A new program from the Dane County Health Council and the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness hopes to make quick progress to decrease Black infant mortality rates, which, in Wisconsin, are some of the highest in the nation.
ConnectRx Wisconsin launched two weeks ago and was introduced at a Thursday press conference at the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness. The new care coordination system supports Black pregnant women and birthing persons in accessing health care and resources like financial, housing, employment and transportation assistance. It is designed to improve birth outcomes and reduce low birth weights for Black babies in Dane County.
So far, the program has received over 25 referrals and enrolled 15 community members.
“Wisconsin continues to have, sadly, one of the nation's worst records for Black infant mortality,” said Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin at the press conference. “African Americans in our state are still experiencing the worst overall health and mental health outcomes than any other group.”
The announcement of the ConnectRx launch coincided with Black Maternal Health Week, designed to raise awareness about the disparities Black women and birthing people and their babies experience due to institutional racism. Black Maternal Health Week was officially recognized by the White House on April 13, 2021.
Baldwin noted that “in Dane County, babies born to Black mothers are two times more likely to have low birth weights than babies born to white mothers. This disparity not only threatens children's lives, but it also puts children at increased risk for significant health and developmental challenges.”
Jawana Echols-Anderson, a community health worker at UW Health, said that a strength of ConnectRx is that the program can support patients for up to a year. In early feedback from patients, they have reported relief, hope and gratitude, she said.
With the assistance of ConnectRx, Black pregnant women and birthing patients will be referred by their care team to community agencies that will help them gain access to housing and employment assistance and mental health services. High-risk patients will also be offered support from doulas, coordinated by the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, to reduce complications and support postpartum health.
“While Black women, including elders in our community, have been tireless in our work to change this reality, our efforts are often not recognized or rewarded when it comes to funding, when it comes to seats at the policy table, or system level changes," said Dr. Tiffany Green, co-chair of the Black Maternal & Child Health Alliance of Dane County. “This is reflected in the ways that we talk about Black maternal and infant deaths as merely data points, rather than lives and human potential lost, or community deficits versus resources and assets. Then we wonder why nothing changes.
“ConnectRx is a decision to change this ineffective and paternalistic approach to birth disparities,” she said. “In the (Black Maternal & Child Health) Alliance, our motto is ‘Nothing about us without us.’ That is, Black women and birthing persons, doctors, Black leaders and Black families must lead, influence and be centered in the work that affects our communities.”
Historically, Black women and birthing persons have suffered during their pregnancies to obtain resources and access to health systems in Madison, across the county and across the state, said Lisa Peyton-Caire, president of the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness. She added that this has been a persistent, unchanged reality for several decades and previous efforts have not elevated the voice, the input and the experiences of Black women in shaping solutions.
Peyton-Caire praised the Dane County Health Council for centering Black women in the development of ConnectRx and acknowledging "that we've been at this work for a very long time. Perhaps the missing piece is not just to have Black women at the table with us, but speaking at the head of the table with us as real substantive partners, not folks that we're extracting information from, but who we're engaging directly in brain trust and thought leadership. Bringing all of our skills to the table.
“That has really been what has happened and continues to happen in this process," she said. "It's what makes it unique and we believe it’s what’s going to make it work.”