door opens, another one is going to be impacted.
“There's no real relief from one moment to the next — it's just which direction are they aiming.”
The main thing business owners want people to know is that they’re open, and they could use a little extra love right now.
“Without a doubt, we’re looking forward to it being done,” Paffel said. “We are feeling a little bogged down right now. We go from struggling through the last two years to a struggle centered around our building and businesses. We’re looking forward to the new intersection ... because of safety and cars honking and the accidents.”
Essen Haus, too, is keeping its hopes and steins held high. Maifest, coming up May 7, will feature live music, grilled meats and a traditional maypole dance, while the Come Back In celebrates the Kentucky Derby next door with mint juleps and derby hats.
“The biggest thing we’re saying is, ‘We’re here, we’re open!’” Hansen said. “We’re doing everything we can to inform our guests and people who’d like to come.”