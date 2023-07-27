Longtime customers, staff and owners of Vintage Spirits Bar and Grill in downtown Madison are feeling anxious and uncertain about the future of the business.
Vintage, at 529 University Ave., has been open for 21 years but could soon be forced to close to pave the way for a new 12-story, 33-unit student housing building.
Brittany Kraemer, who owns Vintage along with her husband, Trent, said they have leased the space for two decades and found out from their landlord in December that the building might be sold. Kraemer said she didn’t think much of it at the time but that this summer it became apparent the property owner did intend to sell to a developer, and the future of Vintage became uncertain.
“The idea of being displaced was not on our radar (in December),” she said. “Then things happened really quickly in July.”
The Carey Group Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, a Madison-based developer, is looking to raze the building to build student housing. In addition to the housing, the proposed building would have first-floor commercial space, but Kraemer said she does not believe there would be space for Vintage.
She said she doesn't know where Vintage can or will go if the proposal goes through.
“No idea, honestly,” she said. “I don’t think relocating could do it justice. We’ve put so much work into our patio that we’ve done. … The uncertainty of things is taking an emotional toll on everyone there, staff and regulars both.”
Recently, the need for student housing in Madison has taken center stage. Madison’s City Council was forced two weeks ago to reverse course on a June denial of a proposed 12-story student housing development from builder Core Spaces. Core Spaces now has dual proposals making their way through the city approval process for a 12-story market rate building and a 14-story building that Core Spaces promises will include affordable student housing.
The proposed building at the Vintage site would be about three blocks from those two large developments.
“I think it’s hard for people to wrap their heads around. If we just keep building up, where’s the community?” Kraemer said. “Honestly, if you’re standing across the street from Vintage, can you envision a 12-story building there? It’s mind blowing.”
The community has rallied around Vintage. An online petition to save Vintage Spirits and Grill has gained 4,256 signatures and Kraemer said business inside the restaurant has been steady.
“It’s been incredible,” she said of the community support. “We’re a safe space for UW students, we give back to the community. We price ourselves in a way that the students can come enjoy themselves without breaking their pocketbooks. So, it’s been insane the amount of love.”
Kevin Carey, director of business development at the Carey Group, said the company is still working out a finalized proposal with the city of Madison and would have more details about the proposed development toward the end of August.
In the meantime, customers can continue to enjoy daily dinner, drinks and weekend brunch at Vintage, as the Kraemers figure out their next move.
“It’s a hard one to swallow,” Kraemer said. “That’s our income. Our kids all work there, my niece works there. We’ve had an employee there for 21 years. It’s very emotional.”