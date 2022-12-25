CT recommends: Stories from our colleagues in 2022 we think you should read

Toward the end of each year, Cap Times staffers take time to highlight the work they enjoyed the most produced by their colleagues. We share these great reads and images with appreciation and gratitude for our fellow journalists, who work tirelessly to cover the Madison community.
Happy holidays! And enjoy these stories from 2022.
Cut the curds: Farmer John’s cheese ousted from Dane County Farmers’ Market
Tyler Katzenberger’s story about a popular cheese curd vendor getting the boot from the Dane County Farmers’ Market felt like peak (or squeak?) Madison. Petty squabbles at the Capitol — plus cheddar!
Dairy farmer John Dougherty’s dismissal looked frivolous at first. But when our crackerjack intern dug further, he uncovered a lot more, from deliberate misdirection to simmering resentments and basic questions about why certain market rules are what they are.
Was Farmer John lying by omission and taking business from a legit cheesemaker? Were the market’s rules too strict for a small dairy farmer? What sounded like a silly spat turned into a real investigation, and I could not get enough.
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
Satya Rhodes-Conway had big plans for her first term. Then the pandemic hit.
One of my favorite stories in 2022 was Ali Garfield’s story about the tumultuous first term of Satya Rhodes-Conway.
What struck me most about the article was how it didn’t tiptoe around some of the issues Rhodes-Conway has faced: Rhodes-Conway’s controversial video expressing support for the Madison Police Department; the handling of protesters during the summer of 2020; and her persistence in the development of a bus rapid transit system were all things Ali presented in straightforward fashion.
The highlight of the piece was having all of the former Madison mayors weigh in with their views of Rhodes-Conway’s tenure.
The piece originally ran in May. It it worth rereading now as Rhodes-Conway embarks on what is likely to be a tight race against challenger Gloria Reyes.
— Nicholas Garton, metro reporter
A look inside Wisconsin's first medical recuperative shelter for homeless families
No one looks forward to getting surgery or any other invasive medical procedure. But for those without a consistent place to sleep each night, such procedures are a lot more complicated, as Angelica Euseary explains in her June cover story. In some cases, Angelica reports, doctors won’t even schedule the procedure unless they know the patient has a safe place to recover.
Enter the Healing House, Wisconsin’s first shelter for families recovering from everything from the birth of a new baby to serious surgery. Angelica’s story introduces readers to the shelter’s residents, staff and volunteers, showing why this five-bedroom house near Camp Randall is so important in a city still struggling to house all its residents.
The story is powerful on its own, but I encourage folks to read it in the context of the year’s worth of great reporting Angelica and our colleague Nicholas Garton have done on the growing number of homeless students, the continued dearth of affordable housing, and creative efforts to help more people become homeowners.
— Natalie Yahr, local economy reporter
Q&A: Who's that guy playing marimba? Meet Madison's Eric De Los Santos
Some of my favorite stories hide in plain sight, when a reporter stops to talk to somebody that many of us see all the time. That was the case with Kayla Huynh’s interview with Eric De Los Santos, aka “Madison Marimba Man,” who brings good vibes to the Dane County Farmers Market.
It was really fun to learn about his background, his diverse influences, and the joy he gets out of making music. Just don’t ask him to play “Baby Shark.”
— Rob Thomas, features editor
Learning to cope: COVID-19 exacerbates growing youth mental health challenges
Scott Girard’s story on the tremendous mental health challenges for younger students during the pandemic shows why he is the authority on K-12 education reporting in Madison. With compassion and an immense understanding of the education system, his story delves into the unprecedented struggles with isolation, anxiety and depression for kids during the pandemic and how the return to in-person classes did not ease those burdens.
"Learning to cope" is full of heart and the gut-wrenching realities of an overwhelmed school district. It highlights places for improvement while giving students a voice. At a time where many were feeling withdrawn and alone, this piece showed that strength can be found in one another.
— Allison Garfield, local government reporter
Harassment on State: Botanist Social staff describe a disturbing pattern
Lindsay Christians’ story on sexual harassment at Botanist Social is one of the best investigative pieces to come out of Madison in 2022. Through interviews with seven former Botanist staffers and dozens of texts, emails and documents, she uncovers the employees’ damning allegations of harassment against the owner of the State Street bar.
