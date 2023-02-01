Racial issues, policing and housing dominated the discussion Tuesday as Madison mayoral candidates Gloria Reyes, Satya Rhodes-Conway and Scott Kerr squared off for a second consecutive night.
The under-construction Black Business Hub towered over the parking lot outside of the Urban League of Greater Madison’s building inside of Villager Mall on Madison’s south side, where the candidates answered questions largely centered around issues on the minds of many people of color.
Reyes was deputy mayor from 2014 to 2018 and formerly Madison School Board president, as well as the executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services. Kerr has worked as a city employee for more than four decades. Rhodes-Conway has been mayor since 2019 and previously served on the city council.
The primary election is on Feb. 21, when Madison voters will decide the final two mayoral candidates who will advance to the April 4 general election.
Housing, homeownership dominate
Housing continues to permeate every aspect of the campaign for all three candidates. Every topic, whether it was about racism, crime, education or the definition of a family, revolved around housing throughout the night for each candidate.
The issue also was an emphasis of a west-side debate Monday night, when residents asked the three candidates about city efforts to allow more renters and multifamily homes in single-family neighborhoods.
The city of Madison’s goal is to add 2,000 units of housing every year to keep pace with the housing demand. Rhodes-Conway has made the construction of housing units overall and particularly affordable housing the straw that stirs the drink of every city issue.
Lack of homeownership for Black people has been a decades-long issue, with research tracing its roots to redlining and other discriminatory housing policies that Madison and other cities used to keep neighborhoods in desirable areas white. Those practices have contributed to Blacks not having the generational wealth that comes with homeownership.
Reyes attacked Rhodes-Conway repeatedly on that point during both debates.
“Rental housing is not affordable for our Black families,” Reyes said. “It’s even worse for Black homeownership.”
Reyes said that an infusion of income for families of color is needed so that they can afford to buy homes, and that assisting in that effort would be one of her priorities as mayor.
Rhodes-Conway said that the city must continue to create more housing, support initiatives like Urban League’s homeownership program and make sure that wealth-building is supported on a larger scale than simply raising the living wage.
“The goal of family home ownership is fabulous but unfortunately land prices have made it impossible,” Kerr said. “The city doesn’t build many single family homes and we don’t have land to build homes on.”
According to Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan research organization, 15% of Black households in Madison are owner-occupied, one-third the national rate among Black Americans.
Police accountability in wake of Tyre Nichols assault
The recent death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis was on the minds of people in the audience and the candidates as they spoke about policing. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after five Memphis police officers repeatedly beat, kicked and pepper sprayed him after a Jan. 7 traffic stop. The officers have been charged with second-degree homicide among other offenses.
In Madison, the police shooting deaths of Paulie Heenan and Tony Robinson Jr. have led to efforts to require every city officer to wear a body camera, as well as calls for the city to hire an independent police monitor.
The candidates were asked whether they support body cameras for police officers. Kerr and Reyes were unequivocal that they believe body-worn cameras need to be on every officer in the Madison Police Department.
“The recent incident in Memphis showed that we need them, but body cams are not enough,” Kerr said. “We need overhead cameras, as well. I support putting body cameras on every officer.”
Rhodes-Conway, who has been less than decisive on the topic, was not as emphatic.
“Respectfully, the answer is maybe,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The Police Department is working on a pilot with cams. I want to wait for the data and see what the department finds as the result of that pilot.”
Even with the cameras, she said, the question of police accountability still isn’t addressed. She referenced the fact that the Memphis assault was recorded on officer-worn cameras.
“The question is how do we prevent misbehavior in police departments,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Cams might be part of the answer but they are definitely not the whole answer, because if they were then Tyre Nichols would still be alive.”
The candidates took questions from the audience during the debate. One of the questions was about how each person would support Black youths as mayor.
“Our community has got to shift our attitude,” Rhodes-Conway answered. “We have to see our Black youth as assets not liabilities.”
Reyes pointed to her experience as both a police officer and as executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services. She said the city needs to prioritize setting up resources so that fewer youths are on a road to incarceration.
“I’m really concerned right now for our kids who are stealing cars,” Reyes said. “We are losing Black kids so early in life to felonies and we’re losing them to the criminal justice system.”
Kerr said that programs like ones that will be run out of the Boys & Girls Club’s Skilled Trade Center will help.
“Supporting all of our youth is important and difficult,” Kerr said. “One of the best things going right now is the trades programs. Those are sustainable jobs that will help them be able to … afford homes. It’s also having an effect on how they handle school.”
Write-in candidate Howell on 'segregated' Madison
Also in attendance was write-in candidate Daniel Howell. The former University of Wisconsin football player and former case manager at Porchlight was unable to sit at the debate table but said he felt it was important to have his voice heard.
“I want to be the man to help keep Madison safe,” Howell said. “It’s time for change. We need a new mayor.”
Howell, who is the only Black mayoral candidate, said he wants to help address Madison’s issues of systemic racial disparities.
“Madison is segregated and we need to support the Black community more,” Howell said. “I live in downtown Madison. I don’t see any of my people there. When I go down on State Street, I don’t see anybody there (of color). That’s gotta change. If you say you want this to be the Number One city, include the Black people. Include the Asian people, Hispanic people. It’s not going to be the Number One city just for white people.”