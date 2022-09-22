District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has charged one of the state officers involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson, an unarmed Black man who was shot multiple times in the back during an arrest on Madison’s far east side Feb. 3.
Twenty-one law enforcement agents from five local, state and federal departments assisted during Wilson’s arrest. Two Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation agents fired their weapons — Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Despite officials' refusal to comment because of that investigation, Wagner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, according to court records, and appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday. There are no court records for any complaints against Peskie.
Ozanne is ethically prohibited from speaking about open cases, according to the Dane County District Attorney’s office, and could not provide additional information on further charges.
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus rejected a motion to dismiss the criminal complaint against Wagner, 49, who was released on a $500 signature bond with his next court appearance set for Oct. 28.
Wilson has been charged with delivering narcotics as a repeat offender, according to his criminal complaint, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. His criminal complaint claims that Wilson allegedly delivered narcotics connected to a man’s death. His Feb. 3 arrest was part of a crack cocaine and fentanyl delivery investigation while Wilson was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said there was no evidence to support that Wilson had a firearm or other weapon during the incident.
Wilson’s family claims he was shot five times in the back during the February arrest; the criminal complaint says he was shot just once in the lower back by a bullet that broke into five fragments.
Many took to the streets in downtown Madison in the wake of Wilson’s arrest and the significant injuries he incurred, demanding answers and better conditions for Wilson.
The DCI, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Madison Police Department, the State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources all had agents involved in the arrest. Following the shooting, MPD and released a statement that no officers in the department witnessed the shooting.
State statute mandates two investigations take place in every critical incident. The first was completed by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in June and handed off to Ozanne’s office to determine if Wagner and Peskie would be charged. The secondary investigation is generally done by the agency involved in the incident at the administrative level to determine if there were any violations of policy, procedures or practices.
Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office said that because the Division of Criminal Investigation at the Department of Justice is one of the involved agencies, Kaul and the DOJ are not commenting on the investigation at this time.
Wilson was sentenced in May to three years in prison as part of a plea agreement related to drug charges.