A community meeting has been set to provide information about the Meadowlands Apartments, an affordable housing complex on Madison’s far east side that was nicknamed "M Block" by tenants and is the subject of police calls nearly every day.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and held both in person and on Zoom, led by Madison City Council President Jael Currie at Madison’s Pinney Library at 516 Cottage Grove Road. Currie also is the alder who represents District 16, which includes the apartment property.
The city on April 9 declared the Meadowlands, at 6810 Milwaukee St., a chronic public nuisance because of excessive calls for police service and frequent complaints of mismanagement by the developer.
KCG Development owns the Meadowlands and has been unsuccessfully trying to manage the property, according to tenants and city officials who have told the Cap Times one of the issues is the developer is based in Indianapolis.
‘Nothing has changed,’ tenant says
One tenant, who asked the Cap Times to withhold her identity out of concerns about retaliation and her personal safety, said people have tried to break into her apartment, that someone threw flour all over her door and that nothing has changed since the city labeled the Meadowlands a chronic nuisance, requiring its owner to address the issues.
The tenant said she’s had enough and is breaking her lease to move out at the end of the week.
“My lease doesn’t end until the end of October. I couldn’t handle the anxiety,” she said. “I thought it was going to be a secured building and it’s not, and when you don’t have management being accountable it’s frustrating.”
She said she also is frustrated about the constant need for police to be on the property dealing with disturbances.
“It’s the same as before and isn’t quieting down,” she said. “That’s why we’re leaving. The noise, the police, everything. It’s just not a good place. Every night you’re sitting there wondering what’s going to happen tonight.”
According to Madison Police Department records, there have been 156 calls for police service to the Meadowlands since July 1. Frequently, there are four to six calls a day, records show. Those included calls to respond to numerous fights and other disturbances, at least four reports of a person being beaten, two weapons offenses and multiple residential burglaries.
The physical conditions at the Meadowlands also continue to be problematic, according to the tenant.
“It’s not a good place to live,” she said. “It’s gross. It’s dirty. The only time they cleaned up was when the zoning inspector came.”
The tenant alleges that property managers placed notes on every resident’s door saying there would be random cleanliness inspections.
“So people would clean their apartments, because they never knew when the inspector would come,” the tenant said. “And then it just goes back to being gross. I noticed they’re trying to fix things around the property this week, probably because of this community meeting on Wednesday.”
Madison Police Department goes silent
A Cap Times reporter witnessed seven squad cars descending on the complex on a Saturday night in mid-August, but reports varied about what police officers were responding to. The unidentified tenant said that police had formed a line and were being taunted by a crowd of people, with one woman in particular yelling at officers. Police reportedly brandished rifles.
The Cap Times has been unable to acquire incident reports about that call. Multiple requests to the Madison Police Department’s public information office have gone unanswered. It’s unclear from the Police Department’s “notable calls” blog whether any of the listed incidents involved that Saturday evening clash. None of the reports mentions the Meadowlands by name or identifies an address.
Bruce Frey, a neighborhood resident who plans to attend Wednesday’s meeting, thinks some city leaders are deliberately downplaying the ongoing problems at the site.
“Because of the publicity of the complex, they’ve gotten defensive about how it’s been handled and the poor reception by the surrounding neighborhoods,” Frey said. “They don’t want it highlighted.”