In recent months, artwork by Black women has been tampered with, stolen or defaced, prompting conversations about whether art created by women of color is safe in Madison.
In June, Lilada Gee’s art installation, “Black Girlhood Interrupted by Beth,” was defaced and stolen from the “Ain’t I a Woman Exhibit” in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. A few days later, a mural with an anti-racist theme by Simone Lawrence on the side of Neuhauser Pharmacy on Monroe Street was spray painted with the words “HATE ART.”
This has prompted outrage and led local arts administrators to call for deeper discussions and policies to protect artists of color and their work. A panel was planned for July 28 at MMoCA titled, "Black Women Artists Speak: Supporting Wisconsin Creatives,” to discuss these issues, but MMoCA postponed it, though the issue seems far from closed.
The panel had not yet been publicized, but both Christina Brungardt, executive director of MMoCA, and Karin Wolf, arts program administrator for the city, confirmed that it was in the works.
The Cap Times asked MMoCA for the date of the rescheduled panel but the museum did not have any further information.
Gee was ecstatic when Milwaukee artist and Triennial guest curator Fatima Laster asked if she’d participate in the exhibit.
“What she was doing was really pretty historic,” Gee said. “She herself being a Black curator, and engaging black women artists in an exhibit that was all about Black womanhood and Black girlhood.
“Because of my nonprofit work, which has been in Black girlhood, I'm all about promoting positive images of Black girls and Black women. I was very honored to be a part of this very sacred thing,” Gee said.
But her experience has been marred more than once since participating in the exhibit. Earlier this year, Gee was blocked from entering the museum to work on her art by an Overture employee. Then on June 24, a woman and two children drew on several of Gee’s canvases on display, and walked out of MMoCA with one of them.
“When racism happens, it's like they (white people) don't know what to do,” Gee said. “Y'all know what to do for every other social ill that's out there. They've been protesting over all of these other topics that have been in our news lately. You know what to do.
“Don't ask me as a Black woman that has been injured and traumatized by what has happened to me, to also give you what to do. I'm trying to heal. Don't ask me what to do. Figure out how you're gonna support us. This is not okay. And how it was handled was atrocious.”
Arts professionals said it’s a problem that must be addressed.
“The reality is: what institution in Madison is safe for black women artists?” asked Wolf. “How could we really guarantee safety? Even if we had it in a space that was designed by a Black woman architect and staff, even if all the conditions were there. If we're inviting an audience, there's still risk.
“Let's not pretend that this is one institution or one bad apple or something like that. Let's just start talking about how we can model accountability for mistakes and how we can go through this process,” Wolf said.
Incident at MMoCA
Gee grew up in Madison and was excited to see her artwork in an exhibit, on display at MMoCA as part of the Wisconsin Triennial. The theme of the event, held every three years, was art solely by Black women.
Before Gee’s artwork was touched, the canvases were almost complete. There were boards with rolling brushes that Gee intended to use to finish her artwork. There was also an open letter attached to the artwork titled “To All the Beths that Interrupt Black Girls.”
According to a story first reported by Madison365, on June 24, Gee got a call from Brungardt with news that her artwork had been defaced. According to video footage given to Gee, the vandals were able to deface her work for at least 20 minutes, she said.
The artist was in for another shock: After retrieving the canvas, Brungardt asked Gee if the vandals could keep her work.
In an email to the Cap Times, Brungardt stated that: “At approximately 5:15PM on June 24, a woman and her children entered the gallery, one Museum Attendant was watching two adjacent spaces until the Museum closing time. There was a 16-minute window during which the gallery housing Lilada Gee’s work was not attended, which is unacceptable. The Museum is taking immediate steps to adjust its staffing levels so that gallery spaces will not be left unattended in the future.”
Brungardt’s email said the attendant and a front desk supervisor tried to stop the woman and her children, then alerted Brungardt, who “pursued the woman and her children down the street outside the Museum to retrieve Lilada’s work and prevent a theft.” She then convinced the woman to come back to MMoCA with Gee’s work.
Brungardt called Gee and asked if the woman who defaced and walked off with her work could keep it.
“It was an incredibly volatile situation (with the woman who took the artwork),” Brungardt said in an interview. “And it was really part of a de-escalation technique. It was the only way we could get the artwork back into a safe space. And that was really the only reason behind it. We had absolutely no intention of actually giving the work to the woman. It also provided an opportunity to get it away from her in a different area that she couldn't reach anymore.”
Following this, MMoCA requested the opportunity to thoroughly discuss the incident with Gee, who declined.
“The high art is one of the last frontiers that white people have been able to keep to themselves,” said Gee. “This exhibit was created by a Black woman featuring Black women artists, highlighting their art, lauding us as Black, beautiful and proud. And there’s this energy that's coming against that.”
