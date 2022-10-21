Through the COVID-19 crisis, pandemic relief measures like the federal child tax credit and earned income tax credit helped families make ends meet despite spikes in unemployment.
At the same time, racial disparities in poverty rates haven’t budged.
Kids Forward, an organization focused on promoting access to opportunity for children and families in Wisconsin, recently compiled new data from the 2021 American Community Survey and found that Wisconsin’s official poverty measure (OPM) rate, which measures pre-tax income, slightly increased from 10.4% in 2019 to 10.8% in 2021.
More than 1 in 8 children throughout the state lived in poverty in 2021 (13.4%), basically flat compared to 13.5% in 2019.
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we might have expected to see the greatest increase in poverty ever for Wisconsin children and families, but that was not the case,” Michele Mackey, CEO of Kids Forward, said in a statement. “Federal and state COVID-19 relief measures and other investments literally saved families.”
Benefits helped combat poverty
In addition to the official poverty measure, the U.S. Census Bureau records the supplemental poverty measure (SPM), which includes benefits families receive from economic security programs, including refundable tax credits, stimulus payments, social security, SNAP (or food assistance), housing assistance and more.
Measuring the SPM, which also accounts for the geographic variation in the cost of living, poverty decreased across Wisconsin. SPM data show that 5.4% of Wisconsin residents lived in poverty from 2019-2021, a 2.1% decrease from the 2017-2019 rate of 7.5%.
“The SPM shows us that policy levers, from refundable tax credits and expansions to food assistance, made a significant impact on children and families in Wisconsin,” said Carte’cia Lawrence, the senior racial equity policy analyst for Kids Forward. “We should be using these strategies to combat poverty permanently.”
Despite this positive trend, the new official poverty (OPM) data for Wisconsin also show disparities. Three in 10 Black residents in Wisconsin were living in poverty in 2021 (29.5%), three times higher than white residents at 8.4%. In addition, nearly 1 in every 5 Native Americans in Wisconsin struggled to make ends meet.
The data also show that Hispanic/Latinx residents and those who identify as multicultural were twice as likely to live in poverty than white residents.
Lawrence explained that 2021 census data were compared with 2019 data because those are the most recent figures unaffected by the pandemic. The census also now allows for people to add up to six races as opposed to three.
“In response, we see a drastic increase in the number of people identifying themselves as two or more races,” she added. “This may impact both 2021 data on race and ethnicity and the comparability of 2021 data with previous years.”
There are programs and policies that could be implemented to help improve the lives of families in Wisconsin, Lawrence said, including rental and homeownership assistance to combat housing unaffordability and eviction prevention, expansion of the earned income tax credit, affordable health insurance, paid leave for low wage workers, and permanent and increased child tax credits.
She believes implementing policies designed to help low-income families of color, and those in rural communities, will benefit all families throughout Wisconsin.
The tax credits that helped keep Wisconsin families afloat during the pandemic have expired, and Kids Forward leaders are pushing for an extension from Congress. Wisconsin legislators did not enact a state-level refundable child tax credit, which the organization says has left thousands of families across the state struggling amid inflation.
“Based on what we have seen from census data, if legislators had enacted a state-level, refundable child tax credit, it's highly likely that we would have seen even greater declines in child poverty than the modest ones we saw for very young children,” Lawrence said. “We might have also seen a greater impact on poverty rates for people of color, who are overrepresented in poverty data as is.”
Focusing on racial equity
Lawrence’s role as the senior racial equity policy analyst was created because “Kids Forward wanted to get more intentional about advocating for change by starting with the experiences and voices of BIPOC and rural children and families,” she said.
“We are committed to challenging the status quo.”
She joined the team in September and hopes to lead the organization in incorporating racial equity into its research, analysis, engagement and advocacy work, in addition to advising state agencies and representing Kids Forward on councils and coalitions.
“We understand that true progress towards ending systemic racism happens slowly and incrementally,” Lawrence said. “We are committed to combating systemic racism by highlighting disparities through disaggregated data and lived experience, listening to BIPOC and rural communities about their needs and solutions, and holding decision-makers accountable.”