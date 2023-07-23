Dana Pellebon goes above and beyond for the people — and causes — she cares about most.
In her 20s, she left her undergraduate program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to support a friend who was experiencing a domestic violence situation. That was her first encounter with Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, whose board of directors she would eventually join.
Two decades later, Pellebon, 47, is executive director of the RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center (formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center) and a Dane County Board supervisor. She was previously director of housing and operations at Porchlight, a nonprofit working to reduce homelessness, and had a 16-year career in property management before that.
Theater is also a big part of Pellebon’s life — she is a co-founder of the Loud N Unchained Black Theater Festival and the principal of the Madison Theater Collective.
The Cap Times spoke to Pellebon about insights and experiences from her work in social justice, as well as the things that keep her inspired.
Where does your passion for social justice issues come from?
I come from a family that has always been very active about social justice and in the community, so that has always been a part of my life. We’re Black and we’re from the south — my parents were raised in New Orleans in the ‘50s during Jim Crow, so being involved in the fight for your rights and justice comes naturally when you are being treated unjustly.
How did you transition from your work in property management to your role at Porchlight Inc.?
I approached the YWCA with the idea of the Second Chance Apartment Project because I noticed during my work in housing that I was having to deny Black mothers, especially Black single mothers, housing because they didn’t fit the credit criteria.
It was a tenant education program that helped them understand their credit, budgeting, their rights as a tenant and even basic things like how to care for a home. Completing the program meant they became eligible for housing under the D criteria, which is for lower income levels and allows for a waived credit check.
Eventually I switched over to work with Porchlight, Inc. because homelessness services are something that I really value, and homelessness is another point of injustice that disproportionately affects people of color. We streamlined the application process to make it easier for folks to obtain housing — people used to have to do interviews and get people to vouch for them, but most of them have very limited resources, connections and community support.
What led you to the RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center?
The previous executive director contacted me because of the grassroots-oriented work they had seen me do in the community. She asked me to join the organization to revamp how work is done there, because RCC was not necessarily working with survivors of color, queer survivors, because they weren't in those spaces.
My job was to expand the idea of what advocacy meant, making sure that people were getting connected to the resources and not just being given emotional support. Emotional support is very important, but when you are dealing with somebody who is housing insecure, who is food insecure, who is underemployed, sometimes that sexual assault is fourth on the list of the things that they have to deal with. And so how do we get to healing for the assault? We take care of basic needs first.
What steps did you take to expand RCC’s advocacy and make it more inclusive?
Hiring practices have to be inclusive. Getting people out of the office, so instead of people always meeting in our office, we go to where you are.
Making sure that we are looking through everything with an anti-oppression lens. So thinking, what is it that we are doing to either uphold oppression or to eradicate it? And if we are upholding it, then we need to look at our policies, at how we're doing things and say, this isn't the right way to move forward.
What’s an insight from this work that most people may not know about?
The first thing to know is that most people actually choose to not interact with (criminal and legal) systems because those systems have been historically oppressive and harmful, and so they're very reluctant to engage with them at all.
The biggest barrier is knowing that... perpetration (against you) doesn't actually end at that assault if you choose to move forward. Not only do you have to go to a hospital — and have a two to six hour exam where you are having people look at your body, taking pictures, possibly talking to law enforcement (multiple times) about what could be one of the worst experiences of your life — then you've got to have your information be given to the district attorney's office and have them make a decision on whether or not this case has enough evidence, even though you know that this is something that happened to you.
You have zero control of this process on any level. So our job is to give (sexual assault survivors) as many points of control as humanly possible.
Many people who work on challenging issues like this experience burnout and compassion fatigue. What's your approach to making this kind of work sustainable for you?
The first thing is, I make sure that the work is sustainable for everybody in my office. We have very strict boundaries about start and stop times, and we offer self-care time during the work week. We have someone whose job is to talk to people about their wellness and to bring to me ideas from staff about what changes we can make to ensure that we are not burning out.
Personally, I give myself space to do things that are important to me: going to concerts, traveling, doing things with my kid. I have really good friends and a very good partner that say to me, "You're doing too much," or "Could you just stop for a minute?" So I have a really great support network. I have a great therapist.
You've also been involved in theater, so what role does art play in your life and your activism?
Art is another space that I go to for respite. My activism there has been to elevate Black artists here in Madison, the work that they can do in telling our stories, because our stories don't get told or the same four stories get told over and over and over again. So telling new stories, stories of Black joy.
I have a production company that I've done shows through on my own for years. I'm also working with the Center for Black Excellence and Culture to connect the worlds and to also build a space for Black artists to do their work.
What's something that gives you hope for the future in the midst of the heavy work that you do?
I have the most amazing kid and I have watched how he and his friends have processed this world and how they speak, which is very different from how I was raised and how I spoke at his age.
I know that it's corny, but the youth bring so much energy and so many new ideas because they aren't rooted in some of the systems that I have been rooted in. They have not experienced the same barriers and so they can dream in ways that sometimes we weren't allowed to dream in.
On days when it's hard and I've seen some of the most horrific things, I think about what the world is going to be. And that's the thing that keeps me going.
Is there anything else that you’d like to say?
My work isn’t about me, it’s about our community. That’s why I ran for office, and a refrain I have used frequently on the County Board is, "Be who you say you are."
We are here in liberal Madison and we say a lot of words here in Madison about who we are. Our actions need to dictate how that looks, so it is not just about the words.
The best that I can hope for in my lifetime is that people can say about me: her actions matched who she said she was.