Monroe Street mural targeted
Days later, on June 28, the words “HATE ART” was discovered scrawled over Lawrence’s anti-racist themed mural. Her work depicts a line of children of color waiting at a vending machine, which sells items representing systemic inequality, like poverty, poor school choices and prison sentences.
It also includes a white woman handing out money to the children for them to purchase items from the vending machine. Lawrence hoped it would spark conversations in white communities about how to be effective allies, and to end the performative allyship she’d experienced here.
“The people who found me as an artist to do this work are sort of a neighborhood collective, the Monroe Street Anti-Racism Project,” Lawrence said. “They're a group of neighbors. … They keep their eyes on that mural and they're the ones who reported this and told me about this.
“They're the ones who took the time and labor to actually try to clean it off. It's not perfect right now, but it's definitely way better than directly after it was hit.”
Lawrence said she wasn’t surprised her work was defaced.
“Given everything that was going on in that neighborhood, and the fact that a lot of people weren't ready to have these conversations, initially I did think that it would be touched,” Lawrence said. “I was happy that it hadn't been for so long. I'm still actually OK with the fact that the person who did it didn't say something racist or controversial or hateful towards the message that I was trying to put out there.”
Black art challenges and creates change
Mark Fraire, the Dane County director of arts and cultural affairs, works with Black and brown artists in Madison and said Black art creates change in Madison. It should be on display more often, he said, despite the potential defacement that may follow.
“It’s an extension of the unfortunate circumstances in which some folks think it's OK to oppress other folks, which is just so offensive,” Fraire said. “The (defacing) of the murals and the continuing hate throughout this country against certain communities is just unconscionable.”
Fraire said that the answer is more public funding to the arts, and with more Black art in Madison communities, he said social problems like racism, hate and inequities can start to be addressed.
Yet the defacing of art by people of color has been an issue in years past as well, in particular around murals that confront racial inequities. While Wolf worked with Black artists to put their murals on State Street in response to the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, she was honest with them about the fact that their work would not be safe in Madison.
“I told every single artist going in, 'I can't protect the work. If you're not willing to have your work destroyed, you should not be part of this project. And I'm sorry,'” Wolf said. “This is State Street and it was public, so they had to be willing.”
Wolf said that one of the artists, whose name she declined to share, was very hesitant at first to put her artwork on State Street. After thinking about it, she decided she would participate.
This was “incredibly hard for her,” Wolf said. “We had to work together to see how she could handle that.”
Fraire talked about what this fact says about the larger Madison community.
“It has struck a nerve with folks that they take it to the next level by destroying the work,” Fraire said. “Because they're emotionally impacted by it. That's significant.”
Wolf has been in her role with the city of Madison for over a decade and seen plenty of incidents where Black art in Madison has been defaced.
“I don't see it happening related to other social issues and social problems, although that could be right around the corner,” Wolf said. “I wouldn't say it doesn't. But in the cases I've tried to mediate, it's often about race. I want to clarify, I'm not using that word in a legal way. I'm using the word in a social way, meaning the impact of it.”
Wolf said other city-funded pieces have been vandalized, including Melana Bass’ utility box at Shabazz, Sid Boyum’s Hippo at Park, People’s Pronouns by Ray Chi at Emerson East Park.
There was also a Dane Arts Mural Arts mural created with Hawthorne Elementary School students at Fair Oaks Pedestrian Tunnel that was vandalized.
Possible solutions
Since the State Street murals, Black artists have been working to fight for space in the artistic scene in Madison.
“What we need to help others do is learn how to navigate this hate in this oppression by understanding the reasons,” Fraire said. “One of the reasons is that art causes you to think and act. And that's what's happening. I think that's a major plus, because we need to get these knuckleheads out in the open. So we see who they are.”
Since her work was defaced, Gee has taken space to recover from the harm against her, she said.
Lawrence had already left Madison. She relocated to Philadelphia because the environment began to take a toll on her.
“Madison was just too white,” Lawrence said. “It wasn't as supportive as I wanted it to be. Having to navigate through so much whiteness, just was mucky. Like, it was just hard, it was difficult. I would get opportunities, but I always wondered if those opportunities were genuine.
Lawrence said she felt tokenized as a Black artist in Madison.
“That became tiring, of having to be the spokesperson for Black people in a community where there are so few Black people,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said that this feeling put a lot of pressure on herself and the few other Black artists in Madison.
Brungardt maintains that the museum “want(s) artists to know that we are here to support them and their work.”
“We really do sincerely extend our apology,” she said of what happened to Gee’s art. “It was a truly unfortunate, very unusual circumstance. We’ve never encountered things like that before at the museum.”
Brungardt and her team did not address what concrete steps MMoCA will take to protect the works of Black women and other artists of color.
“We are working to find ways to work with the community and have a dialogue about it,” Brungardt said. “It's going to take a little time and space because I know people need time to heal before those conversations can take place, but that is our intention.”