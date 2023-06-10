Crowds flock to the Madison Night Market

State Street and adjacent streets were crowded with musicians, fans, vendors and shoppers during the second Madison Night Market of the year Thursday night. This year marks year six of the night market.
Many selfies and portraits are taken with an illuminated MNM sign and the Wisconsin state Capitol in the background for the entirety of the Madison Night Market on Thursday.
Luna Mang, 4, Macie Kong, 2, and Mei-ling Mang, 8, hold hands as their families walk down State Street during the Madison Night Market.
Customers purchase flavored ice on West Gillman Street, where a row of food and beverage vendors sold goods during the Night Market on Thursday.
Mabel, from Underground Pet Rescue, holds a small dog named Ruthie as a passerby greets them on State Street. Ruthie wore a tiny vest that read, "Adopt me."
Mild temperatures bring crowds of people walking at the Madison Night Market on Thursday.
An infant shows off their little foot as their family strolls down State Street.
A dog licks its lips as its owner purchases Jazzed Up Marshmallows during the market.
Jason Quednow sells marshmallows at his family’s Jazzed Up Marshmallows booth on the 200 block of State Street during the Madison Night Market.
Wend O’Lynn performs music on a violin outside of Noodles and Company on State and West Johnson streets during the market.
Nadezjda, 5 1/2, and Radhika, 21 months, dance to live music by violinist Wend O’Lynn.
Crowds of people fill State Street from the Capitol square to Lake Street during the Madison Night Market on Thursday.
A constant stream of shoppers walk along State Street, stopping at vendor booths during the Madison Night Market.
Dogs and humans filled State Street during the Madison Night Market.
Customers buy cookies from the Hound It Down Bakery booth on the 200 block of State Street.
The setting sun sends a beam of warm light up State Street during the Madison Night Market on Thursday.
