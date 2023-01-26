Urban League of Greater Madison, Urban Triage and the Center for Black Excellence and Culture headlined a list of 2022 grant recipients from Madison Community Foundation.
The three organizations combined for about half of the $697,500 in money from the community foundation, which awarded grants to 12 local nonprofits on Wednesday. The foundation annually gives grants to nonprofits and this year focused heavily on organizations that are in the process of growth and organizational capacity-building.
“These organizations are building new programs, new staff, new facilities,” Tom Linfield, vice president of community impact for Madison Community Foundation, said in a written statement. “The community is enriched by each new development, from funding business entrepreneurship, to providing arts education in the schools, to strengthening the county’s parks. These nonprofits are helping make the Madison area extraordinary.
The Black Business Hub received the largest individual grant at $150,000. The Hub, which is the brainchild of Urban League CEO Ruben Anthony, is under construction in Villager Mall on Madison’s south side. The Hub will provide resources to Black businesses of all sizes.
Urban Triage, which received $100,000, has expanded its scope and programming in recent years. Its focus on agriculture has provided youths of color, in particular, with a platform to learn about growing food and other agricultural skills.
The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, which received $100,000, is in the midst of a public capital campaign. The center, on the 700 block of West Badger Road, will be a gathering place for people to learn about the history of Black culture, experience art and music exhibits and learn leadership development.
Other grant awards:
Black Girl Magic Educational Services: Black Girl Magic received $30,000 to develop a mentor program in schools focused on supporting identity development, leadership skills, cultural representation and mental health awareness for Black girls.
Foundation for Dane County Parks: received $30,000 toward improving accessibility and inclusivity in county parks, as well as increasing its fundraising capacity.
Goodman Community Center: received $37,500 for its Goodman Love and Legacy Campaign to support staff education and skill building around strategic fundraising.
Logan’s Heart & Smiles: received $30,000 to increase staffing and build 200 accessibility projects for families with disabled children over the next five years.
Madison Public Market Foundation: received $40,000 to support art at the upcoming public market, particularly works celebrating Madison’s indigenous, Black, Hmong and Latinx artists and communities.
Rooted Wi: received $75,000 to increase staffing and strengthen its communications strategy to improve visibility, access, engagement and overall donor retention.
Prairie Music and Arts: received $30,000 to create an outreach coordinator position to help expand and develop new culturally responsive programming in the school system.
Madison Youth Choirs: received $35,000 for its “Amplifying Every Voice” project to expand participation, remove barriers to entry and increase diversity in the youth choirs.
Madison Reading Project: received $40,000 to buy a larger, climate-controlled, lift-equipped Big Red Reading Bus, more than doubling its outreach and free book distribution across Dane C