Design teams share three visions for Lake Monona’s waterfront

Three design firms presented their visions to redevelop the Lake Monona waterfront during a public event at the Monona Terrace on Monday night.
The presentations were part of a design challenge organized by an ad hoc committee, Friends of Nolen Waterfront. Designers were tasked with developing a vision to transform 1.7 miles of shoreline from Law to Olin parks, and 17 acres of lakefront along Lake Monona.
Sasaki, James Corner Field and Agency Landscape & Planning are internationally renowned design teams that were chosen by the committee to design an outdoor park and green space that will headline a reimagined waterfront in downtown Madison.
The goal of creating a large park on the waterfront is to give people greater access to the water while also developing improved green infrastructure and pedestrian-friendly areas near the lake. The redesign of Lake Monona’s shoreline will coincide with the city of Madison’s redevelopment of the John Nolen Drive causeway.
“This is hugely important for Madison’s waterfront and to make sure that we are creating access for the entire community and inviting people to come down to enjoy the lakes,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times before the presentations. “I want to see us creating a linear park that everybody can enjoy.
“I’m very excited to see where the teams are and what they’ve come up with. It will be a process for us to implement and the great thing is we are committed to re-doing the causeway and the bridges and that gives us an opportunity to get started on the park project.”
The three teams pointed to several issues that guided their proposals. John Nolen Drive is six lanes wide, fast-moving and busy, making it unfriendly to pedestrians. Rush hour has been extremely congested — even more so while construction is underway at the Blair Street intersection. There are few, if any, safe or welcoming ways to access Lake Monona. Even if people can find their way down to the waterfront, there is little to do there besides walk or bike.
Each of the design teams talked about what they would do to change all of that.
All three teams were given roughly an hour to present initial designs for the project, followed by Q&A sessions with the public.
Agency Planning & Landscape called the project “the greatest development opportunity of the 21st century” for Madison.
Their presentation centered around building with the future in mind. What would Madison look like in the year 2122? They divided the waterfront into three districts: the urban area around Monona Terrace and Law Park, the John Nolen causeway and Olin Park.
On Monday night, they limited their presentation to the causeway area, building their design around ecological and cultural restoration. Central to their plan is to revive the marshland ecosystem present when the Ho-Chunk lived in the area, noting it could be “the biggest urban marsh restoration in the upper Midwest” or the nation.
They would construct a series of underpasses and scenic overpasses which would promote safe access to the lakefront and year-round use. A “water trail” would offer activities like kayaking in the summer and ice skating in the winter.
James Corner Field Operations’ team showed work they have done with waterfront areas in other cities, most notably Seattle. They focused on observations about downtown Madison and the waterfront and possible changes they would make, like rethinking John Nolen Drive to make it a slower, greener park boulevard.
University of Wisconsin-Madison limnologist Hilary Dugan was part of the team and emphasized how the water quality must be improved for the health and vitality of the lake. Promoting ecology and restoration of the area would be key.
The team noted there are few destinations or amenities on the lakeshore. In addition to parkland, additions could include facilities for performance and cultural events, restaurants and beer gardens.
The James Corner Fields team also envisioned more development near the lake. Right now, almost all of the building facades along the shoreline face inward toward the city, rather than out toward the water. Developers should flip that.
The third team, Sasaki, delivered the most detailed vision for Lake Monona. They concentrated heavily on the health of the water in Lake Monona, presenting slides detailing PFAS issues and natural habitat issues, as well as details about how to build sustainably depending on the flow and flooding of the Yahara River.
Sasaki also presented an interactive slideshow presenting ideas in four areas of the waterfront and possible amenities. They then polled the audience about what elements were their favorites.
Sasaki received hundreds of ideas from the audience — both online and in person — about what could be along the shoreline at the various spots. An amphitheater, a pedestrian overpass, beaches and waterfront dining were some of the most popular items.
A couple of the presentations also included renderings of a 1893 boathouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, which has been floated as a possible addition to the area.
Monday’s presentations were simply preliminary. In January, the teams will present their final designs. The ad hoc committee will pick its favorite and deliver that as a recommendation to the Board of Park Commissioners. That will get forwarded to the City Council, which will make the final decision about which design team gets chosen to execute its vision.
“I want them to dream big as they go into the final round and I hope to see a bunch of different concepts when they come into the final rounds,” said Sarah Neujahr, a local developer and member of the Friends of Nolen Waterfront board.
Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents District 4, said he was very impressed with all three design teams.
“The initial images and concepts are really thrilling. I’m really excited about this and I think that’s the overall reaction of the crowd gathered here tonight,” Verveer said. “I think we’re all very much waiting in anticipation of the big unveiling in January of the master plans.
“They all were fantastic, I really couldn’t pick a favorite.”