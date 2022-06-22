Retired Madison Police Lieutenant Wayne Strong, 62, passed away Monday, leaving many who knew him in the community shocked and saddened. Strong was a beloved presence in the lives of youths he mentored, people he worked with and community organizations he was involved with.
“He’s just one of those people who is irreplaceable,” said David Dahmer, an editor with Madison365 who knew Strong in several capacities over multiple decades. “He was always just very kind, generous, and thoughtful. He was a great mentor for the young people in the community.”
Strong’s fingerprints were all over the community. He was co-director of the Southside Raiders, a youth football team that focused on much more than just football. The Raiders instilled the values of self-esteem, teamwork, character, education, and safety in the youths who participated in the football and cheerleading programs.
Strong spent 24 years as a Madison police officer and was involved with the Southside Raiders for 27 years. He also ran for Madison School Board on multiple occasions and he was a member of the Wisconsin State Journal’s editorial board. Strong was involved in organizations such as Just Dane, The Road Home, and the YWCA.
Former Madison Police chief Noble Wray said that he worked with Strong since the early 1990s and that Strong’s passion for serving the community was still as strong as ever.
“Just this past spring we were talking about stabilizing funding for the Raiders,” Wray said. “The way he talked about it, he took it personally. He took it personally when the Raiders would play teams and their uniforms were not up to par compared to the other team’s.
“He wanted those young people to have dignity. He took it personally when the other team would show up in a team bus and his team would come in different cars at different times.”
Jamaal Eubanks, who grew up on the south side of Madison, said that playing for the Raiders was a rite of passage for all the kids and that Strong’s mentorship resonated with him.
“He went from being my coach to being someone who would pick my brain,” Eubanks said. “He was just one of the males that took time to invest in me. I didn’t necessarily have a father figure that was in the house but he was someone who…was a support system for me.”
Strong’s mentorship of youths and his involvement with the Raiders was a symbol of him taking his work home with him.
As a police officer, Strong was vocal about making sure that Black and Brown youths’ perception of police was a positive one and that, from a policing perspective, it wasn’t enough to just be a good officer and then go home and call it a day.
“Anyone that knows Wayne knows that his caring for young people stood out,” Wray said. “When he would sit in management meetings or meetings we would have at the Police Department, he would always bring up making sure we are emphasizing young people. That’s why so many of his assignments were things involving young people.”
Strong was one of the first officers to sign up when the SRO programs began in MMSD schools in the wake of the Columbine shootings. Strong felt it was particularly important for officers of color to sign onto the program, believing it would be an opportunity for relationship building between youths and officers of color.
“Back in the day there just weren’t as many non-white police officers,” Dahmer said. “But he was always proud (of being an officer of color).”
While interviewed for a news article in 2020 with the Cap Times, Strong remembered going into schools where kids, especially elementary-aged kids, would remark that they’d never seen a Black cop before. It was clear that this resonated with Strong and was a large part of his focus as a police officer.
“His focus was “How do I alter or change the perception about how Black or Brown kids see me,” Wray said.
The shock of Strong’s passing has resonated with people from many different parts of the community.
“It’s just amazing how many people he touched,” Dahmer said. “I was shocked because I saw him at a Juneteenth celebration and then again on Sunday when I had a Father’s Day bike ride. When I heard he had passed I couldn’t believe it. I literally could not believe that.”
The news hit Wray the same way.
“It was shocking,” Wray said. “When my wife and I heard Wayne had died we didn’t believe it was true. We just didn’t.”