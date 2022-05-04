The Dane County Board is voting on Thursday night on a resolution that would approve funding for an affordable housing project for Madison’s west side.
The building, at 2206 University Ave., will bring a mixture of affordability with some units set aside for homeless persons who are on a community list with the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County.
In 2021, the county awarded $1.45 million to MSP Real Estate Inc. for a multi-family, affordable housing project. The project also includes a financial grant from the county to the Dane County Housing Authority, with whom the county will enter into a 40-year land use restriction agreement for the site.
“This is just the final vote on the project moving forward,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “The board has always been supportive of funding affordable housing. We partner with several projects every year and we set aside dollars for the county’s portion of the projects.”
The building, called The Heights, will have 79 units with varying degrees of affordability. Sixteen units will be available for households making 30% of the county median income, 32 units will be for those making 50% of the county median income and 14 units will be for people making 60% of the median income.
What defines affordable housing often differs by municipality. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Dane County is approximately $75,179 with the average income of a person at approximately $38,000 per year.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as a home that people could obtain for 30% or less of their income. In this project, the bulk of units (32) will be set aside for households making approximately $37,589 (or 50% of the county median income).
The west side location of the building will be an added benefit because there haven’t been as many affordable housing options constructed on that side of town.
“One of the exciting things is this location,” Parisi said. “There isn’t a lot of affordable housing right in that area. It will be a mixture of market-rate and affordable housing, with 16 units set aside for people experiencing homelessness.”
Over the past couple of years, the county has done a lot of work toward providing more housing options for homeless people. The county continues to pay for hotel rooms for people experiencing homelessness; was part of finding a future shelter location for the homeless, and has sought to do new construction projects such as this to add places for people to live.
“We continue to do what we can to increase the supply of housing overall, but especially affordable housing,” Parisi said. “We are the fastest-growing county in the state and the amount of housing available has trouble keeping up with the increasing need.”
While this project is slated for the city of Madison, Parisi pointed out that the entire county is growing and Dane County has been involved in similar projects throughout the outlying areas.
According to news reports, the 2020 Census showed that towns such as Sun Prairie, Windsor, Fitchburg and Middleton were growing at a fast rate which has created the need for more housing.
“Affordable housing is needed everywhere,” Parisi said. “One of the really rewarding things is the growing interest we’ve seen in communities across the county, and there are lots of developments that are occurring.”
Parisi said he expects the County Board will be supportive of the project and that, if approved, the building could be completed as soon as November 2023.