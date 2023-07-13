In another effort to bring more housing to those living and working in the Madison area, Madison Development Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for The Mill Apartments in Middleton.
The 52-unit apartment complex, which is being built at 6908 Century Ave., is an affordable workforce housing project, intended for working families and individuals.
According to Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn, this project is part of an attempt to bring more workforce housing to the city.
“These 52 units are well-placed. They’re on a transit corridor, they’re next to a grocery store, they’re in a great school system,” she said.
A 2019 report authored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor of Urban and Regional Planning Kurt Paulsen defines "workforce housing" as the supply of housing in a community that meets the needs of the workforce in that community.
The report, published by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association, found that there is a severe workforce housing shortage in Wisconsin due to a failure to build enough homes to keep up with population and income growth, construction costs outpacing inflation and income increases, and outdated land use regulations.
The Madison Development Corporation is managing The Mill Apartments. The organization owns and manages 352 Madison area units of affordable workforce housing which have a vacancy ratio of 0.5%, according to President and CEO Lorrie Keating Heinemann.
“We are a nonprofit and we have a very different financing stack, and several of our partners are here today,” Keating Heinemann said. “We are able to keep our units actually affordable for the long-term.”
She also emphasized MDC’s commitment to accessibility through its use of a universal design model that prioritizes accessibility for all, championed by UW-Madison Professor James A. Graaskamp, who was one of the first to discuss the concept of affordable housing.
“The Mill Apartments will also be universally designed with roll-in showers and accessible features,” Keating Heinemann said. “All first floor units can be visited by all, so you can roll into the door, you can hop on the elevator, get to your car — it’s going to be very friendly for people with mobility challenges.”
According to Keating Heinemann, construction is expected to finish in the fall of 2024, and rental applications will become available a couple of months before.
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld presented a $3 million Community Development Block Grant check for the project at the event. The Community Development Block Grant program is a federal grant program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that is intended for the development of viable urban communities.
“One of the things that communities have identified in all 72 counties is that affordable workforce housing is a barrier to helping communities really thrive, and that’s why this project is so needed,” Blumenfeld said. “This is the ideal location for workforce housing and it’s going to really continue to grow Middleton."