The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to continue the work of its broadband task force, expanding its research and recommendations beyond rural areas to broadband access in cities.
Task force chair and Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff, District 36, said the resolution was brought forward because there is still a lot of work to be done on broadband in Dane County. The Executive Committee also unanimously passed the motion earlier Thursday.
“We’re behind compared to other states,” Ratcliff said, “and our rural areas are really the ones that are hurting because of it.”
When the task force was created in 2020, approximately 25% of Dane County’s rural residents said they lacked access to reliable, affordable broadband. The group began with the goal of better understanding broadband issues, gathering internet access information and designing recommendations.
“It’s a county-wide effort, this task force, and it’s been great,” Ratcliff said.
The resolution allows the task force, which meets once a month, to continue its work to improve internet access and affordability as well as continue to work on recommendations. There is no budgetary or fiscal effect on expanding the timeline of the task force through 2024.
The group’s work is funded through $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Part of the task force recommendations are on how to spend that money, which seems like a lot, Ratcliff said, but just begins to scratch the surface.
“When you’re talking about infrastructure and expanding the conduit for internet service providers to expand throughout the middle mile, it’s not enough at all,” Ratcliff said. “Using the dollars as wisely as possible to help the most is hopefully going to be part of our recommendation.”
Although the task force’s primary focus has been rural broadband access and access in areas further from Madison, Ratcliff said they are moving into a new stage of broadband work.
The resolution creates “task force 2.0,” as Ratcliff calls it. The group will work toward implementing the recommendations presented from the first task force while continuing to research broadband access, and it will shift more resources into expanding internet accessibility in urban areas, too.
There will no longer be a town board representative and economic agriculture representative on the task force. Instead, the group will include a representative from Madison College and the Madison mayor’s office.
Many internet issues center on affordability and reliability, according to Ratcliff, but it’s not just a rural issue.
“It’s also in our cities,” she said.
Through public hearings, the task force has been able to hear from residents across Dane County sharing the effect limited internet access has had on their lives.
“Everybody realizes broadband access is key to all of our residents to be able to access key parts of our community. To live, to play, to have a job, to go to school, to seek medical care,” Ratcliff said.
The current task force’s recommendations are set to be finalized at the end of this month and presented to the county Board of Supervisors in July. Task force 2.0 is set to begin its work in the coming months.