The number of COVID-19 cases in Dane County has fallen over the summer, but public health officials are preparing for a potential uptick in cases when school begins, and are working on a better method to track a broader range of respiratory viruses.
In May, the federal government ended the national public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as cases declined across the country.
As a respiratory virus, COVID-19 is expected to subside in the summer but become more prevalent in the fall, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Public Health Supervisor Colton Ritchie.
“Typically, what we see is an increase in the fall in most respiratory diseases — RSV, flu, cold, all those things will start increasing in the fall, and COVID historically has followed that same trend,” Ritchie said. “Part of that is driven by people going back to school, part it’s driven by people getting inside more as the weather starts cooling down.”
In the fall, the county is planning to distribute more doses of the updated vaccine to residents to meet an increase in demand as parents look to protect their children during the school year, Ritchie said. The updated, bivalent vaccine, introduced in September 2022, protects not only against the original strain of COVID-19, but two Omicron subvarients as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all residents aged six months or older receive the updated vaccine.
In June, the FDA also recommended vaccine manufacturers develop a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting another strain of the Omicron variant that has become prevalent in the United States. The new vaccine may be ready for FDA recommendation as soon as this fall, according to a letter from Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
The public health department offers both COVID-19 testing and free vaccinations at locations across the county. Additionally, the department’s epidemiology and data science team has been tracking COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The team updates the county’s public dashboard every Wednesday.
Tracking the virus locally in wastewater
The county ceased tracking the number of positive COVID-19 tests after the national public health emergency was lifted, as the increasing number of people taking at-home tests makes county testing data unreliable. Additionally most local hospitals no longer test every patient for COVID-19, instead choosing to test only those who exhibit symptoms, according to Katarina Grande, the epidemiology and data science team’s manager.
Without sufficient data from testing, the county’s data science team analyzes the amount of the virus in the county’s wastewater from data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“It’s looking at levels of COVID in the city wastewater, and that can help us understand when COVID is increasing in our community,” Grande said. “The good thing about wastewater is that it doesn't rely on testing, which some of our other metrics like hospitalization are impacted by.”
COVID-19 wastewater levels have remained low throughout the summer, which Grande said is a positive indicator that cases have also been low during that time.
‘A lot of lessons from COVID’
As the county anticipates more cases this fall, Grande also cautioned that the ways in which COVID may interact with other common respiratory viruses is still not fully known.
“I don't think it's totally settled yet,” Grande said. “While we do expect that with the winter, people moving indoors will bring our usual respiratory season that is higher in the colder months, we’re still keeping an eye on things even outside of those months where it’s expected to be higher.”
Grande said she and her data team are looking at ways to begin more closely tracking other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV, as the fall approaches. More data from other viruses can help residents better protect themselves during the respiratory illness season, she said.
“We learned a lot of lessons from COVID,” Grande said. “People got really used to having really quick data at their fingertips, logging into the dashboard and getting a really quick idea of the situation in terms of COVID levels out there, so we want to apply that same framework to that broader respiratory pathogen perspective so that people can take the action that makes the most sense for their family.”
The data science team is expecting to launch its expanded dashboard in the fall, Grande said. In the meantime, Ritchie said, the county is focused on raising awareness of the risks of COVID-19 to vulnerable groups — including older or immunocompromised residents — and helping residents receive the testing and vaccination resources the county provides.
“At this point, catching COVID is less of an ‘if’ and more of a ‘when,’” Ritchie said. “You need to prepare for how you're going to quarantine yourself from your close contacts and make sure you're not spreading it to them, know how you can take care of yourself in that time, and know how to contact medical providers if you need it.”
As COVID remains in the community, the Cap Times compiled this list of common questions about the virus.
How can I protect myself from COVID-19?
The best way to protect from serious illness is to remain up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, which greatly reduce the chance of hospitalization or death, according to the CDC.
Though Dane County currently has no masking requirements, Ritchie recommended that residents wear a mask at large indoor gatherings and events to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, especially if they are at a greater risk of getting seriously ill from the virus.
Where can I get tested for COVID-19?
If residents would prefer not to purchase an at-home test from a store or pharmacy, Madison’s public libraries offer free COVID-19 tests through Public Health Madison & Dane County. Call the nearest location for more information about hours and testing availability.
Pharmacies that offer tests are available on Public Health Madison & Dane County’s website, but some locations may have closed or charge for tests after the end of the national public health emergency.
How do I know if I’m up to date on COVID-19 vaccines?
For people 6 years of age or older, the CDC recommends one dose of the updated bivalent vaccine to remain up to date, which was introduced in September and helps protect against both the original COVID variant and two Omicron subvariants. This shot is in addition to either two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
For children aged six months to 5 years old, the CDC recommends one dose of the updated vaccine in addition to at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
For those who are over the age of 65, the recommendation is to receive a second dose of the updated vaccine four months after receiving the first dose. People who are immunocompromised may receive a second dose of the updated vaccine at least two months after receiving the first dose.
Where can I receive an updated COVID vaccine?
Public Health Madison & Dane County offers free, updated COVID vaccines via appointment or walk-in at four of the county’s public libraries: Goodman South Madison Library, Lakeview Madison Library, Sun Prairie Public Library and DeForest Area Public Library.
Free updated vaccines are also available at the South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park St.) and East Washington Avenue Clinic (2705 E. Washington Ave.) in Madison.
To find each location’s hours or schedule an appointment, visit Public Health Madison & Dane County’s website at publichealthmdc.com.
Will there be a new vaccine in the fall?
In June, the FDA recommended COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers develop an updated vaccine targeting a strain of the Omicron variant that has become dominant in the United States. In a letter to manufacturers, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the new vaccine should be ready for the FDA to take action on recommendation by “the latter part of September.”
I’m up-to-date on my COVID vaccinations. Will I need to get a new COVID shot in the fall?
According to the CDC, you are up to date on COVID-19 vaccination if you receive one dose of the updated bivalent vaccine. For those who are under the age of 65 and not immunocompromised, a second dose of the updated vaccine is not recommended.
If the FDA approves the distribution of the new vaccine currently under development later this fall, they will outline recommendations for who should receive the vaccine and how many doses people should receive. Follow updates on the development and approval of the new COVID-19 vaccine on the FDA’s COVID-19 vaccine news and updates page.