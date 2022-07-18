Last Thursday, in a conference room at the Marquette-Adams Telephone Cooperative Inc., Gov. Tony Evers listened as community members shared experiences with broadband access in the place they call home.
Located in the village of Oxford, about 20 miles outside of Wisconsin Dells, the cooperative serves about 6,400 homes in Marquette and Adams counties. In the next two years, the co-op will add 210 miles of fiber optic cable and have the ability to provide service to 2,700 more homes.
“We’re really seeing a reemergence of the co-ops and their ability to be successful and work with other co-ops,” Evers said in an interview. “(It’s) democracy in action.”
The Marquette-Adams Co-op is a recipient of the state’s Broadband Expansion Grant and its ARPA Broadband Access Grant, two programs designed to help communities improve access to internet in areas that have long been underserved.
The co-op has been able to make strides in providing high-speed internet through community engagement and the use of grants. Participants in last week’s discussion said improved access has allowed them to expand their businesses and rely on newer technology.
“You really can’t get much more rural than Marquette and Adams county,” said president and founding member of the United Wisconsin Grain Producers Cal Dalton. “(Broadband) made a substantial increase in the way we do business.”
United Wisconsin Grain Producers is an ethanol facility served by the co-op located in the village of Friesland, about 40 miles outside of Oxford.
“(Broadband) will give us more room to expand in the future,” Dalton said. “The internet is really important because our plant runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Fifteen community representatives shared their stories with Evers, including farmers and business owners, school leaders and local officials, all of whom are served by the co-op.
The governor said broadband discussions are important because they allow for community members to share experiences: “They’re all coming from a little different spheres of influence, but they’re able to hear what others are saying, and I hope there’s some ‘aha’ moments.”
But even with progress in expansion, some areas are still without high-speed internet.
The rural Montello School District is within the coverage area of Marquette-Adams Telephone Co-op. Superintendent Elizabeth Calnin said her district has been greatly affected by broadband access.
“I would like to see that access to internet is no longer an issue. That it is no longer a privilege or something that just certain families are able to have, but across the board it just becomes a staple for our kids,” Calnin said.
Calnin said the pandemic played a large role in schools’ relationships with technology and highlighted many internet equity issues in the district.
“After the pandemic hit and our kids were learning from home, we realized how crucial it was to have not only access to internet service, but access to really great internet service in order to continue that learning pathway,” Calnin said. “I'm just going to continue to fiercely fight on behalf of these rural families so that they have the same opportunities as anybody in any other county.”
Calnin said access to the internet is access to information, and in order to close the equity gap more work needs to be done across the board.
“I don't think that this is an issue or a challenge that co-ops can take on themselves nor the state, but it's going to be all of us working together realizing why this is so necessary for us in order to continue to grow.”
Last week, the governor’s broadband task force released its second annual report, with recommendations for active network building and community alignment, resources for planning and action, and policy.
In a letter attached to the report, task force chair Brittany Beyer said, “The heightened interest in solving this issue, from local on up to federal agencies, is crucial at this point. All levels of our governmental leadership need to be aware of the issue, and they need to be pursuing the broadband resources necessary to close any gaps.”
Earlier this year, congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which allocated $65 million to amp up broadband infrastructure in underserved areas and make high-quality internet more affordable.
In Wisconsin, broadband expansion is making progress, with $129 million allocated to broadband in grant funding announced last November. But in communities like Oxford, high-speed internet can’t come soon enough.
“I don't want our students in rural Wisconsin to say, ‘Well, because I go to this district, I'm not getting what I deserve; because I don't have the tools to be able to learn and grow and achieve,” Calnin said. “Those are some things that we need to consider.”
“We will find a way,” Evers said. “It takes people to get fired up and work with their local government and to apply for the money and all that. It’s a process.”