With exceptional tact and detail, Lindsay highlights a pervasive issue in the hospitality industry and the strength of those who speak up. It’s a reminder of why local investigative reporting is so important in holding powerful people to account. An absolute must-read.
— Kayla Huynh, higher education reporter
What now? Wisconsin faces a changed landscape where abortion is illegal
Nothing altered 2022’s political landscape like the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark precedent establishing the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. On that Friday morning in June, hearts across the country ached as millions of women began to grapple with the uncertainty of not being able to access abortion in their states.
Jessie Opoien, the Cap Times’ Capitol bureau chief, personified that heartbreak, telling the story of a Wisconsin woman who shared those same feelings more than 50 years earlier, in 1968. Few people can humanize the abstract nature of politics and politics-adjacent court decisions better than Jessie, and her empathetic and authoritative story put into words the feelings of countless women across the United States.
For these reasons, Jessie’s excellent reporting in the aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision makes her cover story from June one of my favorites of the year.
— Jack Kelly, politics reporter
The new south Madison & Rising tide on the south side: Leaders have big plans for neighborhood revival
Nicholas Garton started off the year on a high note with "The new south Madison," taking often-dry city planning updates and bringing them to life through some of the people affected by those plans.
As evidenced by his story later in the year, "Rising tide on the south side," it's an area of Madison we all need to watch in the years ahead, and I'm glad Nick's been on top of it since the beginning of this year.
— Scott Girard, K-12 education reporter
Learning to slay: A photo essay about Wisconsin's teen drag queens
“Learning to slay,” photo director Ruthie Hauge’s brilliant photo essay about a pair of teen drag queens in Wisconsin from early this year, is inspiring. There’s a lot in the news about gender identity now, but much of it is controversy around bathroom designation, sports participation and sometimes violence.
In this striking collection of three dozen photos shot backstage and on stage at a nightclub, at home, in school and at a skating rink, Ruthie tells a moving story about two teens who are finding themselves with the help of friends and elders. And they are just fabulous.
— Chris Murphy, managing editor
Q&A: MMSD’s Nichele Smith wants scratch cooking in school lunchrooms
As a foodie, I think access to healthy and nutritious food is important. I enjoyed Scott Girard’s Q&A with Nichele Smith, MMSD’s director of food and nutrition services. Kids everywhere deserve fresh meals cooked from scratch. It’s important for people to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic affected public schools food systems, with issues ranging from vendors missing deliveries and district staff shortages.
I was happy to read about the changes Smith worked to implement, which improves the lives and nutrition of kids in MMSD. Although Smith has since left MMSD, in October, Scott reported that school lunches had slightly improved and district leaders were optimistic about implementing some of the from-scratch cooking that Smith talked about.
— Angelica Euseary, general assignment reporter
A dying art: Diagnosed with cancer, taxidermy artist Marcia Field built her dream gallery
Natalie took a challenging and heartbreaking subject and turned it into a feel good story that celebrates a unique life. Her sensitivity to Marcia's story and the feelings of her loved ones was apparent in every carefully chosen word.
It was one of the most beautifully written stories I've read in the Cap Times, and it was a privilege to work with Natalie on this piece.
— Ruthie Hauge, photo director
Boneset Records, Madison’s newest record shop, is proudly woman-owned
As I thought about my favorite stories of the year by the Cap Times team, they all had a common theme: strong Madison women pursuing their dreams. So of course this story about Maggie Denman opening Boneset Records, written by Natalie Yahr, sits on top of my list.
The story shares the news of the closing of Sugar Shack Records, and how Maggie couldn't pass up the opportunity to finally open her own record shop in our shared neighborhood of Eken Park. She seized the moment — jumped ALL IN. We all have dreams, goals, aspirations, but they don't always reveal themselves at moments you'd expect. I love when we share stories like this about Madisonians. It's inspiring. And this story illustrates just how beautiful this community truly is.
— Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek, director of marketing and social media
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu legislates out of the limelight
There are lots of politicians who seek the spotlight — but then there are some, like Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, who prefer to keep a low profile. That’s what made Jack Kelly’s profile on the quiet Oostburg Republican all the more impressive. Jack spent time with LeMahieu at a dairy breakfast (of course), sat down later with follow-up questions, interviewed his colleagues and learned what makes the senator tick. His hard work resulted in a compelling read that offered rare insight into one of the state’s most influential Republicans.
— Jessie Opoien, Capitol bureau chief