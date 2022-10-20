The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in a case challenging the state’s interpretation of its repeat offender law as it pertains to crimes including sex offenses.
At issue is whether multiple convictions stemming from the same criminal complaint warrant classifying someone as a repeat offender. The state argues that should be the case.
Its argument relies heavily on a 2017 legal interpretation, issued by then-Attorney General Brad Schimel, of a 2006 state law requiring the state Department of Corrections to place certain sex offenders on lifetime GPS tracking.
Under the 2006 law, the DOC is required to use GPS tracking to monitor people who have been:
placed on probation, extended supervision or parole for committing a serious child sex offense;
placed on conditional release, discharged or placed on parole after having been found not guilty of a serious child sex offense by reason of mental disease or defect;
placed on supervised release or discharged after having been found to be a sexually violent person based on criteria established under Chapter 980 of the state’s statutes;
convicted of a sex offense (or found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect) on two or more separate occasions for a sex offense.
The offenders covered under the last point are deemed to be “special bulletin notification” (SBN) offenders — offenders who trigger notification of law enforcement when they change addresses.
In September 2017, Schimel issued a formal opinion in response to a request from then-DOC Secretary Jon Litscher. Litscher had asked whether the “special bulletin notification” statute applies when a person has multiple criminal convictions that occur at the same time or stem from the same criminal complaint.
Schimel concluded that “‘on 2 or more separate occasions’ refers to the number of convictions, including multiple convictions imposed at the same time and based on the same complaint.”
Litscher retired less than a year after Schimel’s guidance was issued, and was replaced in June 2018 by Cathy Jess. It was under her tenure as secretary that the DOC implemented the guidance from Schimel’s legal opinion. Current DOC Secretary Kevin Carr (who was chosen to lead the agency by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers) has continued to operate under the 2017 interpretation.
According to a 2019 court filing, the state added approximately 200 people to its lifetime GPS monitoring program when it adopted Schimel’s interpretation in 2018. According to the DOC, 592 people had completed their sentences and were no longer on probation or parole but were required to be on GPS.
Prior to Schimel’s 2017 opinion, it was common practice in Wisconsin law for the repeat offender statute to describe someone who was convicted of a crime, sentenced to a punishment, completed that punishment, and committed the same crime again.
Corey T. Rector, the defendant in the case, is currently incarcerated after pleading guilty in 2018 to five counts of possession of child pornography (five additional counts were dismissed as part of his plea deal). He was sentenced to eight years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision.
During his sentencing, the circuit court in Kenosha relied on a pre-sentence investigation report which recommended that Rector be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years. The court agreed with that recommendation and added the 15-year registration to Rector’s conviction.
Shortly after Rector’s sentencing, in 2019 the DOC asked the court to clarify the length of term of Rector’s requirement to register as a sex offender. The agency asked the court to require Rector to register for life.
Because Rector had been found guilty of five counts of child pornography, the state argued he was a repeat offender and should therefore be required to register for life, based on the 2017 Schimel opinion.
A circuit court denied that request and upheld the requirement that Rector register for 15 years.
Rector appealed part of his conviction, and the DOC decided to also file an appeal over the required length of his sex offender registration.
Andrew Hinkel, Rector’s attorney, told the state Supreme Court during last week’s arguments that Schimel’s interpretation of the statute goes against the way every attorney in Wisconsin has read Wisconsin law and engaged in plea bargaining for years.
“The state’s reading of the law is based on a 2017 opinion of the attorney general,” Hinkel said. “That was issued 22 years after this law went into effect. Now the state is here asking this court to tell people who took that bargain that the bargain has suddenly changed, many years after the fact.”
Assistant Attorney General Winn Collins argued that Schimel’s interpretation of the statute is consistent with how the sex offender registry statute is written in comparison with how the statute for habitual criminality is written.
“We look to the structure of the sex offender registration statute, and we look to the structure of the habitual criminality statute,” Collins told the court. “What we see is the same operative structure. Both statutes do essentially three things. They each have a person. They both have a verb. In one case it’s “has been convicted” and in the other statute it’s “was convicted”. And then they both have what is the triggering event. In one case it’s “three separate occasions” and in the other it’s “two or more separate occasions.” So the fact that they have the exact same operative structure of counting priors is why these two statutes are married under the presumption.”
Justice Brian Hagedorn wasn’t buying it.
“If I was just doing a straight plain reading of this, I think your position is wrong,” Hagedorn told Collins. “If I read the statute just in any ordinary use of English, it makes no sense to me to say that on two or more separate occasions being convicted to mean ‘on two or more separate convictions being convicted.’ The Legislature doesn’t write things like that.”
Collins hearkened the court back to a 1984 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision (State v. Wittrock) from which Schimel also used language to bolster the claim that multiple counts of an offense makes that offender a repeat offender.
“That’s an odd kind of conclusion to say the court has authoritatively construed the phrase to … always mean separate convictions,” Hagedorn said. “Normally in these kinds of cases we see a use of a legal term of art or a phrase that has a definitive meaning, and our prior cases don’t say that. They don’t say that about this particular phrase. They don’t seem to give it a clear meaning that always means separate convictions. I’m not sure this court has authoritatively construed the phrase ‘separate occasions’ to mean ‘separate convictions.’”
Say a person was attending a Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field. In the rotunda after the game, during a confrontation with a Bears fan, the Packers fan hit the Bears fan three times.
The fan would most likely get charged with three counts of battery, or assault of some kind.
Under Hinkel’s argument, the incident would be treated as one crime in which the Packers fan assaulted the Bears fan — not that the fan was guilty of three crimes because three punches were thrown.
Following the state Department of Justice’s argument, they would argue that the Packers fan committed a crime when they struck the Bears fan. They then repeated that crime two more times by striking the fan a total of three times. They would conclude that this fan was a repeat offender because they punched more than once.
Hinkel said it is plain to see that a person is a repeat offender if they have been convicted, punished and then convicted again.
Sex offense cases, particularly pornography cases, nearly always involve multiple counts being charged against the offender. It is common practice that a person being charged with possession of child pornography would be charged with a “count” for each explicit image they possessed. So, a person found with 10 photographs could face 10 “counts” of possession of pornography.
However, that person would in most cases have all 10 of those counts be part of the same criminal case. If a jury or judge finds them guilty and they are sentenced to a punishment, that would equal a single conviction under the most regular procedures of Wisconsin law.
The court questioned Hinkel about this, however. There are times when a sex offender is convicted of acts involving more than one victim or more than one incident. It is common for a person who sexually assaulted two victims (even if the assaults were on different dates) to be convicted of both in a single legal proceeding at the same time. In a situation like that, is that person a repeat offender as Schimel’s interpretation would suggest?
“I certainly have presided over a number of cases in this area where you would have two cases,” said Justice Jill Karofsky during the hearing. “There’d be one case where two counts are charged out and then a second case or a third case being charged out. In the interest of efficiency, I would call those cases at the same time and oftentimes I would hold a plea hearing on those three convictions at the same time. Temporally, I think you could argue I was finding someone guilty three different times in that hearing.”
Hinkel said if it is one proceeding, it is one conviction.
“I think this court can rely on the definition of separate occasions,” Hinkel said. “The same hearing is the same occasion. Just like if I buy an apple and an orange, the cashier rings them out sequentially but not literally at the same time. I would say that I bought them on the same occasion.”
The court’s decision could affect whether hundreds of formerly incarcerated sex offenders would have to continue to qualify for the lifetime GPS monitoring program, as well as whether or not Rector would have to register for life rather than 15 years.
The court could rule on the case anytime.